Here's What An OB-GYN Thinks About 11 Common Pregnancy Myths

"The patient is the boss, and they are the only ones experiencing the pain. It is their decision and their decision alone regarding the use of an epidural or not," Dr. Baldwin added.

"There is a subsection of people that may not be candidates for an epidural. These include people with a history of brain or spinal injury/surgery. It is very important to consult with an anesthesiologist during the prenatal period to evaluate this," she explained.

