6.

"People think that being a chef is glamorous and female chefs should be loving and nurturing, unlike their male counterparts who are not. Also, people think we have a fully stocked grocery store in the kitchen and will have anything you want that isn't on the menu. Nope, we only have what is required for the menu. I can't tell you how many people have asked for food that isn't on the menu, and when I say we don't have it, they say, 'Well, just go back there and get it,' as they point to the kitchen. People also think that we cook everything from scratch when you have ordered it. Nope, the soup is done, and no, I can't just pick the onions out."