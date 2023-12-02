Men, Share With Me The Moment You Knew You Didn't Want To Be A Parent

Community·Posted on Dec 2, 2023Men, Share With Me The Moment You Knew You Didn't Want To Be A ParentI'm all ears...by Fabiana BuontempoBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink There are a slew of reasons why people today don't want to follow typical traditions — like getting married or having children. Peter Dazeley / Getty Images Being a 30-year-old woman myself, I often hear conversations of women deciding to not have children for their own reasons but I don't typically hear the men's perspective on this. So I'm asking the men of the BuzzFeed Community who don't want children how they came to this decision and why. Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61 Maybe you want the freedom to travel wherever and whenever you want. Daniel Garrido / Getty Images Perhaps you feel that you're not in a financially stable position to raise a child in this economy. Constantine Johnny / Getty Images Or maybe your spouse cannot get pregnant so you both made a conscious decision to not have children. Willie B. Thomas / Getty Images Whatever your reasoning is, I'd love to hear more! Share all your thoughts on this anonymous form or in the comments below.