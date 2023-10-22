BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    44 Inexpensive Things To Give Your Bedroom An Upgrade Before Hibernation Season

    Sure, it'll be inconvenient for your friends and family when you refuse to leave this cozy faux fur duvet, but that's a *them* problem.

    Emma Lord
    by Emma Lord

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A rainbow prism suncatcher you can easily hang indoors or out to refract sunlight and make a bunch of teensy little rainbows all over the place, like your bedroom is your own little magical realm.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "They actually were bigger than I anticipated which was actually pretty awesome. I hung them in the window of my office and its beautiful when they catch light. Definitely worth the money when it puts a smile on your face." —Emmy Ann

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $6.99.

    2. A set of cult-favorite, suuuuuper soft microfiber bed sheets that are the ultimate All Seasons Investment. These lightweight, moisture-resistant sheets are designed to be super breathable in the heat and cozy in the cold. Tons of reviewers loved their sets so much they immediately came back for more! 

    The white sheets on a bed
    close up of a white sheet showing microfibers
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Danjor Linens is a small business that specializes in bedding products for home and dorm use. 

    Promising review: "I sleep extremely hot. I always have issues with sheets and blankets, but with these sheets I sleep cool. I have a very thick memory foam mattress and it fit perfectly. They are so super soft, I truly love them. I noticed that when I washed them they got softer. I personally don’t use fabric softeners or bleach. I have used them for about a month now I am definitely going buy more." —Mel

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes Twin–California King and nine colors). 

    3. A pom-pom throw bright enough to add a pop of color to your favorite corner of the room and soft enough to inspire some accidentally-on-purpose weekend naps.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So this was a total impulse buy, but I’m sooo glad I bought it! Literally no dislikes. I bought the mustard yellow in the 60x80 and it’s the greatest thing everrrr. So pretty and comfortable. I’m obsessed. 🥰 I will definitely be purchasing as a gift for family and friends in the future." —Kassandra Emerson

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in 21 colors and four sizes).

    4. Plus a set of bed bands to lock your fitted sheets neatly into place once and for all, so you can finally get the peaceful, untangled sleep you deserve every night.

    amazon.com

    Bed Band is a US-based small business that specializes in sheet holder straps.

    Promising review: "Recently, thanks to COVID-19, I visited my parents and ended up staying with them to shelter in place. The guest bedroom is small with two beds. Mine is up against a wall. The sheets I bought pop off all the time. Drives me insane in normal circumstances, but when the bed is against a wall, it's so much worse. So far, these have been exactly what I needed." —Dee Fields

    Get a set from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in four pack sizes and in three colors).

    5. An incredibly sleek, TikTok-famous rotating digital alarm clock — it may look small and trendy, but it comes complete with two USB ports, plus an input port, PLUS a mirrored screen, so it'll also save plenty of space on your nightstand.

    the alarm clock on a reviewer&#x27;s nightstand
    amazon.com

    Psst — you can check out the TikTok featuring the mirrored digital alarm clock to see it in action! Reviewers also mention that the alarm sound is effective without sounding harsh and that it goes into ~Night Mode~ to prevent brightness from disturbing your sleep.

    Promising review: "Love love love this clock ... sleek and definitely a statement piece. Alarm is subtle it will definitely wake you up however it will not scare the B-Jesus out of you. Love the extra ports on the side to charge other things with it." —Meika B.

    Get it from Amazon for $24.59+ (available in seven colors).

    6. A set of off-white sheer curtains to add a bit of sophisticated flair to your windows, but still let the sunlight stream in. Honestly, these are so pretty that Maria von Trapp would 11/10 pull them down and make a bunch of fancy matching outfits out of them.

    Reviewer&#x27;s full length living room windows covered with white embroidered sheer curtains that let the light in
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These curtains were everything I didn't know I needed! I used two panels in my living room on my French patio doors and they provide a little privacy, but allow so much sunshine in the room. So beautiful and make the space look really elegant! I loved them so much that I bought a second set for my dining room windows too :) For the price point....SO WORTH IT! Elegant and airy!" —Celest M.

    Get them from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in five sizes and in three colors).

    7. A bunch of teensy macaron boxes for a delightful upgrade to every corner of your bedroom, whether it's storing pills or trinkets or just staring at them looking all fancy and French on your bedside table.

    Tiny macaron boxes holding pills and jewelry
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Just received these cute little boxes and am in love with them. Very thick and sturdy plastic but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts as I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off. I imagine these would also be great for pretend food for kids' play-sets or for a kid's trinket box. Overall I love them, love their feel, love the colors and am very happy." —Mary

    Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99.

    8. An eye-catching moon phase garland that'll catch the sunlight streaming in through your window and make the room look like ~magic~.

    A gold garland strung above a bed with moons in waxing and waning phases strung along it
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I'm an incoming freshman this fall and I bought this to add some personality to my dorm. It has beyond exceeded my expectations! I placed it directly on top of my dorm bed as shown in the display photos and am so pleased with how it looks. It fits perfectly with the grey/white color scheme I was going for and have received numerous compliments from both my friends and RAs when they've visited. I cannot stress enough how much of an 'aesthetic feel' it adds to my dorm." —jhsgf

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99.

    9. Plus a set of pastel glow-in-the-dark stars to add some intergalactic whimsy to your space (also not a bad idea for gently lighting up the bathroom at night!).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "'Great glow, beautiful colors like sprinkles!' This comment is my 9-year-old's reaction to the glow in the dark stars, and it was a good price and very easy to install. It also sticks very well and I highly recommend this if you want to give your room a 'gleaming glow.' My daughter's room is really dark so these stars look great. We are enjoying them." —Kindle Customer

    Get a set from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in six colors).

    10. A height-adjustable tray table that's part desk, part meal tray, and alllllll convenience. People who work from home swear by this lightweight option as a "mobile desk" around the house, parents swear by it as a makeshift TV stand when kids are watching shows on laptops or tablets, and its ease as a bedside or couchside table *cannot* be overstated. 

    Small gray tray table with two legs holding a can of coke
    The table in white pulled up over a reviewer's legs
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Table-Mate is a small business that specializes in height-adjustable table trays. 

    Promising review: "This table is exactly what I was looking for to be able use my mouse and keyboard for the computer while working from home. It’s plenty stable and easily moved to the side for storage or when I need to get up from the chair. I also use it as my lunch table and to hold my iPad when not on the computer." —sleuneberg

    Get it from Amazon for $40.14+ (available in four colors). 

    11. A The Office door sign any fan of the show deserves to hang outside their bedroom-but-also-home office for authenticity's sake (after all, you miss 100% of the signs you don't hang).

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love The Office and love having a piece of it in my home office. Great little sign. Good quality and adhesion is strong. Highly recommend!!" —Bethie D.

    Get it from Amazon for $8.59.

    12. A lush double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set to really make a statement — the statement being, of course, "I am never leaving my bedroom again, and as this duvet has emotionally replaced all the humans in my heart."

    the off white faux fur duvet set on a bed
    Amazon

    One side is faux-fur and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom fringed pillow sham, and other size sets include two.

    Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it and it seriously so cozy and well made. My only complaint would be how hard thing thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this ... do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing also. Super soft and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." —SK

    Get it from Amazon for $51.99+ (available in sizes Twin—King and 29 colors).

    13. A pretty pastel mug warmer that'll keep your tea and coffee warm on the bedside table for you while you're taking your sweeeeeet sweet time to emerge from your covers on the weekend.

    A pink mug warmer on a desk with a mug onf coffee on it
    Amazon

    I got one of these for my mom for Christmas (her entire kitchen is pink, it is a Big Mood) and can confirm it is QUITE beautiful in person.

    Promising review: "I researched so many coffee warmers and am so glad I decided on this one. It definitely keeps my coffee hot, no matter how long it takes me to drink it. I also like that it has three settings. As you drink down your coffee, you can lower the heat because it keeps the coffee very hot. I like it so much I ordered a second one for another part of the house." —hottytoddy

    Get it from Amazon for $21.27+ (available in eight colors).

    14. A vintage-inspired storage ottoman for some ~sneaky storage~ to help de-clutter your bedroom (and make for a perfect way to kick up your feet at your desk).

    Amazon, Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    Another bonus? If you flip the lid over, it has a wooden base, so you can *also* use this as a teensy snack table. I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and ~candle accessories~ in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than ten minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!).

    Get it from Amazon for $39.98+ (available in nine colors).

    15. A modern mirror display to help open up the space a bit more and let you flex some creativity deciding how you want to arrange it.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Each mirror includes a small hook on the back for installation, but a lot of reviewers mentioned they just used Command strips to install.

    Promising review: "I just moved to a new place and was really struggling with what to put on the walls. I found these in a BuzzFeed post and thought, 'Sure, let’s give it a try.' They were cheap enough that if they didn’t work out I wouldn’t be mad about the money spent. They ended up looking great though! They really helped pull together some of the wall space I had no clue what to do with. They add a bit of contemporary style, without feeling like I have to dedicate all the decor in my house to that style. Plus, they help brighten up the room." —Jennifer

    Get a set from Amazon for $18.51+ (available in four shapes).

    16. A foolproof glass bedside tumbler you will be especially grateful for when you wake up parched as SpongeBob on land in the middle of the night. I personally swear by this water bottle for drinking at night, because the straw gives you easy, uncomplicated access when you don't want to overthink things so hard you fully wake yourself up, and the firm lid makes you soooo much less likely to spill all over yourself.

    Glass water bottle with measurements on the side and a bamboo lid with a straw plus white protective sleeve on the bottom
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My friend had this tumbler and I ordered right when I saw it. I always sleep with a drink by my bed and this is the perfect size. The lid means I don’t spill it when sleepy and uncoordinated. The multiple color choices allowed me to get one that matches my curtains and bed spread. Huge fan of this guy." —Mary Kate

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in 42 colors and in four size counts).

    17. A waterproof, stain-resistant faux marble granite adhesive you can use on an old desk to magic it into a sleeker, brand-new version that'll make you proud to take flatlays on.

    Faux white and granite covering a white desk
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I took a chance and bought this originally as a 'Band-Aid fix' to re-finish a desk. I had looked in stores in the contact paper aisles, but all of them were just that ... paper. THIS item is actually a thin sheet of vinyl (?) with adhesive, and I ended up liking it so much I bought more and re-finished my kitchen countertop with it as well! Highly recommended if you want to change the look of your counters but you don't have the money for a full remodel just yet. It can be cleaned with dish soap and water just like a real countertop." —Ezra Boyd

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four sizes).

    18. A woven seagrass basket you can put a lil' potted plant in and stage anywhere in your room (this is my emotional support succulent, ma'am).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am really happy with this basket! It's exactly what I was looking for! I absolutely love the way my fiddle-leaf fig looks and fit in it! My pot is a 10 inches so I ordered the large basket. It was a little snug going in but it fits perfectly! The basket seems to be well made and sturdy. I definitely recommend it and will most likely order more!" —Jennifer D.

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two colors and three sizes).

    19. A plush memory foam mattress topper to quickly transform any old spring mattress into an oasis — this helps distribute your weight on your mattress more evenly to reduce pressure on your joints, so you're less likely to toss and turn.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "No more sleepless nights. I was starting to suffer from insomnia because I have a slightly old box spring mattress. I started waking up with extreme neck and back pain. Since I’m on a tight budget I couldn’t just go buy a new bed. So I found this and thought I’d give it a try. So far it’s been three days and I have not woken up in the middle of the night and it feels amazing." —Yarixa

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in 2- or 3-inch depth, with or without a topper, and in ten standard bed sizes).

    20. A floating hidden bookshelf that'll more than earn its keep — not only is it a fun way to show off and organize your favorite books, but it has an undeniably cool effect that looks like it took a *lot* more effort and money than it actually does.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Also, the weight capacity on these is NO JOKE. Even the smaller ones hold up to 15 pounds, to the point where reviewers were balancing textbooks on them.

    Promising review: "If you are running out of space for your books, get these bad boys right away. They are incredibly strong, can hold several heavy books, and give your bedroom an incredible look." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $11.50+ (available in two sizes individually or as a set of three and in silver and white).

    21. A set of satin pillowcases – not only will it look lovely on your bed, but it might actually help your 'do. Fabrics like satin create less friction for your hair, which may spare you those first ten minutes you spend every morning trying to find your face out from under the tangles. Win-win-WIN.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I was originally looking for silk pillowcases, but decided to give these a try because they were a better price. I am not disappointed! I have seen a noticeable difference in my hair in the mornings and overall they are so smooth and comfortable to sleep on. I’ve washed them several times and haven’t seen a difference in the quality. I would buy again." —Kate

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in four sizes and 23 colors).

    22. A record/magazine/Cool Stuff holder that'll not only help you organize your books and records, but will give you the opportunity to make your favorite things part of the decor.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I didn’t want anything too bulky on my nightstand but I like to have several books I like to read in bed. I previously had them stacked on top of each other and found this and was afraid it might be cheaply made but it is sturdy and beautiful! I’m such a bookworm and I am in love with this added piece to my room." —Stephy Lynn

    Get it from Amazon for $15.59+ (available in three colors).

    23. A set of corduroy pillow covers that'll accent your bed or cozy up your favorite reading chair (which, thanks to these, just became your favorite napping chair).

    pink corduroy pillow covers on two pillows
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These pillow covers exceeded my expectations. I needed to cover up some older and worn decorative pillows, so I chose solid corduroy to accent my home colors. The cool thing about these covers is that, along with fitting well, the fabric is super soft! Most decorative pillow covers tend to be scratchy; we ACTUALLY use our pillows for naps, so this is great! The coverings easily slipped over my pillows, and the zipper closing worked with ease. The color was just as shown (blue). I will definitely order these again." —zbergteacher

    Get a set of two covers from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in 23 colors and nine sizes).

    If you're looking for affordable pillow inserts to match the covers, you can buy a set of two 18x18 hypoallergenic pillow inserts on Amazon for $15.99.

    24. A hard stock "Shades Of Legs" print to add some minimalist sophistication to your bookshelf or workspace.

    A minimalist drawing of legs layered over each other in different skin tones
    Lovely Earthlings/Etsy

    Lovely Earthlings is a Kentucky-based, Black woman-owned Etsy shop established in 2011 that specializes in art prints, tote bags, and greeting cards.

    Promising review: "These prints are gorgeous and such a good deal for high quality. I can’t wait to frame them! They are also perfect for gifting and would be a beautiful touch to any home. I got three prints and already want more." —Alison

    Get it from Lovely Earthlings on Etsy for $25.

    25. A set of fairy lights that will add so much whimsy to your windows or the back of your bed that the universe will basically demand you Instagram Story them at least thrice a day.

    Fairy lights strewn across a dark bedroom window
    Amazon

    It comes with eight different light modes, including a *twinkle* mode, with a controller attached to the lights so you can easily switch between them.

    Promising review: "Love the ease of these lights! I bought two sets for two different bedrooms for my daughters and they ABSOLUTELY love them! They are easy to hang up over the curtains. I love that I don’t have to worry about trying to string together several strands of Christmas lights that are way too long and super heavy over the curtain rod. The LED lights are very lightweight so they don’t put any extra weight on my curtain rods. Also, we love the different light modes that it can do." —stayathomemom

    Get them from Amazon for $17.74+ (available in five colors).

    26. A leaf-shaped trinket dish you can leave on your bedside table to collect all your glittery odds and ends before you go to sleep, like a well-accessorized wood nymph.

    Small trinket dish shaped like a leaf
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Very cute! I bought it for a friend for her birthday and she loved it. It's very aesthetically pleasing and nice to the touch, but definitely will break if you drop it, so keep it in a safe area. It's the perfect size to display your special jewelry. It's very nicely made, and is perfect for someone who loves that natural aesthetic." —Lisa

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    27. A mini retro speaker that can wirelessly connect to your devices, so you can prop it on your nightstand and take calls or play music from it while you lounge in bed. Plus, it can operate on a rechargeable battery, so you can even take it from room to room and keep your playlists movin' and groovin'.

    Small pink retro speaker
    Amazon

    Promising review: "It’s so cute! I got it in flamingo pink, which my little one loves. It’s a shiny glossy finish — beautifully and elegantly made! It’s compact, small and portable. Very pleasant and satisfying shape aesthetically! Large power-on, volume, and pairing up buttons on the right underside and adorable blue indicator light on the left. It’s easy to pair with a phone and a laptop by Bluetooth. The sound is incredible for such a small device! Plus the built-in mic is great for using at home or in the car. It’s very convenient to charge by using a micro usb. I’m pleased with my purchase and would recommend to my friends." —Olivia

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in six colors).

    28. A laundry hamper so understated that it can basically hide all your gross gym clothes in plain sight. If your laundering needs are covered, you can also use it as a storage option for clean sheets and pillows.

    two toned beige and brown soft laundry hamper with handles
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This basket has been wonderful so far. I had a few blankets taking up space in my closet and so I purchased this in hopes of making some space for other things. It's definitely doing its job. It's currently holding two queen-sized fleece blankets, a queen-sized weighted blanket, and two pillows. Super spacious! It did come folded up but if you follow the instructions that come with the basket, it will easily get some shape and hold onto it without it flopping over." —CCLP

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in three sizes and in 14 colors). 

    29. A wall decal that will make your bedroom look like it fell out of the pages of a storybook — all of the perks of Rapunzel's castle, sans the 18 years of knotted hair and casual imprisonment.

    green wall decal mimicking vines descending down a wall
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I LOVE how beautiful these are, like hand-painted beads on my little one's closet doors. They look great on a soft sage green background. There's a tiny bit of texture in the paint which you can see through the decal at the right angle, but most often guests assume I painted them myself! The smoother the surface the better, but I would definitely buy these again." —Alexis

    Get it from Amazon for $10.98.

    30. A set of trendy clear tiered organizing cubes to organize all your favorite things in a much more chic, spacious way than a full-on shelf would — not to mention a heck of a lot cheaper than a full-on shelf, too.

    Reviewer image of clear box-shaped storage shelving tiered with two boxes, then three, then four
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Lightweight, sturdy, and svelte. Great to combine with boxes with open tops. Requires a decent amount of force to fully attach the joints to the metal panels. Once fully assembled with joints entirely engaged, the structure is VERY satisfyingly sturdy. Can easily lift the entire empty structure and feels rigid. Highly recommend for minimalistic modular organizer shelf." —John D.

    Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in seven colors).

    31. A set of minimalist hooks for a uniform, orderly way to show off your favorite accessories and precious plant babies, aka the lights of your life.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am chronically cold and have a bunch of very nice knit cardigans. I usually end up leaving them laying over chair backs or recliners and cluttering things up, so I bought these to have a good place to hang them. The thick wood prevents stretching damage from the weight of the sweaters, and not using a hook prevents damage and holes in the knit. Definitely worth the upgrade." —Amazon Customer

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two colors).

    32. A four-piece sock and underwear organizer to spare you the indignity of rooting around your dresser drawers every morning looking for that one! specific! bra!! that is *definitely* in there somewhere. (The comfy one, to be clear.)

    reviewer photo showing underwear and sock organizer in their dresser drawer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE LOVE LOVE these organizers!! At just $15 for four organizers I took my chances and ordered two sets of four. I wear a 32DD and the bras fit beautifully in the organizers. I ordered another set for tank tops and other extras I did not think of before. I will also order my boyfriend the brown ones for his drawers. Great product for a great price!" —Elizabeth L. Blackwell

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $11.87+ (available in seven colors).

    33. An insulated soundproofing strip that easily sticks to the outer rims of your bedroom door so you no longer have to fall asleep to sound of your roommate Skyping from the living room (or vice versa).

    amazon.com

    Psst — this insulated strip also stops air conditioning from escaping out of the crack under the door, saving energy and money!

    Promising review: "Product works really well! I needed a quick fix to my home office situation, I live in an apartment in Manhattan and never noticed how much sound comes in and out, until I had to be on conference calls working from home! This little tape made a big difference, took me a couple of minutes to install." —Sandra Revueltas

    Get it from Amazon for $8.57+ (available in two sizes and in four colors).