5. "Both my husband and I were born to older parents. One of the worst things was watching them get sick and we couldn't do anything to help them. My mom had a massive stroke in front of me when I was 12 years old and home alone with her. I was terrified and of course, I didn't know what to do when someone had a stroke because I never saw a stroke before. That night my mom was teaching me how to cross-stitch. After the stroke, we were unable to finish it and anytime I tried to finish it, I would start sobbing and so it remains unfinished after all these years. After my mom died, I begged my sister to finish it for me because she learned cross stitching and she told me that she didn't feel right doing it. Watching my mom getting sick and having severe health problems wasn't much fun growing up."

"My parents divorced when I was 16 so most of my teens and 20s consisted of working jobs and helping my mom with things. I could not go to concerts because she needed my paychecks to keep a roof over our heads. Driving was something that I never was able to do because my mom couldn't teach me with her failing health. After the divorce, my dad's new wife hated my sister and me and thought we were 'mooches' who only wanted our dad for money. She turned him away from us and without the extra child support my dad said he would give my mom after we were of age meant no more college either. Being born to older parents also meant grandparents died before I met them and barely had family members who were in their 70s or 80s live long enough for me to remember them."

—jennies4783ed5b8