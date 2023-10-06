BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    44 TikTok Products You’ll Be So Happy You Took A Chance On

    Sometimes the best solution for helping clean out your pores ... is shaped like a tiny baby octopus.

    Emma Lord
    by Emma Lord

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A cloud-shaped utility knife you *need* in your life if you're a person who gets a lot of packages — this will save you a whole lot of time and effort (and DESPAIR over your ruined nails) with quick, easy cuts. 

    Model using a purple cloud shaped knife to open a package
    Set of cloud knives in various pastel colors
    Check out a TikTok of the cloud knife in action. 

    Promising review: "I love these — sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms for opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." —Amy Yasneski

    Get a set of six from Amazon for $9.08

    2. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief when you wake up with puffy, aching eyes. This formula is blended with Iceland glacial water to help tighten skin and tackle dark circles so you look and feel more ~refreshed~. 

    The small polar bear shaped eye stick in a reviewer's hands
    Before and after pic of reviewer with dark under eyes that are gone in the second pic
    Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99

    3. A seamless Skims-esque bodysuit that is (gasp!!) comfortable for long day wear, and way more affordable to boot. This makes for an excellent staple piece to dress up, down, and arouuuunnddd towwnnn.

    Reviewer wearing strappy black bodysuit tucked into a high waisted skirt
    Reviewer showing close up of black suit tucked into a high waisted jean
    Promising review: "Obsessed! Finally got the TikTok body suit! I’m obsessed, it fits like a glove but isn’t cutting of my ability to breathe or stuff my face with food. The fabric is so comfortable! BUY IT!" —Kenley

    Get it from Amazon for $30.39+ (available in nine colors and women's sizes XS–5XL). 

    4. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth! 

    A toothbrush with two layers of bristles, one long and thin and one shorter and thicker
    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines. 

    I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular. 

    Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a difference on the first use and I agree! They are definitely worth a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N. 

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90

    5. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a lightweight hydrating face serum to help protect your skin's moisture barrier. This is designed for *all* skin types, and reviewers swear by it for healing acne scars, fading dark spots, and smoothing fine lines. Users with sensitive skin especially appreciate how gentle it is compared to competitors, and a lot of them mentioned seeing results within the first few uses! 

    Reviewer before and after picture with redness healed from their face
    The bottle of serum
    I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results! 

    Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby

    Get it from Amazon for $17.38

    6. *Plus* COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer, the snail essence repair cream's partner in crime — this gel cream not only locks in moisture to plump and hydrate skin, but reviewers claim it genuinely has changed the texture to make it smoother. 

    Reviewer with smooth hydrated skin
    Reviewer holding up tin of moisturizer
    To use as intended, apply the moisturizer after the snail repairing essence has dried on your face in your skincare routine. 

    Check out a TikTok of the snail mucin moisturizer in action. 

    Promising review: "I don’t think I will use anything else! When I tell you this product makes my skin so soft and so even, it’s an understatement! My skin is usually very dry, oily (acne-prone) and super sensitive, so it’s really hard for me to find something that can be hydrating but gentle at the same time. The product itself is on creamy/slime consistency, and sometimes you do have to work it in a little bit to absorb. After about 5-10 min the product fully absorbs and you’re all set! I use it after I apply their brand of hyaluronic acid." —May

    Get it from Amazon for $18.94

    7. A cult-favorite ~secret~ popcorn salt anyone in the movie theater industry will tell you is a perfect alternative for that oh-so-savory buttery goodness you love to inhale before the previews begin. Not to be dramatic about popcorn on main, but this stuff is game changing.

    A carton of Flavacol salt
    Reviewer image of buttery popcorn
    Our family recently unearthed this because beloved To All The Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han mentioned that it was her secret to delicious popcorn, and it may have just wrecked me for other at-home popcorn for the rest of my life. It genuinely tastes just as salty and buttery and savory as fresh movie theater popcorn. I inhaled it so fast that every single one of my organs lit up in mild alarm.

    Promising review: "I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." —S Martinez

    Get it from Amazon for $9.60.

    8. A touchscreen mist cleaner, because your laptop, phone, tablet, and car screen all have one thing in common, which is that they are BEGGING you to (gently!!) clean them. They have put up with your grubby post-lunch fingers for FAR TOO LONG!!! The mister itself even doubles as a microfiber cloth to wipe it down streak-free. 

    Reviewer spraying an iPad with a mister and wiping it down
    Reviewer holding small mister next to recently cleaned car screen
    Promising review: "When you think you don’t need it. But TikTok thinks you do. I definitely am glad that this product was what I need. Works on laptop, tablets, and phones! Love it! Highly recommend this product!" —Laura Schlutt 

    Get it from Amazon for $11.98

    9. A buildable Glimmer Glow Stick lipstick with a sheer, subtle glitter and a unique rosy tint formulated with ~pH technology~ so it will adapt to your own personalized shade. 

    Reviewer with pink lip stain
    The clear glittery lipstick in its case
    Check out a TikTok of the Glimmer Glow lipstick in action. 

    Promising review: "This is such a pretty pH color lipstick, viral for a reason — it's very pretty to look at, it's not sticky at all, and the more you layer it, the darker the pink shows up. The only thing I don't like is the scent in it, I can almost taste it a bit. It's nice to have in my purse if I need a quick color while I'm out in case of sudden dinner plans or a meeting, because you can control the color saturation to how light or bold it is." —Kristina Bumbelow

    Get it from Amazon for $3.99

    10. A migraine relief cap for when your brain decides it's going to rattle against your skull at the least convenient time possible. This gets icy *and* hot depending on what kind of relief you're looking for, and double as a sleep mask so you can block out harsh light or try to get some shut-eye for further relief. 

    Reviewer asleep with pink mask wrapped around their hand
    Reviewer wearing black version as a cap not over their eyes
    Promising review: "I heard about it on TikTok and I was skeptical. I put it in the freezer as soon as I got it in the mail. Then, out of nowhere, I felt a headache coming on. I pulled it out of the freezer, slipped it on and I passed out. When I woke up, my migraine was gone. I now go to bed with it on almost every night. I love that it's a black out mask. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND!!!!" —TheWalkFam

    Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (available in three styles). 

    11. A ridiculously charming octopus-shaped blackhead remover you can use to gently scrub as part of your skin routine or in the shower to remove excess sebum to exfoliate pores and pull out blackheads, whiteheads, and other miscellaneous gunk from the day that you'd rather evict. 

    A black small octopus shaped remover in a reviewer's hand
    the cap off to show the salt on the top of the remover
    Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." —MarMarManuel

    "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust

    Get it from Amazon for $11.88

    12. An undetectable mouse jiggler for folks working at home who need to stay "active" on Gchat, Teams, or Slack and sometimes want to dash out to use the bathroom or walk the dog without doing the whole "BRB, BACK IN A BIT!!" song and dance every time they dare to get up from their desk. 

    A mouse on a white oval device that spins it slightly to keep the mouse active
    Reviewer holding up the power button on the device
    Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in eight styles). 

    13. A reusable, *delightfully* portable gel lint roller you can take with you to scoop up pet hair and lunch debris from your clothes when you're on the go. Not only is this little sphere cute as a button, but all you have to do to restore its stickiness is wash the interior. 

    reviewer using small green rolling orb shaped device to clear white fur off a black shirt
    reviewer holding small green ball in their hand
    Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok a bunch of times and finally decided to get it. I hate the paper lint rollers, they never seem to work that well and I hate that I have to throw them away. This is awesome because it fits right in my bag, and I’m able to reuse it over and over. It’s super sticky and works great!" —Ella

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four colors). 

    14. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for anyone whose little hobbit heart could use an extra dose of cozy in their room. Reviewers swear by this lil bub for navigating their rooms at night!

    buzzfeed editor holding white plug with pastel mushrooms and leaves blooming out of it
    the LED color shifting mushrooms in the dark
    Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed

    Check out a TikTok of the mushroom night-light in action. 

    Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand

    Get it from Amazon for $5.97