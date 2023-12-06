13 Men Shared Why They Don't Want Kids, And It's A Perspective I Don't Often See

4. "There are several reasons why I don't want kids. It's perhaps selfish, but I value my own time too much. I like being able to decide to do something on a whim, or equally, decide to do nothing with my day. Planning to do anything when children are involved seems like a military operation to me, taking so much effort and time."

"I'm a very quiet, organized, clean, and tidy person. Kids just seem like a chaotic ball of noise and mess to me, and that would stress me out. I genuinely don't think I could afford to have kids considering the cost of everything right now.

I just don't feel like I have any paternal instinct whatsoever. Perhaps that could change with my kid, but I wouldn't want to risk the possibility that it wouldn't and therefore be an awful parent."

—raisedbywolves