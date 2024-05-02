Belly Sleep is a small business founded by Tyler Moyer after realizing there was no pillow on the market designed to make stomach sleeping more comfortable.

Promising review: "I have spent SOOOO much money on pillows trying to get one that is comfortable and will reduce neck pain. I am a belly sleeper and often sleep with my head on my arm or shoulder. So, I needed something very flat. I also wanted something that was one solid piece of material versus a pillow that was “stuffed.” I had spent a great deal of money on a more expensive style and was highly disappointed that it was so lumpy. Most other pillows I have purchased just simply hold my head too high. However, I have never been a fan of memory foam so I was leery of this product at first. But it is cool, comfortable, and supportive. Sometimes if I change positions and need a little extra height, I fold it under itself and that works well too. Due to a physically demanding job that also involves considerable travel, I tend to have a lot of neck and shoulder pain. And belly sleeping is actually not good for your neck, but I can’t sleep any other way. This pillow has absolutely eliminated my neck pain which neither chiropractic adjustments nor massages could do for me. I am beyond thrilled. I will be buying more. This pillow will go with me when I travel as well." —KS

