I Love My Weekly "Everything Shower." Here's What The Viral Trend Is All About

Some days, taking a shower can feel like a chore — especially as a woman! While showers on the day-to-day can often be a quick face and body rinse for some (no shame in that game, and if you're doing more than that, kudos to you), there's something to be said for taking an ~everything shower.~
Although this type of self-care shower is not anything new, the term has more recently been coined by TikTok. The hashtag #everythingshower has millions of views, and the search page is filled with thousands of videos of individual's own versions of the selfcare ritual.
Let me give you the lowdown if you're unfamiliar with it. The everything shower is a PROCESS, hence why it's not done daily. It's often done once a week on a Sunday as prep for the week, as a pre-date ritual, or even right before a vacation. Although it is lengthy and requires multiple steps, it's in a way therapeutic. To me, an everything shower is like giving myself a big hug.
It's important to remember that no two everything showers are the same — it's up to whatever makes you feel good, but here is an example of what this shower might consist of, according to my own everything shower routine.
First is dry brushing my skin to exfoliate and detox. Since a hair wash is often involved, next I apply a pre-shampoo product like a hair oil treatment to my scalp or use a conditioning mask. If you want to make your bathroom vibey, you can light a candle, or turn on your favorite playlist or podcast. I love listening to a podcast during my shower.
Once I'm in the shower, I double-cleanse my face to deep clean my pores. From there, I begin washing my hair with a clarifying shampoo but skip the conditioner because I apply my hair mask out of the shower. I then wash my body, exfoliate from my neck down using a scrub, shave, and then shut off the water.
I put my hair in a microfiber towel before applying body oil and lotion combo to moisturize my damp skin. From there, I exfoliate my face and put on a moisturizing face mask before finally applying my skin care.
Lastly, I apply a conditioning hair mask to my damp hair. Since I have a lot of thick, wavy hair, I put my hair up in a small bun and put a shower cap over my head to keep the heat in while my mask marinates for 45 minutes. YES, ALMOST AN HOUR.
By the time I'm ready to rinse out my mask, I'm usually in my pjs — since I do this shower at night. Next, I apply my hair products and style my hair either by giving myself a blowout or applying curl product to let it air dry naturally. Voila, everything shower complete!
If you take everything showers, share your routines with me below!
Share This Article
Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?