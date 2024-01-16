1. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment, an Olaplex-like repairing mask infused with collagen ingredients and protein extracts that will help restore hair health and reduce shedding. All you gotta do is apply it on wet hair after a shampoo, wait five minutes, and rinse it out.
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them!
Promising review: "I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished. My bleached rat's nest now looks and feels like hair again. Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair. I’m going to buy a lot more of this product. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage. Now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair." —Eline
Get a bottle from Amazon for $6.95 (available in two sizes).
2. A set of fast-acting Keurig cleaner pods you can simply put through a cycle on the machine to get rid of all the crusted-on grinds and residue that are *definitely* affecting the taste of your coffee, even if you haven't noticed over time.
Quick & Clean is a small business that specializes in coffee machine cleaning products.
Promising review: "I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, lucky. I would highly recommend, keeps everything running correctly and clean." —Lauren
Get a set of six from Amazon for $9.95.
3. A bottle of Nyx matte setting spray for anyone who wants the all-day protection of Mac and Urban Decay's setting sprays without the price tag — this matte finish will lock your look in place in just a few seconds, even on days when the sun is trying to melt you like an ice pop.
Promising review: "I had seen this on TikTok and thought it was a waste of money, until I tried it, and it works. It locks in your makeup. You just have to make sure your makeup is perfect and then spray your face." —Mary
Get it from Amazon for $9.46 (also available in dewy and radiant finishes, and a jumbo size).
4. A pack of dual-sided SneakErasers designed so that one side of them cleans scuffs, dirt stains, and grimes, and the other side whitens them, restoring your sneakers and their soles to their former glory. Take THAT, passage of time.
Check out a TikTok of the SneakErasers in action.
Promising review: "I have a couple pairs of sneakers I stopped wearing because they started looking a bit grungy. Just couldn't justify throwing them away though, because they were still in great shape and not very old. I came across these sponges and took a chance. They work like a charm. I cleaned two pairs of shoes and could not believe the results! Awesome. " —Spencer
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $11.99.
5. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief when you wake up with puffy, aching eyes. This formula is blended with Iceland glacial water to help tighten skin and tackle dark circles so you look and feel more ~refreshed~. Bonus: it's a heck of a lot cheaper than the other TikTok fave, the Tula version.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
"Better than Tula! I love this cooling stick!! It’s super easy, affordable and smells lovely." —Heather
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
6. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I've had one of these for awhile and I love it! I usually use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91.
7. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because TBH, we've all wasted too many years and too much money looking for the ~holy grail~ mascara. This one is less than $5, gives you instant length, and is DELIGHTFULLY sweatproof.
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time.
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
8. Plus Essence's Volume Booster Lash Primer that is ~botanically infused~ with mango butter and acai oil to thicken and moisturize lashes for that "POW!" level of volume. Your beloved falsies will be like, "Hey?? Remember ME???"
9. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you can plop into your sink, run a little water on, and let its blue magic fizz its way up to the top while clearing out all the gunk from your culinary adventures in one go.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
10. A set of extra soft cooling bedsheets so many reviewers with insomnia, night sweats, and overheating issues swear by that you might never consider buying another set of sheets again. Reviewers also are obsessed with how well these sheets wash and maintain quality over time. Bonus? These come in so many colors it's basically *impossible* not to find one to match your room's aesthetic.
Sets come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (with only one pillowcase included in the Twin size).
Promising review: "These are the real deal!! I found them from a TikTok and my husband actually said after the first night, 'Let’s just replace all of our sheets with these, they’re so comfortable!' It’s a beautiful blue and white pattern. They wash well and breathe at night — I am always hot but these stayed cool. Definitely buying more!" —Julia Monroe
Get it from Amazon for $39.97+ (available in sizes Twin—California King and 41 colors).
11. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a lightweight hydrating face serum to help protect your skin's moisture barrier. This is designed for *all* skin types, and reviewers swear by it for healing acne scars, fading dark spots, and smoothing fine lines. Users with sensitive skin especially appreciate how gentle it is compared to competitors, and a lot of them mentioned seeing results within the first few uses!
I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!
Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby
Get it from Amazon for $14.58.
12. *Plus* COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer, the snail essence repair cream's partner in crime — this gel cream not only locks in moisture to plump and hydrate skin, but reviewers claim it genuinely has changed the texture to make it smoother at a fraction of the price of its competitors.
To use as intended, apply the moisturizer after the snail repairing essence has dried on your face in your skincare routine.
Check out a TikTok of the snail mucin moisturizer in action.
Promising review: "Very moisturizing but not oily. Can use under water-based or silicone-based makeup. As a night cream could use a boost, I put this on and then top with a little Ponds and get glowy skin despite being 40. Has a weird smell but it fades very quickly. Used to use the Beauty of Joseon Dynasty Cream, this is half the price and does all the same things except smell good." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $15.54.
13. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which tackles so many darn things that it'll be the BFF of every room in your house. Need to paint over a stain on the wall? Get it off with The Pink Stuff. Think you need to replace that caked-over grimy pan? Put The Pink Stuff to the test. About to hire cleaners to tackle whatever the heck is going on in your tub? 1-800-The-Pink-Stuff, baby!!
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
14. An enzyme-based laundry stain remover that works its magic in one wash to help you instantly get rid of all that discolored dried sweat, oil stains, or deodorant residue on your favorite clothes.
Check out a TikTok of the laundry spray in action.
Puracy is a Texas-based, family-owned small business specializing in plant-based, chemical-free, hypoallergenic home products, with a donation made to local families in need with a portion of every purchase.
Psst — this spray also does a number on all those other miscellaneous stains in your life, like wine, coffee, soy sauce, makeup, and period blood! I recently bought this to test it for myself, and can attest to how well it works to get period blood out even after you've tried something else. I stained a pair of beloved bright-blue bike shorts in my sleep and tried to get it out with soap and water, but the stain was still there when it came out of the wash. I treated it with this, stuck it back in the wash, and BOOM, it's like it never happened (I panicked before I could get a before and after, please forgive me, laundry gods).
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
15. The cult-fave CeraVe Skin Renewing night cream made with a rockstar blend of niacinamide, peptide complex, and hyaluronic acid to give you the softest, most hydrated skin of your human life, per THOUSANDS of happy reviewers and TikTokers singing its praises.
Promising review: "Yes yes yes! I recently found CeraVe due to dermatologist reviews on TikTok and I am not disappointed! I’ve always had oily, acne-prone skin and Cerave has shown me it was also super sensitive. These products are so gentle but work very well. I am still going through the purge (getting rid of all the gross stuff that was under the skin) but can already tell a big difference in my skin texture." —Alicia Reid
Get it from Amazon for $12.38.
16. First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant to help exfoliate and smooth skin by dealing with rough patches or dry bumps — a lot of reviewers with keratosis pilaris and similar skin textures swear by this!
First Aid Beauty is a US-based small business that specializes in clean, fragrance-free, cruelty-free personal care products.
Promising review: "I saw a dermatologist recommend this on TikTok and I figured I’d give it a try. I have had red bumps on the back of my arms for as long as I can remember and have tried multiple things, so I didn’t have very high expectations. After one use, I could already see a difference! It says to use 1–2 times a week but I use it usually every other day, and I use Cerave rough and bumpy lotion after and now my red bumps are almost nonexistent. This product has truly been life changing and I would recommend to anyone struggling with red bumps! 10/10!" —Sydney
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in three sizes).
17. A drain snake you can funnel into your shower or sink drain that honestly works a little *too* well at unclogging hair, pulling it up in one (semi-horrifying) go instead of buying a ton of chemical gunk to clear out the pipes or hiring a professional.
Check out a TikTok of the drain snake in action.
Promising review: "It works well. My bathroom sink was slowly getting plugged up to the point that it look a minute or so empty out, even when there wasn’t much water in it. So at long last I deployed this tool, and in short order, bunches of hair and other disgusting things came out and that fixed the problem. Would buy again." —Traveler
Get a set of three from Amazon for $6.77+ (available in two lengths).