    25 Of The Best Reading Chairs You’ll Want To Curl Right Up In

    These chairs are comfortable enough for you to read Infinite Jest in one sitting.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A plush reading chair with an ottoman to rival your bed's comfort, making the "bed or chair" decision the hardest one you'll face all day. Reviewers rave that it's like "sitting on a cloud," which tbh sounds amazing. Plus, the ottoman means you can kick your feet up and relax for a really long time. J'adore!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I luuuvvv my comfy chair. It is so comfy. It was light enough to carry in the box upstairs. It took 15 minutes or less to assemble. I searched for months for the perfect chair that would meet my price point, style, quality, and easy assembly... and I found it. This is definitely a hit. Great quality. I finally found a perfect reading chair for my 2024 reading goal." —Dee

    Get it from Amazon for $169.99+ (available in 22 fabrics).


    2. A multifunctional velvet reading chair for those who take their reading very seriously. It's like the throne of Leisure Kingdom, equipped with a cup holder for your tea and a hidden desk for your stack of books. There's even a phone mount in case you want to livestream your reading session to your #BookTok followers. Aaand it folds down to a bed in case you ever need a spot for overnight guests.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "LOVE this chair! It’s perfect for my teenager! So comfortable and the desk inside is perfect for snacks and homework time! PLUS it gives an extra bed for all her sleepover friends." —Kim O. Arneson

    Get it from Amazon for $289.99+ (available in four colors).

    3. An extra wide reading chair so you can get extra comfortable when it's time to dive into a new book. This chair is amazing because of the way its seat and back cushions are designed: it's foam wrapped in feather, so you get the aesthetic and feel of a firm cushion but the plushness of one that's filled with down.

    Stylish room with a trendy burnt orange chair, geometric side table, and cozy grey throw, alongside large windows with a leafy view
    Albany Park

    Promising review: "I purchased the Park armchair and ottoman as a gift to myself. I wanted to create my own cozy reading nook. I got them both in olive velvet. The chair is very roomy and comfortable. I did a lot of searching for the perfect chair before I settled on Albany Park. I made the right decision!" —Sarah T. 

    Get it from Albany Park for $779+ (available in seven fabric colors and two leg colors).


    4. A saucer reading chair with a matching ottoman for the little readers in your life. Reviewers say it's a great chair for kid's rooms and dorms, but don't let that dissuade you if you're an adult who loves the way it looks: it has a weight limit of 300 pounds, so it's not just for tiny tots.

    A cozy reading nook with a plush round chair, a small stool, and a floor lamp, adorned with children&#x27;s artwork
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "if you’re thinking about buying this chair, do it! so comfy to relax in and read, watch shows, or play games! it folds back up so you can have extra space too. just a 10/10 for me." —Lauren Moore 

    Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in 10 colors and with or without an ottoman).


    5. A reclining glider that swivels if you want a chair that can do the most. FYI, a glider is a chair that moves back and forth on a fixed track. It's built for noiselessly swaying with your newborn, but there's no reason you can't use it just for yourself. I have one that I used all the time during my kids' infant stage, but now that they're older, it's still my favorite chair, and one that I read in often.

    Cozy chair with plush throw, side table with lamp, and a small table
    Gillian/Wayfair

    Promising review: "We don't have kids or a nursery, but I've been searching for the perfect reading chair. This chair is very comfy, the fabric is nice and soft — incidentally we also discovered it's the perfect napping chair." —Emily

    Get it from Wayfair for $281.99 (originally $891, available in five colors)

    6. A sustainably made reading chair for the environmentally conscious reader — it's like hugging a tree without the splinters. The velvet is recycled, the finishes don't off-gas, and the wood is sourced sustainably. 

    Blue velvet armchair in a living room with plants and shelves
    Sabai

    Sabai is a woman-owned small furniture business making affordable luxury pieces out of sustainable materials.

    Promising review: "I'm so happy I found this company! I love that it is woman-owned and seeks to create usable and attractive furniture with a clear vision of sustainability. I appreciate that each piece is built as it's ordered and that there is care in how it's packaged and shipped (no plastic packing material). As I write this, I'm sitting in my new velvet chair, which is sturdy, super comfortable, and very pleasing to the eye. Assembly is straightforward (although a bit time consuming if one does it on one's own, as I did) but is doable and detailed clearly in the instructions. Grateful for my new chair!" —Monique

    Get it from Sabai for $745 (available in 2 fabric styles, 10 fabric colors, and 2 leg colors).

    7. A large, plush reading chair that looks like something you'd find in a big box luxury retail store. The seat and back cushions are filled with down, so it's super comfortable.

    Person on a brown chair working on a laptop, with a book and vase on the table, indoors with a view of leafless trees outside
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have two Pottery Barn couches and wanted an oversized chair to match. This chair looks identical to my Pottery Barn couches! The fabric is almost identical, and the boxy arms and feet are, too. I’m extremely pleased. This is for a reading nook, so the cushions might not be used all that much. But it’s very comfortable to sit on and holds up nicely when seated." —Samantha Humphries 

    Get it from Amazon for $705.76+ (available in two colors and also in a loveseat).


    8. A colorful reading chair if you aim to read in a style that's both elegant and effortless. It's like the little black dress of chairs. Wingback chairs are the ultimate reader's companion — the support they offer lends itself to being comfortable for hours with minimal movement on the sitter's part.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Got this as an accent chair to go in my sunroom, and I’m super pleased with the purchase. I’m not a super small person, and I can sit in this chair with my legs up and crossed. Very easy to see myself spending hours visiting with friends or reading in this chair." —Elle

    Get it from Amazon for $189.95+ (available in 12 fabric colors).


    9. A mid-century modern-inspired reading chair that's like a best friend: always there for you, comfortable to be around, and never judges your book choices. The cushions are pretty firm, which means you'll feel your body supported if you find yourself reading here for hours on end.

    Modern armchair in a living room setting
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Was able to put this together in less than 10 minutes. Lightweight, easy to move. Nice color, brownish-gray. This chair is firm, might not be the best for all day sitting but very comfortable for watching TV or reading in the evenings." —Amazon Customer 

    Get it from Amazon for $149.28.


    10. A wicker papasan swivel chair if you've ever wanted to combine the thrill of reading with the comfort of being enveloped in a warm hug. It's where you go to feel loved and supported.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great chair! Very sturdy and beautiful. I was looking for a papasan chair online and was concerned by the reviews about them being easy to break and not high quality. I was so happy to find this chair, though! It has a sturdy metal frame that’s wrapped in a wicker material that looks really nice. I absolutely recommend." —Nicholas Miller

    Get it from Amazon for $148.99+ (available in 14 colors).

    11. A reading chair with matching ottoman to make you feel like you're sitting in the lap of luxury, even if your book is a dime-store novel. The boucle fabric and gold legs are so glam.

    Modern style chair and footrest with gold legs in a cozy reading corner, next to a full bookshelf
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised by this chair and ottoman. I ordered it for my media room, where I will listen to music, read, and just relax after work. The chair is just 'funky' enough to go with my decor and is comfortable as it is stylish." —Green Eyed Lady 

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in three colors and with or without the ottoman).


    12. An armless velvet reading chair with ottoman for the discerning reader who believes a good book deserves an equally distinguished seat. It's the caviar of chairs!

    A cozy reading nook with an adjustable floor lamp and a tufted blue lounge chair next to a wooden side table with a plant
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Perfect accent chair, especially for reading. Hits all positive marks. Nice looking chair and ottoman, sturdy, and most of all, comfortable. Definitely worth every penny." —Dale McDonald 

    Get it from Amazon for $215.80 (available in five colors).


    13. A petite reading chair if you're looking for an excuse to ignore your responsibilities and just read all day — this chair is your alibi. It's on the smaller side, so it's a good fit if you're low on square footage but need a nice place to sit and read your stories.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The chair does what it does. It’s comforting. You’re not sinking in the chair, nor is it too hard. It feels nice and cushioned, with no sharp edges or corners. It’s wide and long enough for all sizes and does its job. I currently use it for reading and studying." —Nick

    Get it from Amazon for $159.99+ (available in nine colors).


    14. A modern lounge chair sleek and sophisticated enough to fit into a formal environment but comfortable enough to lounge in for hours. Its lack of traditional armrests means it's perfect if you're a reader who likes to splay out.

    Cozy home decor with a plush chair, striped cushion, fur throw, wooden side table, and lamp in a living room setting
    Signe/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely delighted with the Bruneta Lounge Chairs! We needed two chairs for our living room but space is limited. We prefer mid-century modern so I was excited to find this chair. I’m nearly 70 and I was able to unbox and assemble the chairs with ease. Once the parts were laid out it took less than 30 minutes to assemble both. Happy to report they are as comfortable as they are beautiful. The online images are a true representation of the product (always a concern of mine)." —Jean

    Get it from Wayfair for $429.99+ (originally $529, available in two colors)

    15. A reading chair and ottoman so plush, you'll start questioning why chairs aren't made this way by default. It has an adjustable backrest and side pockets, so you can always be sure your favorite book is within arm's reach.

    Armchair with matching ottoman in a modern living room setting for shopping
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Love this little chair for my book nook in our living room. Big enough to sit in comfortably but small enough to not take up too much space. Very soft, too!" —kaytlin 

    Get it from Amazon for $174.99 (available in five colors).


    16. A quilted adjustable chair if you're more the hanging-out-on-the-floor-reading type. It reclines from upright all the way to flat, which is great for those of us who like to lounge around while reading, playing games, or nerding out on our phones.

    Cozy reading nook with plush chair, decorative cushion, wooden &#x27;happy place&#x27; sign, and a rack of children&#x27;s books
    Stephanie/Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is the most comfortable reading chair you’ll find. Whether sitting up or laying down it’s got you totally supported." —Nina

    Get it from Wayfair for $124.99+ (orignally $229; available in six colors) 

    17. A high-back reading chair upholstered in linen so supportive, it's like having a personal cheerleader for your reading goals. Go, team books! The ergonomic angle of the backrest and armrest means you're getting the full support you need if you want to sit down and read for a really long time.

    Modern armchair with wooden frame and cream upholstery in a cozy room setting
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I was looking for a comfortable accent chair for my reading nook, and I found this amazing one! There’s nothing I would like to change about this chair. It has perfect comfort, height, and dimensions. Love to spend my mornings on it while reading my favourite book or having a cup of hot coffee." —Priya 

    Get it from Amazon for $119.99+ (available in six fabric options).


    18. A tufted armless reading chair if you want something with a traditional look. The classic design means it'll look good almost anywhere, regardless of interior design style.

    Elegant tufted armchair with beige upholstery, beside a wood side table with decorative items and a floor lamp
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very beautiful! Super easy to assemble and sturdy to sit in. I sit in it nearly every day. It’s part of my reading nook. I love the sophistication of it and how well it matches the aesthetic that I was going for when designing my room. Highly recommend. No stains, no nicks, no flaws! Just perfect!" —Janet

    Get it from Amazon for $149.99+ (available in four colors).


    19. An extra wide reading chair, because the only thing better than losing yourself in a good book is finding the perfect spot to do it in. The seat width is 40," so your favorite furry friends can join you for your marathon reading sesh.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been loving this chair and my cats are loving it too! It was easy to assemble, perfectly matched the blue accents in my living room, and is a great size. I like that it’s wider than a regular chair too so I can comfortable sit in different positions. This was definitely one of the more affordable accent chairs I found while searching for one, however I don’t think it lacks in quality. This has been the perfect chair to create my reading nook and I definitely would recommend it." —S Smith

    Get it from Amazon for $158.

    20. A reading chair with big mid-century modern vibes if you're still dedicated to the Mad Men aesthetic. (Who could blame you?) Don Draper would definitely keep this beauty in his home office.

    Mid-century modern style armchair with wooden frame in a home setting
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a sturdy, comfortable and great looking chair. The wood frame is simple to assemble and the upholstered pieces slide into place easily. The fabric is beautiful. This chair has no business being so affordable. Grab one while you can!" —Kindle Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in eight colors).


    21. A heated reclining wingback massage chair with side pockets so you can continuously adjust your chair to your comfort level. It's also a pushback recliner, which means you just tilt the chair back to get the footrest to pop out.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Beautiful color, firm seat, and heated massage. What more could one want in a reading chair?" —Jan Lundquist

    Get it from Amazon for $109.99+ (available in eight fabrics).


    22. A velvet tufted reading chair and ottoman that can swivel 360 degrees. The seat is extra thick — almost 14" of cushion — so if you like a plush seat this is the one for you.

    A plush green swivel chair with a matching ottoman in a cozy room setting
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is a great chair. It’s just perfect for reading and is very comfortable. My calico is a big 18-pound cat. When I’m not sitting in it, she is. Easy to assemble. The velvet is of a good quality. For the price you can’t find a better swivel chair and ottoman. Very pleased." —sandee 

    Get it from Amazon for $189.99+ (available in 12 fabric colors).


    23. A leather reading chair with a chrome tubular base if you want something that's as stylish as it is comfortable. There are 14 leather types and colors to choose from, so there's a good option for every style of home.

    Modern beige cushioned armchair with a chrome frame in an interior setting
    West Elm

    Get it from West Elm for $1,199+ (available in 14 leather options).


    24. A velvet tufted reading chair for the reader who loves drama — in their novels and in their furniture. This chair begs to be in the spotlight, it's having a real main character moment.

    Modern tufted wingback chair in a home setting with a decorative vase
    Target

    Promising review: "We love this chair! It was easy to assemble, is sturdy, looks beautiful, and is wide and comfy. A great addition to any room for a splash of color!" —Footballmama 

    Get it from Target for $131.99+ (available in six colors).


    25. And a mod-ish reading chair, because every book lover knows the importance of a good setup for their marathon reading sessions. It's the perfectly comfortable pit stop for your reading race.

    Textured armchair with a side table displaying a tea set in a well-lit, cozy room setup
    Article

    Promising review: "I love this chair so much. Comfortable and beautiful. I have received so many compliments." —Tara C. 

    Get it from Article for $499 (available in four colors).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.