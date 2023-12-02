Skip To Content
Men, Share With Me The Moment You Knew You Didn't Want To Be A Parent

I'm all ears...

Fabiana Buontempo
Fabiana Buontempo

BuzzFeed Staff

There are a slew of reasons why people today don't want to follow typical traditions — like getting married or having children.

a wedding cake topper and a knife going through it
Being a 30-year-old woman myself, I often hear conversations of women deciding to not have children for their own reasons but I don't typically hear the men's perspective on this.

So I'm asking the men of the BuzzFeed Community who don't want children how they came to this decision and why.

a man working in an office
Maybe you want the freedom to travel wherever and whenever you want.

a plane talking off
Perhaps you feel that you're not in a financially stable position to raise a child in this economy.

an adult hand holding onto a baby
Or maybe your spouse cannot get pregnant so you both made a conscious decision to not have children.

a couple laying in bed together
Whatever your reasoning is, I'd love to hear more! Share all your thoughts on this anonymous form or in the comments below.