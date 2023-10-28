51 Products That Will *Immediately* Humble You With How Fast They Solve Your Problems

1. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen you'll see results with from the very first use, lightening up years' worth of stains from coffee, tea, wine, or just...you know. Existing as a human with teeth.
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
2. A handy dandy dual-sided deshedding brush for thinning and shedding pet hair off of especially fuzzy cats and dogs. This pain-free brush not only removes excess fur, but helps demat and detangle pet hair, so your (slightly less) furry friend can be as comfy as possible.
Promising review: "I watched the Facebook and TikTok videos and decided to take a gamble. I have a German Shepard that sheds boatloads daily and thought this might help. I was not disappointed. Brushed my dog on the back porch and had enough floof come off that I could make three more dogs. When using this, it seems at first like it's yanking the dogs coat off, but my dog liked it and wasn't experiencing discomfort. For this to work, you need to brush vigorously minding any area sensitive areas on your puppers." —Rescue2inVB
3. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Dr. Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I bought this and love it! I usually use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
4. A fast-acting ChomChom pet hair remover roller that is deeply beloved by pet owners — it's like a sticky lint roller, but specifically designed to pick up pet hair and not only lock it in, but stash it inside the roller itself, so you don't end up making matters worse by just shoving the hair around instead of getting rid of it properly.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
5. A set of silicone stove-counter gap covers so you never have to endure the five stages of "I guess I'm never seeing that knife again" grief the next time an unsuspecting piece of cutlery falls into the abyss. This is also a great way to stop crumbs from falling, and discouraging bugs and critters from having a field day with 'em.
Promising review: "My daughter recently shared a TikTok video of this item, and it's a treasure! We highly recommend this, as it eliminates the difficult task of cleaning between the stove and counter/cabinet." —allycat
6. A popular foot exfoliant peel reviewers swear by for calluses and rough, cracked skin — you apply the two bootie-shaped masks on your feel for an hour, wash your feet, and then over the next five to seven days enjoy the bizarre satisfaction of watching the dead skin on your feet peel away to reveal smooth feet.
Promising review: "I was dubious at first, having seen this on TikTok. I can now confirm that it works as directed and the results are amazing. Twenty-four hours after I soaked my feet in the plastic bag, nothing happened. Then 48 hours later it started working. Seventy-two hours and it was in full working mode. Like other reviewers, I also suggest just letting the skin come off naturally. The shedding lasts for a few days. Results are incredible. Will use this again!" —Vanessa
7. A set of bra strap extenders so you can keep your beloved favorite bras *and* stay nice and comfy (plus save the bajillion dollars on new bras, because yowza, are they expensive).
Promising review: "These bra extenders are so easy to use and the best invention ever! I can’t believe I’m in my 50s and just finding these! They have saved me and girls for sure! I don’t need to go up in size but I needed an extra eyelet worth of room! Very comfortable! I’d highly recommend! Thank you!" —Ally McCoy
8. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you can plop into your sink, run a little water on, and let its blue magic fizz its way up to the top while clearing out all the gunk from your culinary adventures in one go.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
9. A portable car vacuum that lets you explore the great outdoors or enjoy a particularly messy snack without sitting in the evidence until the next time you do a deep car clean. With this easy peasy gadget, you can scoop it all up and leave your interiors looking brand spanking new.
Promising review: "This was the perfect solution for a busy mom as myself. I have three little ones and every day there is a mess of some sort in the backseat. It saves time and money to not have to go to a carwash place and keep feeding the machine. It’s simple to use and a great size. Wish the suction was a little better but for the price and quality I can’t complain. It’s a must!" —Amazon Customer
"TikTok made me buy it. I NEVER leave reviews buttt I was surprised at how well and powerful this vacuum was! And it wasn’t loud. 10 out of 10 recommended. Go buy it and try it for yourself." —Jessica D. Williams
10. Plus an all-purpose car upholstery cleaner so you can go ham on the interior of your car and lift up all the stains in one deeply satisfying go.
Promising review: "Works great! I saw a video for this product on TikTok, and knew that I needed it in my life. I love it, and it helps keep my new car looking clean and new!" —Alison Crawford
11. A bottle of Angry Orange pet odor eliminator that's working OVERTIME — not only does this vanish the evidence of pet-related stains and odors, but it leaves the area smelling so nice that you'll be like, "Um, is this my new signature perfume??" Extremely bonus: it also deters pets from peeing, so if there's a ~hot spot~ your doggo loves to frequent, this ought to curb the habit.
Angry Orange is a small business that specializes in home cleaning products.
Promising review: "This product has become a must in our household! We discovered it while looking for another scent/odor control product that had a strong citrus scent to spray around a Christmas tree a year or so ago when one of our dogs suddenly decided that he was going to start peeing on the Christmas tree every night. Not only did it deter him from peeing on it, it smells fantastic, and now we use it all the time for any smells around the house, pet odor related or not! It only takes one or two sprays as well, and the whole area smells fabulous afterwards." —Amazon Customer
12. A blind spot mirror so you can stop playing a game of "should I, would I, could I??" with traffic when you merge into other lanes (and parallel park without strangers stopping on the street to ask if they can help you, hahaha don't look at me).
Promising review: "I bought these for my mom's car and mine a while back ago and these little things are great. Since I got my license, I've hated merging or switching lanes; I never felt good or safe doing it. Since having these it's been a blessing, I feel less like a scared new driver. I'm currently encouraging my sister and friends to invest in these too! These are also great for backing up, because you can see exactly how close you are to hitting the car behind, and it's helpful when I parallel park in the city."