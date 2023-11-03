Skip To Content
    35 TikTok Products For Anyone Who Likes To Surround Themselves With Beautiful Things At All Times

    Your eyes *deserve* to behold these beautiful pastel rainbow wine glasses and gorgeous minimalist shower shelves.

    by Emma Lord

    1. A decorative rainbow window film that says "yes, I want my privacy, but I also want to be extremely glamorous about it." Not only does this refract beautiful rainbows in your space, but reviewers mention that it's handy for pet owners whose dogs love to bark at things outside, and that they also used them to outfit the sunroofs of their cars to prevent glare. 

    A bedroom window covered in crystal-ish rainbow decorative film
    A reviewer showing rainbows refracting on their wall from the film
    Psst — you can read BuzzFeed's review of this decorative window film and for more deets!

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this! TikTok made me buy it for my sunroof and I'm so glad I did! It's so beautiful when the sun comes through! And you get so much for the price!! If you're on the fence, buy it!!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $7.98+ (available in eight sizes)

    2. A thoughtful face vase perfect for daydreamers — this base's romantic little head tilt says anything from "I'm thinking about the pretty flowers I passed on my morning walk" to "I am neck deep in a self-insert fan fiction scenario where I fall in love with a hot sommelier in the Italian countryside," and I love that for us. 

    A white vase depicting the bottom half of a face with its head in its hands
    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    Check out a TikTok of the face vase in action. 

    I purchased this because I have a lil' Friday tradition of going to Trader Joe's and buying the $3.99 "petite bouquets" (Alexa, play "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus!!) and it is the absolute perfect size for a mini bouquet. It is a treat to look at on my windowsill, 11/10 recommend for anyone who wants a bright spot in their living room! 

    Promising review: "The vase is very nice, with and without flowers. It looks really good in my living room!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $15.98+

    3. A set of rainbow wineglasses to really get some adorable bang for your buck, because there's no way you won't use them as decor whenever you're not sipping sparkling rosé from them. 

    six stemmed wine glasses in translucent pale pastel colors
    A reviewer unboxing the glasses and showing them stacked on a table
    Amazon

    Check out a TikTok of the rainbow wine glasses in action. 

    The Wine Savant is a New York-based small business established in 2017 that specializes in unique, quality drinkware and accessories. 

    Promising review: "Love these! Wasn’t ready to splurge on Estelle stemmed glasses so I got these instead. I’ve run them through the dishwasher once so far and they held up fine. Glass is thin near the top which I love in a wineglass. I would recommend!" —Tricia

    Get a set of six from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in four styles). 

    4. A stackable oval gem ring so gorgeous and well-made that reviewers use it as a temporary wedding ring when they're traveling. Psst — people love stacking it with other high quality Pavoi rings

    Reviewer wearing an oval gem gold plated ring
    Reviewer wearing rose gold plated verison
    Check out a TikTok of the ring in action. 

    Promising review: "I order all the jewelry from Pavoi and this was another ring to add to the collection! I’ve been wearing it every day. The quality is great and you can’t beat the price!" —Angela Israel

    Get it from Amazon for $16.45+ (available in four plates and sizes 5–10). 

    5. plush blanket reviewers swear by as being similar to Barefoot Dreams, matching the quality, ridiculous softness, and durability without the big ole yikes of a price tag. 

    A green and white checkered blanket draped on a couch
    The blanket in dusty rose, blue, ivory, and navy stacked on each other
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in 12 styles and two sizes). 

    6. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for anyone whose little cottagecore heart could use an extra dose of cozy to calm them down. 

    Reviewer holding white plug with pastel mushrooms and leaves blooming out of it
    The mushrooms lit up in the dark
    Check out a TikTok of the mushroom nightlight in action. 

    Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand

    Get it from Amazon for $5.97

    7. A gorgeous adjustable knot infinity bracelet reviewers are obsessed with for looking *way* more expensive and high quality than it has any right to at an affordable price point. Better yet, it's scratch resistant and hypoallergenic, so you'll get a ton of use out of it. 

    Reviewer wearing thin gold band with a subtle knot at the top on their wrist
    Reviewer wearing silver version
    Check out a TikTok of the knot bracelet in action. 

    Promising review: "Super high quality. Looks very expensive while the price is inexpensive. It looks so luxurious. I am absolutely in love." —Veronica Rosales

    Get it from Amazon for $14.95 (available in three colors). 

    8. A sweet little floral notebook you can use for everything from to-do lists to quick diary entries to maintaining a dream journal. (It's important to figure out the significance of your subconscious imagining all those penguins on that roof!!)

    A small white notebook with pastel watercolor pink flowers on the front
    Reviewer opening notebook to reveal college-ruled lined paper
    Check out a TikTok of the floral notebook in action. 

    Promising review: "Though these are somewhat small they have really motivated me, just because of how beautiful they are! I adore the look of them, and they honestly make me happy to learn." —sabra

    Get it from Amazon for $6.65

    9. A set of vintage-inspired glass mugs reviewers love to use for everything from coffee to yogurt parfaits to oatmeal to add a subtle little Great Gatsby-esque touch to their morning routines. 

    A glass cup with subtle cut out line and dot patterns holding coffee
    A glass mug with subtle dot sunflower print holding iced tea
    Promising review: "Came straight to Amazon when I saw these beautiful mugs on TikTok. I just had to have them! I’m very picky with mugs, these are perfect for me. Stunning to look at and a pleasure to drink out of. Highly recommend!" —Margarita Harutoonian

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in six styles). 

    10. A set of deeply charming Monet posters to add a touch of calm and sophistication to your walls without breaking the bank. 

    a set of four posters depicting monet art framed on a white wall
    Amazon

    Check out a TikTok of the art prints in action. 

    Haus and Hues is a US-based small business that specializes in art prints, posters, and frames. 

    Promising review: "I like having multiple prints to choose from to decorate my room. When I feel like changing the artwork on my walls I already have other prints to put in frames. The quality of paper for these prints is very good and the colors are vibrant. Great product for a very reasonable price." —Cajun59

    Get a set of four from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in multiple sizes, unframed and framed, and in a Van Gogh set). 

    11. book-shaped flower vase to give your living room some real "Belle from Beauty & the Beast" energy (like TELL ME this vase wouldn't absolutely come to life and start strutting its stuff all over the library). 

    A clear book-shaped vase with flowers coming out of it
    A clear red version of the base with colorful flowers propped on a desk
    Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action. 

    Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in five colors). 

    12. A set of minimalist acrylic shower shelves that gives such modern spa vibes you'll feel like you're in your own little oasis even when someone is yelling, "Hey, what's for dinner??" from the other side of the locked door. 

    A set of six small clear shelves attached to a shower wall, tilted diagonally to each hold a bottle of shampoo
    Amazon

    Check out a Tiktok of the shower shelves in action. 

    Promising review: "10/10 highly recommended for smaller showers. We recently moved and our new shower doesn’t have a lot of storage so I purchased these and I'm obsessed! The suction is great once you put them on they will not go anywhere. We bought all new shampoo, conditioners, and body washes and the shelves hold everything up!" —Brenda 

    Get a set of six from Amazon for $36.99

    13. A wireless charger bedside lamp with a built-in speaker so you can have what is arguably a lil' night-light, television, and boom box all in one — this not only charges your phone, but lets you prop it up as a stand so you can stream content through the Bluetooth speaker.  

    White lamp with round base and arced light above it
    The lamp propping up a phone with reviewer touching volume controls on the speaker base
    Check out a TikTok of the bedside lamp in action. 

    Promising review: "I wasn’t expecting much from this product based on the price. A night light at best. I was pleasantly surprised to find it was a light with three different settings. I love that feature. The Bluetooth speaker has amazing sound quality for my bedroom and can be heard all through the master bathroom and both master closets. How cool is that?! It also has a phone charger that works. Just hook your phone cord into the lamp and place your phone on the charger pad. I highly recommend this item!!" —Bunny Honey

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (clip the 50% off coupon on the product page for this price). 

    14. A square-neck balloon-sleeve dress full of so much whimsy that I'm pretty sure it will just trigger a new era of your human existence when you put it on?? These adjustable puff sleeves basically declare you the main character of the neighborhood. 

    reviewer wearing the turquoise dress
    another reviewer wearing the brown dress with white cowboy boots
    Promising review: "I saw this dress from a TikTok video and instantly wanted it. It's so great and true to size!" —corrine

    Get it from Amazon for $27.29+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 17 colors).