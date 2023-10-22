44 Inexpensive Things To Give Your Bedroom An Upgrade Before Hibernation Season

Popular products from this list
A leaning ladder for a chic way to store blankets, purses, and accessories (and also flex that you do, in fact, have *excellent* taste in drape-able things). A lot of reviewers also used this to replace The Chair, or that one spot in your room where you leave your "I'm going to wear this again, but wash it soon" clothes.
A lush double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set to really make a statement — the statement being, of course, "I am never leaving my bedroom again, and as this duvet has emotionally replaced all the humans in my heart."
A set of corduroy pillow covers that'll accent your bed or cozy up your favorite reading chair (which, thanks to these, just became your favorite napping chair).
1. A rainbow prism suncatcher you can easily hang indoors or out to refract sunlight and make a bunch of teensy little rainbows all over the place, like your bedroom is your own little magical realm.
2. A set of cult-favorite, suuuuuper soft microfiber bed sheets that are the ultimate All Seasons Investment. These lightweight, moisture-resistant sheets are designed to be super breathable in the heat and cozy in the cold. Tons of reviewers loved their sets so much they immediately came back for more!
Danjor Linens is a small business that specializes in bedding products for home and dorm use.
Promising review: "I sleep extremely hot. I always have issues with sheets and blankets, but with these sheets I sleep cool. I have a very thick memory foam mattress and it fit perfectly. They are so super soft, I truly love them. I noticed that when I washed them they got softer. I personally don’t use fabric softeners or bleach. I have used them for about a month now I am definitely going buy more." —Mel
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes Twin–California King and nine colors).
3. A pom-pom throw bright enough to add a pop of color to your favorite corner of the room and soft enough to inspire some accidentally-on-purpose weekend naps.
4. Plus a set of bed bands to lock your fitted sheets neatly into place once and for all, so you can finally get the peaceful, untangled sleep you deserve every night.
5. An incredibly sleek, TikTok-famous rotating digital alarm clock — it may look small and trendy, but it comes complete with two USB ports, plus an input port, PLUS a mirrored screen, so it'll also save plenty of space on your nightstand.
6. A set of off-white sheer curtains to add a bit of sophisticated flair to your windows, but still let the sunlight stream in. Honestly, these are so pretty that Maria von Trapp would 11/10 pull them down and make a bunch of fancy matching outfits out of them.
7. A bunch of teensy macaron boxes for a delightful upgrade to every corner of your bedroom, whether it's storing pills or trinkets or just staring at them looking all fancy and French on your bedside table.
8. An eye-catching moon phase garland that'll catch the sunlight streaming in through your window and make the room look like ~magic~.
9. Plus a set of pastel glow-in-the-dark stars to add some intergalactic whimsy to your space (also not a bad idea for gently lighting up the bathroom at night!).
10. A height-adjustable tray table that's part desk, part meal tray, and alllllll convenience. People who work from home swear by this lightweight option as a "mobile desk" around the house, parents swear by it as a makeshift TV stand when kids are watching shows on laptops or tablets, and its ease as a bedside or couchside table *cannot* be overstated.
Table-Mate is a small business that specializes in height-adjustable table trays.
Promising review: "This table is exactly what I was looking for to be able use my mouse and keyboard for the computer while working from home. It’s plenty stable and easily moved to the side for storage or when I need to get up from the chair. I also use it as my lunch table and to hold my iPad when not on the computer." —sleuneberg
Get it from Amazon for $40.14+ (available in four colors).
11. A The Office door sign any fan of the show deserves to hang outside their bedroom-but-also-home office for authenticity's sake (after all, you miss 100% of the signs you don't hang).
13. A pretty pastel mug warmer that'll keep your tea and coffee warm on the bedside table for you while you're taking your sweeeeeet sweet time to emerge from your covers on the weekend.
14. A vintage-inspired storage ottoman for some ~sneaky storage~ to help de-clutter your bedroom (and make for a perfect way to kick up your feet at your desk).
15. A modern mirror display to help open up the space a bit more and let you flex some creativity deciding how you want to arrange it.
16. A foolproof glass bedside tumbler you will be especially grateful for when you wake up parched as SpongeBob on land in the middle of the night. I personally swear by this water bottle for drinking at night, because the straw gives you easy, uncomplicated access when you don't want to overthink things so hard you fully wake yourself up, and the firm lid makes you soooo much less likely to spill all over yourself.
17. A waterproof, stain-resistant faux marble granite adhesive you can use on an old desk to magic it into a sleeker, brand-new version that'll make you proud to take flatlays on.
18. A woven seagrass basket you can put a lil' potted plant in and stage anywhere in your room (this is my emotional support succulent, ma'am).
19. A plush memory foam mattress topper to quickly transform any old spring mattress into an oasis — this helps distribute your weight on your mattress more evenly to reduce pressure on your joints, so you're less likely to toss and turn.
20. A floating hidden bookshelf that'll more than earn its keep — not only is it a fun way to show off and organize your favorite books, but it has an undeniably cool effect that looks like it took a *lot* more effort and money than it actually does.
21. A set of satin pillowcases – not only will it look lovely on your bed, but it might actually help your 'do. Fabrics like satin create less friction for your hair, which may spare you those first ten minutes you spend every morning trying to find your face out from under the tangles. Win-win-WIN.
22. A record/magazine/Cool Stuff holder that'll not only help you organize your books and records, but will give you the opportunity to make your favorite things part of the decor.
24. A hard stock "Shades Of Legs" print to add some minimalist sophistication to your bookshelf or workspace.
Lovely Earthlings is a Kentucky-based, Black woman-owned Etsy shop established in 2011 that specializes in art prints, tote bags, and greeting cards.
Promising review: "These prints are gorgeous and such a good deal for high quality. I can’t wait to frame them! They are also perfect for gifting and would be a beautiful touch to any home. I got three prints and already want more." —Alison
Get it from Lovely Earthlings on Etsy for $25.