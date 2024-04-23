Here's What An OB-GYN Thinks About 11 Common Pregnancy Myths

Becoming a first-time parent is often described as one of the most rewarding yet challenging experiences ever.
As much as a soon-to-be parent may read up on what to expect when pregnant, listen to other people's experiences, and try to be best prepared, there will always be things that will surprise you along the way.
Maybe you're confused about how long a full-term pregnancy is since you've heard mixed things. Or maybe you're still unsure what foods are actually off-limits for pregnant people. I enlisted the help of an expert to explain and get to the bottom of some of these common pregnancy misconceptions: Dr. Rikki Baldwin, OB-GYN, Memorial Hermann. Now, let's get into it.
Misconception #1: A full-term pregnancy is the same nine months for every pregnant person.
Misconception #2: A pregnant person's water breaking is the only indication they're going into labor.
"Amniotic fluid is sterile and should have no color or foul odor associated with it. If there is a color or odor, then this could be a sign of distress for the baby or a sign of infection, respectively. Other signs of labor include bleeding like a period or regular and painful contractions," she added.
Misconception #3: You should eat whatever you're craving because it means your body needs it.
"Pregnant people can eat deli meats during their pregnancy when they have been heated up either by a toaster or microwave. Heat kills a common bacteria called Listeria that can be found in deli meats," she added.
Side note: Some deli meats now have a food additive that helps prevent Listeria before they're packaged. Overall, it's best advised to avoid deli meats until your pregnancy is over.
Misconception #4: Pregnant people shouldn't exercise too hard.
"If something does not feel good or they feel a bit more tired, they should rest or decrease their activity. We recommend not getting your heart rate too high (more than 120 beats per minute) for extended periods. Yes, there are instances where pregnant people have run marathons, swam, and played tennis. I encourage my patients to live their best lives and just be careful," she continued.
Misconception #5: Any person in labor can get an epidural.
"The patient is the boss, and they are the only ones experiencing the pain. It is their decision and their decision alone regarding the use of an epidural or not," Dr. Baldwin added.
"There is a subsection of people that may not be candidates for an epidural. These include people with a history of brain or spinal injury/surgery. It is very important to consult with an anesthesiologist during the prenatal period to evaluate this," she explained.