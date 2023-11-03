35 TikTok Products For Anyone Who Likes To Surround Themselves With Beautiful Things At All Times

1. A decorative rainbow window film that says "yes, I want my privacy, but I also want to be extremely glamorous about it." Not only does this refract beautiful rainbows in your space, but reviewers mention that it's handy for pet owners whose dogs love to bark at things outside, and that they also used them to outfit the sunroofs of their cars to prevent glare.
Psst — you can read BuzzFeed's review of this decorative window film and for more deets!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this! TikTok made me buy it for my sunroof and I'm so glad I did! It's so beautiful when the sun comes through! And you get so much for the price!! If you're on the fence, buy it!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $7.98+ (available in eight sizes)
2. A thoughtful face vase perfect for daydreamers — this base's romantic little head tilt says anything from "I'm thinking about the pretty flowers I passed on my morning walk" to "I am neck deep in a self-insert fan fiction scenario where I fall in love with a hot sommelier in the Italian countryside," and I love that for us.
Check out a TikTok of the face vase in action.
I purchased this because I have a lil' Friday tradition of going to Trader Joe's and buying the $3.99 "petite bouquets" (Alexa, play "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus!!) and it is the absolute perfect size for a mini bouquet. It is a treat to look at on my windowsill, 11/10 recommend for anyone who wants a bright spot in their living room!
Promising review: "The vase is very nice, with and without flowers. It looks really good in my living room!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $15.98+.
3. A set of rainbow wineglasses to really get some adorable bang for your buck, because there's no way you won't use them as decor whenever you're not sipping sparkling rosé from them.
Check out a TikTok of the rainbow wine glasses in action.
The Wine Savant is a New York-based small business established in 2017 that specializes in unique, quality drinkware and accessories.
Promising review: "Love these! Wasn’t ready to splurge on Estelle stemmed glasses so I got these instead. I’ve run them through the dishwasher once so far and they held up fine. Glass is thin near the top which I love in a wineglass. I would recommend!" —Tricia
Get a set of six from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in four styles).
4. A stackable oval gem ring so gorgeous and well-made that reviewers use it as a temporary wedding ring when they're traveling. Psst — people love stacking it with other high quality Pavoi rings!
Check out a TikTok of the ring in action.
Promising review: "I order all the jewelry from Pavoi and this was another ring to add to the collection! I’ve been wearing it every day. The quality is great and you can’t beat the price!" —Angela Israel
Get it from Amazon for $16.45+ (available in four plates and sizes 5–10).
5. A plush blanket reviewers swear by as being similar to Barefoot Dreams, matching the quality, ridiculous softness, and durability without the big ole yikes of a price tag.
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in 12 styles and two sizes).
6. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for anyone whose little cottagecore heart could use an extra dose of cozy to calm them down.
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom nightlight in action.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
7. A gorgeous adjustable knot infinity bracelet reviewers are obsessed with for looking *way* more expensive and high quality than it has any right to at an affordable price point. Better yet, it's scratch resistant and hypoallergenic, so you'll get a ton of use out of it.
Check out a TikTok of the knot bracelet in action.
Promising review: "Super high quality. Looks very expensive while the price is inexpensive. It looks so luxurious. I am absolutely in love." —Veronica Rosales
Get it from Amazon for $14.95 (available in three colors).
8. A sweet little floral notebook you can use for everything from to-do lists to quick diary entries to maintaining a dream journal. (It's important to figure out the significance of your subconscious imagining all those penguins on that roof!!)
Check out a TikTok of the floral notebook in action.
Promising review: "Though these are somewhat small they have really motivated me, just because of how beautiful they are! I adore the look of them, and they honestly make me happy to learn." —sabra
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
9. A set of vintage-inspired glass mugs reviewers love to use for everything from coffee to yogurt parfaits to oatmeal to add a subtle little Great Gatsby-esque touch to their morning routines.
Promising review: "Came straight to Amazon when I saw these beautiful mugs on TikTok. I just had to have them! I’m very picky with mugs, these are perfect for me. Stunning to look at and a pleasure to drink out of. Highly recommend!" —Margarita Harutoonian
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in six styles).
10. A set of deeply charming Monet posters to add a touch of calm and sophistication to your walls without breaking the bank.
Check out a TikTok of the art prints in action.
Haus and Hues is a US-based small business that specializes in art prints, posters, and frames.
Promising review: "I like having multiple prints to choose from to decorate my room. When I feel like changing the artwork on my walls I already have other prints to put in frames. The quality of paper for these prints is very good and the colors are vibrant. Great product for a very reasonable price." —Cajun59
Get a set of four from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in multiple sizes, unframed and framed, and in a Van Gogh set).
11. A book-shaped flower vase to give your living room some real "Belle from Beauty & the Beast" energy (like TELL ME this vase wouldn't absolutely come to life and start strutting its stuff all over the library).
Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action.
Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in five colors).
12. A set of minimalist acrylic shower shelves that gives such modern spa vibes you'll feel like you're in your own little oasis even when someone is yelling, "Hey, what's for dinner??" from the other side of the locked door.
Check out a Tiktok of the shower shelves in action.
Promising review: "10/10 highly recommended for smaller showers. We recently moved and our new shower doesn’t have a lot of storage so I purchased these and I'm obsessed! The suction is great once you put them on they will not go anywhere. We bought all new shampoo, conditioners, and body washes and the shelves hold everything up!" —Brenda
Get a set of six from Amazon for $36.99.
13. A wireless charger bedside lamp with a built-in speaker so you can have what is arguably a lil' night-light, television, and boom box all in one — this not only charges your phone, but lets you prop it up as a stand so you can stream content through the Bluetooth speaker.
Check out a TikTok of the bedside lamp in action.
Promising review: "I wasn’t expecting much from this product based on the price. A night light at best. I was pleasantly surprised to find it was a light with three different settings. I love that feature. The Bluetooth speaker has amazing sound quality for my bedroom and can be heard all through the master bathroom and both master closets. How cool is that?! It also has a phone charger that works. Just hook your phone cord into the lamp and place your phone on the charger pad. I highly recommend this item!!" —Bunny Honey
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (clip the 50% off coupon on the product page for this price).