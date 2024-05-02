1. A pack of Amazon Basic down alternative pillows you can get in either a soft style, which is ideal for stomach or back sleepers, or medium density for back and side sleepers. Both styles have a hypoallergenic protector to help minimize exposure to dust and other allergens. Sweet dreams!
The pillows are also machine-washable.
Promising review: "These are very large, and very fluffy, soft and firm at the same time!! I've been sleeping with them for months and these pillows are the same size, no loss of shape or fluffing at all!! They're made with very high-quality materials that are proving to be very durable even with time, and usage, and literally don't have any odor after nightly usage!! I love these pillows, and at under $40 for a set of two, it's more than worth it!! Some of the best pillows I've had in ages!! Lol" —aprilm3k
Get a pair from Amazon for $23.50+ (available in two densities and two sizes with or without protectors).
2. A Belly Sleep pillow for anyone who prefers to hit the hay on their stomach. This pillow has curved edges to help reduce head and neck rotation so you can breathe easily and get into deep sleep as soon as possible.
Belly Sleep is a small business founded by Tyler Moyer after realizing there was no pillow on the market designed to make stomach sleeping more comfortable.
Promising review: "I have spent SOOOO much money on pillows trying to get one that is comfortable and will reduce neck pain. I am a belly sleeper and often sleep with my head on my arm or shoulder. So, I needed something very flat. I also wanted something that was one solid piece of material versus a pillow that was “stuffed.” I had spent a great deal of money on a more expensive style and was highly disappointed that it was so lumpy. Most other pillows I have purchased just simply hold my head too high. However, I have never been a fan of memory foam so I was leery of this product at first. But it is cool, comfortable, and supportive. Sometimes if I change positions and need a little extra height, I fold it under itself and that works well too. Due to a physically demanding job that also involves considerable travel, I tend to have a lot of neck and shoulder pain. And belly sleeping is actually not good for your neck, but I can’t sleep any other way. This pillow has absolutely eliminated my neck pain which neither chiropractic adjustments nor massages could do for me. I am beyond thrilled. I will be buying more. This pillow will go with me when I travel as well." —KS
Get it from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in two styles under $50).
3. A Casper Essential pillow with a three-chamber design meant to support while still creating a soft plush feel that's suitable for all sleeping positions. This is especially great if you're the type of sleeper who starts out on their side but sometimes ends up on their back.
Promising review: "I have tried many different brands of pillows. The Casper pillow is my favorite thus far. It suits my need for a firm yet not 'brick-hard' pillow. I sleep on my back and my side, and this pillow is comfortable in both positions. It is not the cooling pillow, but I have found that it doesn’t smother my head and make me sweat." —Pip
Get it from Amazon for $40.39 or from Target for $45 (also available in a King size for more than $50).
4. A Quince premium down alternative pillow that comes in three different firmness levels, so you can pick the one that's perfect for you. It's made with hypoallergenic microfiber fill and has a 100% cotton sateen shell. Plus, it's made in the USA and is comparable to other more expensive pillows. 👀
Promising review: "I am very difficult when it comes to choosing a great pillow for bedtime. I usually sleep on my side, and after giving these pillows a try, my husband and I are both very happy with our decision to try them. We both have two, which is very convenient since our bed doesn’t have a headboard and when it’s bedtime and we both get our books, we position them behind us and have no issues with discomfort in our backs and necks. These are definitely a must if you are still in search of the perfect, soft, but not too soft, bedroom pillows. Price is unbeatable for the quality of this Quince product." —Alexia S.
Get it from Quince for $39.90 (available in two sizes and three firmness levels).
5. A two-pack of Utopia Bedding bed pillows with more than 45,600 five-star ratings that even the pickiest of pillow shoppers love. It's made with poly-fiber fill and is ideal for side, stomach, and back sleepers. At this great price, you may want to grab some for every bed in your home, but just be warned that your guests may be asking where you got those amazing pillows before they leave.
Promising review: "I’d been on the hunt for the perfect pillow after ruining my go-to pillow in the wash. These pillows are the perfect height, amount of stuffing, weight, etc. I suffer with neck trouble, and these are exactly what I was looking for. Would give 10 stars if I could." —Mama3
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two sizes and six colors).
6. An orthopedic memory foam pillow that's designed with a curve to hold your neck and head while you sleep. Many reviewers with neck pain found this pillow to be a helpful solution.
Promising review: "I am a side sleeper and I tend to hug my pillow with the arm of the side I am sleeping on to prop up my pillow to a comfortable angle. This has caused shoulder pain. When I received this pillow I thought there was no way I would be able to sleep on it nor that it would even help. Of course I had to give it a shot. Surprisingly, it is very effective! The first night I had it I switched between this pillow and my original pillows. I found that I would wake up in the middle of the night with my regularly scheduled shoulder pain after sleeping on the original pillows and I would actively seek out this new pillow. When sleeping on the new pillow I no longer have to hug it to prop it up. This means I now sleep with my arm extended. Shoulder pain has decreased significantly! I still have my original pillows but find that I sleep on them less and less and sleep more and more on the new pillow... My original pillows are good for propping my head up to watch TV in the bedroom while the new pillow is much better for sleeping. Love it!!!!!" —M. Huerta
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three sizes).
7. A quilted firm style with a cool-touch design to keep you at a comfortable temperature all night long. You'll never have to flip your pillow in the middle of the night again to find the "cool side."
Promising review: "I never write reviews but finding a comfortable pillow has been a nightmare for me, so when I bought this one on a whim, I wasn’t expecting much for $15. It’s the cheapest pillow I’ve tried. But it’s PERFECT! I’ve had it for 44 days now, and I still love it. The cooling surface is divine. I want to buy more as a backup in case they stop making it. I love it so much." —DMcFee
Get it from Target for $15+ (available in two sizes).
8. A two-pack of shredded gel memory foam pillows that'll conform to the shape of your head and body so it almost feels like it's cradling you into a deep sleep. The shredded foam ensures that you won't get too hot as you sleep, and the pillowcase is machine washable.
Promising review: "WOW. That's how I'd have to describe this pillow. It gives great support without having to re-fluff and rearrange it during the night. It does not get hot." —Bob Richie
Get them from Amazon for $34.99 (available in two styles).
9. A pair of feather-blend pillows ideal for stomach or back sleepers to help keep your spine in alignment. And the best part about these pillows? The whole thing is machine-washable, meaning you can clean and re-fluff every once and a while.
Promising review: "We recently stayed at a fancy hotel and I just loved their pillows, so I decided to finally get a set for myself. I really, really love these! They are so comfy — It's like laying your head on a cushiony cloud." —Petunia619
Get them from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in three sizes and also as a single pillow).
10. A pair of down alternative pillows that are a great ~alternative~ for anyone who's allergic to real down feathers or just prefers this style. With more than 34,200 5-star ratings, reviewers cannot stop raving about the quality you get for the price. You'll sleep soundly and comfortably with these.
Promising review: "I LOVE these pillows! Highly recommend! Fluffy with a little firmness. I have neck problems and always wake up feeling sore. After sleeping on these, I no longer wake up with neck and shoulder pain." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in various sizes and two styles).
11. A Buffy Cloud pillow because I think everyone has wanted to feel like they're sleeping on a big puffy cloud at some point in their life, and this pillow helps you achieve that ~dream.~ It's suitable for most sleeping positions and comes in three firmnesses — soft, medium, and firm — so you can pick the one that's best for you. Plus, Buffy offers a seven-day free trial to make sure you are absolutely satisfied with your pick.
Promising review: "I bought the Cloud Pillow along with the Cloud Comforter because I found I was waking up during the night feeling uncomfortable. My old pillow felt too hard and my old comforter felt too heavy. So I thought that trying some bedding called “cloud” might be just what I needed. And I was right — I now feel like I am sleeping in the clouds! I still wake up during the night but it’s so much easier to fall back asleep when I am feeling just cozy with my pillow and comforter." —Joanne M.
Get it from Buffy for $40 (available in three firmness styles and also a King size for more than $50).