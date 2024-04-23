Here's What An OB-GYN Thinks About 11 Common Pregnancy Myths

"No, skin changes during pregnancy are not always welcomed."

Fabiana Buontempo
by Fabiana Buontempo

BuzzFeed Staff

Becoming a first-time parent is often described as one of the most rewarding yet challenging experiences ever.

A mother gently kisses her baby&#x27;s forehead, both in casual attire, sharing a tender moment
Fatcamera / Getty Images

As much as a soon-to-be parent may read up on what to expect when pregnant, listen to other people's experiences, and try to be best prepared, there will always be things that will surprise you along the way.

Maybe you're confused about how long a full-term pregnancy is since you've heard mixed things. Or maybe you're still unsure what foods are actually off-limits for pregnant people. I enlisted the help of an expert to explain and get to the bottom of some of these common pregnancy misconceptions: Dr. Rikki Baldwin, OB-GYN, Memorial Hermann. Now, let's get into it.

Pregnant person cradling their belly with both hands, close-up, indoors with a plant in background
Oscar Wong / Getty Images

Misconception #1: A full-term pregnancy is the same nine months for every pregnant person.

Pregnant person sitting, holding ultrasound photo over belly
Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61

"A full-term pregnancy is between 39 weeks 0 days and 40 weeks six days. This is still the standard; however, this can change depending on multiple factors. If the pregnancy is deemed high risk, for example, due to gestational diabetes or high blood pressure, then the baby may need to be born earlier than full term," Dr. Baldwin told BuzzFeed. 

Misconception #2: A pregnant person's water breaking is the only indication they're going into labor.

Pregnant person in a hospital gown standing by a curtain, hand on back, expressing discomfort
Tetra Images / Getty Images/Tetra images RF

"Losing the mucus plug is not a true sign of labor as this can happen days or weeks prior to the start of labor. I caution my patients to not put too much stock in this if it happens. Breaking of the water or rupture of membranes can definitely happen prior to the start of labor, but I still recommend that patients go straight to the hospital if they experience this," Dr. Baldwin said.

"Amniotic fluid is sterile and should have no color or foul odor associated with it. If there is a color or odor, then this could be a sign of distress for the baby or a sign of infection, respectively. Other signs of labor include bleeding like a period or regular and painful contractions," she added.

Misconception #3: You should eat whatever you're craving because it means your body needs it.

Person holding a piece of sushi with chopsticks over a plate of assorted sushi
D3sign / Getty Images

"Foods that should be avoided during pregnancy include undercooked meat and sushi since they can contain harmful parasites or high amounts of mercury, respectively. These can be very dangerous in pregnancy," explained Dr. Baldwin. 

"Pregnant people can eat deli meats during their pregnancy when they have been heated up either by a toaster or microwave. Heat kills a common bacteria called Listeria that can be found in deli meats," she added.

Side note: Some deli meats now have a food additive that helps prevent Listeria before they're packaged. Overall, it's best advised to avoid deli meats until your pregnancy is over. 

Misconception #4: Pregnant people shouldn't exercise too hard.

Group of people in a fitness class doing squats with kettlebells
Thomas Barwick / Getty Images

"I recommend that pregnant people stay active during their pregnancies — no couch potatoes! Exercise is good for overall health and can be very helpful for delivery and the postpartum recovery period. I do caution my patients to listen to their bodies," Dr. Baldwin explained.

"If something does not feel good or they feel a bit more tired, they should rest or decrease their activity. We recommend not getting your heart rate too high (more than 120 beats per minute) for extended periods. Yes, there are instances where pregnant people have run marathons, swam, and played tennis. I encourage my patients to live their best lives and just be careful," she continued.

Misconception #5: Any person in labor can get an epidural.

Pregnant person in hospital bed with fetal monitoring bands, monitor in background
A Boy And The Sea / Getty Images

"An epidural is a wonderful thing. Labor can be a very long process lasting hours or even days, and having an epidural on board can help to make the process more manageable since it helps with pain control. One misconception is that an epidural can make the labor last longer and/or increase the risk of a C-section. Studies show that there is no significant difference in labor length or rate of C-section with an epidural," said Dr. Baldwin. 

"The patient is the boss, and they are the only ones experiencing the pain. It is their decision and their decision alone regarding the use of an epidural or not," Dr. Baldwin added.

"There is a subsection of people that may not be candidates for an epidural. These include people with a history of brain or spinal injury/surgery. It is very important to consult with an anesthesiologist during the prenatal period to evaluate this," she explained.

Misconception #6: Pregnancy improves people's skin.

Person adjusting their hair while looking in a mirror
Daniel De La Hoz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

"No, skin changes during pregnancy are not always welcomed. Some people have worsening acne, while others have clear skin, and this can change with each pregnancy. The significant hormone fluctuations during pregnancy can cause a myriad of skin changes that may last even after the postpartum period. It is important for people to keep a proper skin care routine, proper diet with lots of water, and a daily prenatal multivitamin to help promote healthy skin during pregnancy," said Dr. Baldwin.

Misconception #7: Sex is pleasurable for everyone during pregnancy.

Close-up of a person&#x27;s hands clasped together on a bed
Meng Yiren / Getty Images

"Sex can be very painful during pregnancy, but not for everyone. Hormone changes and the increased blood flow to the uterus can make the vagina very sensitive, which could lead to more painful sex [for some]," Dr. Baldwin clarified. 

However, if you have sex while pregnant, you might want to avoid certain positions, such as lying on your back, especially later in your pregnancy, because the "weight of the heavy uterus can press on the large blood vessels in your belly." It's also advised when lying on your side during sex to "keep your body in line, with your knees bent slightly, and to avoid twisting," according to Stanford Medicine

Misconception #8: A person's period doesn't change after pregnancy.

Person lounging on a couch in a zebra-stripe top and black pants, holding a grey stuffed animal
Carol Yepes / Getty Images

"Periods after pregnancy can vary. If a person is breastfeeding, then they may not have a period for weeks or months after delivery. However, pregnancy can still occur since breastfeeding is not a form of contraception. If a period occurs, it can be heavier to start and then gradually go back to normal with time. I have had patients report better periods, and others report worse periods after the delivery of their babies. Some people have needed hormonal therapy to help regulate their periods," Dr. Baldwin said. 

Misconception #9: Spotting during pregnancy isn't common.

Person sitting on a toilet with patterned shorts around ankles
Peter Cade / Getty Images

"Spotting during pregnancy is not uncommon and can result from many things. In early pregnancy, it can be the result of implantation of the pregnancy inside of the womb or a threatened miscarriage. Later in pregnancy, it can be the result of a complication with the placenta, placenta previa, or abruption. At the end of pregnancy, spotting can be a sign of labor. Spotting may also be seen throughout the pregnancy after intercourse or with a vaginal infection. Again, it is very important to talk with your doctor if you experience this," said Dr. Baldwin.

Misconception #10: Everyone can easily breastfeed.

Woman holding and looking at a baby swaddled in a patterned blanket
Jose Luis Pelaez Inc / Getty Images

"Breastfeeding can be a very rewarding but also very difficult part of the postpartum period. Breastmilk supply after delivery can take up to three days to occur. For some people, producing enough breastmilk to feed their baby comes easily. But for others, it can be very difficult and stressful," Dr. Baldwin told BuzzFeed. 

"Some people are unable to produce enough milk and decide to stop trying to breastfeed. Breastfeeding is encouraged, but babies still thrive with formula as well. As in any case, it comes down to personal preference," Dr. Baldwin explained.

Misconception #11: A person's body returns to normal after delivery.

Woman interacting with a happy baby lying on a bed
Cavan Images / Getty Images/Cavan Images RF

"There is a big misconception that one's body goes back to normal after delivery. The hormone fluctuations that happen after birth are drastic and can take days to weeks to get used to. These changes can be emotional, such as postpartum blues, depression, anxiety, physical changes, such as weight, heart rate, and temperature. It is very important to consult with your doctor to determine which changes are natural and which need medical intervention," Dr. Baldwin advised. 

As always, listen to your body and speak with your doctor if you have additional questions or concerns.

If you're a first-time parent or an experienced one, share your experience with me in the comments below.