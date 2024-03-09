25 Of The Best Reading Chairs You’ll Want To Curl Right Up In

1. A plush reading chair with an ottoman to rival your bed's comfort, making the "bed or chair" decision the hardest one you'll face all day. Reviewers rave that it's like "sitting on a cloud," which tbh sounds amazing. Plus, the ottoman means you can kick your feet up and relax for a really long time. J'adore!
2. A multifunctional velvet reading chair for those who take their reading very seriously. It's like the throne of Leisure Kingdom, equipped with a cup holder for your tea and a hidden desk for your stack of books. There's even a phone mount in case you want to livestream your reading session to your #BookTok followers. Aaand it folds down to a bed in case you ever need a spot for overnight guests.
3. An extra wide reading chair so you can get extra comfortable when it's time to dive into a new book. This chair is amazing because of the way its seat and back cushions are designed: it's foam wrapped in feather, so you get the aesthetic and feel of a firm cushion but the plushness of one that's filled with down.
4. A saucer reading chair with a matching ottoman for the little readers in your life. Reviewers say it's a great chair for kid's rooms and dorms, but don't let that dissuade you if you're an adult who loves the way it looks: it has a weight limit of 300 pounds, so it's not just for tiny tots.
5. A reclining glider that swivels if you want a chair that can do the most. FYI, a glider is a chair that moves back and forth on a fixed track. It's built for noiselessly swaying with your newborn, but there's no reason you can't use it just for yourself. I have one that I used all the time during my kids' infant stage, but now that they're older, it's still my favorite chair, and one that I read in often.
6. A sustainably made reading chair for the environmentally conscious reader — it's like hugging a tree without the splinters. The velvet is recycled, the finishes don't off-gas, and the wood is sourced sustainably.
Sabai is a woman-owned small furniture business making affordable luxury pieces out of sustainable materials.
Promising review: "I'm so happy I found this company! I love that it is woman-owned and seeks to create usable and attractive furniture with a clear vision of sustainability. I appreciate that each piece is built as it's ordered and that there is care in how it's packaged and shipped (no plastic packing material). As I write this, I'm sitting in my new velvet chair, which is sturdy, super comfortable, and very pleasing to the eye. Assembly is straightforward (although a bit time consuming if one does it on one's own, as I did) but is doable and detailed clearly in the instructions. Grateful for my new chair!" —Monique
Get it from Sabai for $745 (available in 2 fabric styles, 10 fabric colors, and 2 leg colors).
7. A large, plush reading chair that looks like something you'd find in a big box luxury retail store. The seat and back cushions are filled with down, so it's super comfortable.
8. A colorful reading chair if you aim to read in a style that's both elegant and effortless. It's like the little black dress of chairs. Wingback chairs are the ultimate reader's companion — the support they offer lends itself to being comfortable for hours with minimal movement on the sitter's part.
9. A mid-century modern-inspired reading chair that's like a best friend: always there for you, comfortable to be around, and never judges your book choices. The cushions are pretty firm, which means you'll feel your body supported if you find yourself reading here for hours on end.
10. A wicker papasan swivel chair if you've ever wanted to combine the thrill of reading with the comfort of being enveloped in a warm hug. It's where you go to feel loved and supported.
11. A reading chair with matching ottoman to make you feel like you're sitting in the lap of luxury, even if your book is a dime-store novel. The boucle fabric and gold legs are so glam.
12. An armless velvet reading chair with ottoman for the discerning reader who believes a good book deserves an equally distinguished seat. It's the caviar of chairs!
13. A petite reading chair if you're looking for an excuse to ignore your responsibilities and just read all day — this chair is your alibi. It's on the smaller side, so it's a good fit if you're low on square footage but need a nice place to sit and read your stories.
14. A modern lounge chair sleek and sophisticated enough to fit into a formal environment but comfortable enough to lounge in for hours. Its lack of traditional armrests means it's perfect if you're a reader who likes to splay out.
15. A reading chair and ottoman so plush, you'll start questioning why chairs aren't made this way by default. It has an adjustable backrest and side pockets, so you can always be sure your favorite book is within arm's reach.
16. A quilted adjustable chair if you're more the hanging-out-on-the-floor-reading type. It reclines from upright all the way to flat, which is great for those of us who like to lounge around while reading, playing games, or nerding out on our phones.
17. A high-back reading chair upholstered in linen so supportive, it's like having a personal cheerleader for your reading goals. Go, team books! The ergonomic angle of the backrest and armrest means you're getting the full support you need if you want to sit down and read for a really long time.
18. A tufted armless reading chair if you want something with a traditional look. The classic design means it'll look good almost anywhere, regardless of interior design style.
19. An extra wide reading chair, because the only thing better than losing yourself in a good book is finding the perfect spot to do it in. The seat width is 40," so your favorite furry friends can join you for your marathon reading sesh.
20. A reading chair with big mid-century modern vibes if you're still dedicated to the Mad Men aesthetic. (Who could blame you?) Don Draper would definitely keep this beauty in his home office.
21. A heated reclining wingback massage chair with side pockets so you can continuously adjust your chair to your comfort level. It's also a pushback recliner, which means you just tilt the chair back to get the footrest to pop out.
22. A velvet tufted reading chair and ottoman that can swivel 360 degrees. The seat is extra thick — almost 14" of cushion — so if you like a plush seat this is the one for you.
23. A leather reading chair with a chrome tubular base if you want something that's as stylish as it is comfortable. There are 14 leather types and colors to choose from, so there's a good option for every style of home.
24. A velvet tufted reading chair for the reader who loves drama — in their novels and in their furniture. This chair begs to be in the spotlight, it's having a real main character moment.
25. And a mod-ish reading chair, because every book lover knows the importance of a good setup for their marathon reading sessions. It's the perfectly comfortable pit stop for your reading race.
