43 Random TikTok Products You’ll Actually Be Happy You Bought

1. A copy of Burn After Writing, a guided journal that tens of thousands of reviewers swear by — through a series of questions and thought experiments, it encourages people to take time away from their screens to explore their feelings, both new and old, so they can embrace meaningful ones and try to let others go.
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different." —Brent Helm
Get it from Amazon for $7.32.
2. A handy dandy dual-sided deshedding brush for thinning and shedding pet hair off of especially fuzzy cats and dogs. This pain-free brush not only removes excess fur, but helps demat and detangle pet hair, so your (slightly less) furry friend can be as comfy as possible.
Promising review: "I watched the Facebook and TikTok videos and decided to take a gamble. I have a German Shepard that sheds boatloads daily and thought this might help. I was not disappointed. Brushed my dog on the back porch and had enough floof come off that I could make three more dogs. When using this, it seems at first like it's yanking the dogs coat off, but my dog liked it and wasn't experiencing discomfort. For this to work, you need to brush vigorously minding any area sensitive areas on your puppers." —Rescue2inVB
Get it from Amazon for $15.77+ (available in four colors).
3. An undetectable mouse jiggler for folks working at home who need to stay "active" on Gchat, Teams, or Slack and sometimes want to dash out to use the bathroom or walk the dog without doing the whole "BRB, BACK IN A BIT!!" song and dance every time they dare to get up from their desk.
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in six styles).
4. A portable car vacuum that lets you explore the great outdoors or enjoy a particularly messy snack without sitting in the evidence until the next time you do a deep car clean. With this easy peasy gadget, you can scoop it all up and leave your interiors looking brand spanking new.
Promising review: "This was the perfect solution for a busy mom as myself. I have three little ones and every day there is a mess of some sort in the backseat. It saves time and money to not have to go to a carwash place and keep feeding the machine. It’s simple to use and a great size. Wish the suction was a little better but for the price and quality I can’t complain. It’s a must!" —Amazon Customer
"TikTok made me buy it. I NEVER leave reviews buttt I was surprised at how well and powerful this vacuum was! And it wasn’t loud. 10 out of 10 recommended. Go buy it and try it for yourself." —Jessica D. Williams
Get it from Amazon for $32.44+ (available in four styles).
5. A lightweight quilted jacket reviewers adore for fall and winter temps — this features a thick, insulating fabric with a slightly faded vintage-esque look to it, making it the ultimate in comfort and cuteness.
Promising review: "I normally get medium in jackets. i ordered medium here. Nice, comfy, and a bit oversized. SO COMFORTABLE. I get asked about it all the time. Never take it off!" —Aron Wolfson
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Get it from Amazon for $96.98 (available in women's sizes S–XXL and 17 colors).
6. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen that gets results from the very first use, lightening up years' worth of stains from coffee, tea, wine, or just...you know. Existing as a human with teeth.
Promising review: "I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok hype about it but after trying it out, it really does work. I’ve used whitening strips before but those usually hurt my sensitive teeth and I hate the taste of some of the other gels on the market but this one was super easy and didn’t hurt my teeth at all and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste, since I got the mint-flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm. I noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and tastes!" —Victoria Bravo
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.95 (clip the $3 off coupon on the product page for this price).
7. A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum that'll suck the gunk on your floors right up instead of wrangling with a dustpan full of hair clumps that keep falling out or a heavy vacuum cleaner. Why lug a vacuum around when you can get the job done with a lightweight broom instead?
EyeVac is a small business that specializes in vacuums for home and commercial use.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweet things into and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $149 (available in five colors).
8. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds reviewers compared to AirPods, except arguably better — these are completely waterproof (like, you can fully take them in the shower) and come with several silicone earbuds to get the best fit possible.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold
Get it from Amazon $18.99+ (available in five colors).
9. A two-pack of TikTok-famous Dan-O's seasoning, a low-sodium, hecka-flavorful option for summer grilling made with dried herbs, citrus, and granulated onion and garlic that reviewers love to jazz up everything from fish to beef to eggs to veggies.
Dan O's Seasoning is a small business established in 2017 that gained popularity after taking to TikTok during the pandemic, where the company now has 4.2 million followers with plenty of droolworthy food content.
Promising review: "I became interested in this product while watching TikToks. I have been adding it to so many things. I use it in spaghetti, on fish, and one of my favorites is to add it to popcorn. My husband had to ask why my popcorn smelled like steak. I love the fact that it is low sodium as well. I am not a fan of extra salt and most foods already have plenty of salt but need some seasoning. This should be your go to seasoning." —Heartcri
Get a pack of two (one original, one spicy) from Amazon for $13.99.
10. A bottle of Angry Orange pet odor eliminator that's working OVERTIME — not only does this vanish the evidence of pet-related stains and odors, but it leaves the area smelling so nice that you'll be like, "Um, is this my new signature perfume??" Extremely bonus: it also deters pets from peeing, so if there's a ~hot spot~ your doggo loves to frequent, this ought to curb the habit.
Angry Orange is a small business that specializes in home cleaning products.
Promising review: "This product has become a must in our household! We discovered it while looking for another scent/odor control product that had a strong citrus scent to spray around a Christmas tree a year or so ago when one of our dogs suddenly decided that he was going to start peeing on the Christmas tree every night. Not only did it deter him from peeing on it, it smells fantastic, and now we use it all the time for any smells around the house, pet odor related or not! It only takes one or two sprays as well, and the whole area smells fabulous afterwards." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in four sizes).
11. A popular foot exfoliant peel reviewers swear by for calluses and rough, cracked skin — you apply the two bootie-shaped masks on your feet for an hour, wash your feet, and then over the next five to seven days enjoy the bizarre satisfaction of watching the dead skin on your feet peel away to reveal smooth feet.
Promising review: "I was dubious at first, having seen this on TikTok. I can now confirm that it works as directed and the results are amazing. Twenty-four hours after I soaked my feet in the plastic bag, nothing happened. Then 48 hours later it started working. Seventy-two hours and it was in full working mode. Like other reviewers, I also suggest just letting the skin come off naturally. The shedding lasts for a few days. Results are incredible. Will use this again!" —Vanessa
Get it from Amazon for $15.75 (available in four styles).
12. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because TBH, we've all wasted too many years and too much money looking for the ~holy grail~ mascara. This one is less than $5, gives you instant length, and is DELIGHTFULLY sweatproof for workouts.
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time.
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
13. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for anyone whose little cottagecore heart could use an extra dose of cozy to calm them down.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.