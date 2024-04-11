46 Products To Subtly But Genuinely Elevate Your Life

1. A pair of "floating" air conduction headphones designed to settle just over your ear instead of inside it — basically all the convenience and privacy of earbuds, without the discomfort of physically putting them in your ears. It picks up calls just as well as any other pair, and is designed so the sound isn't audible to anyone else!
Purity is a small business that specializes in tech products and accessories.
Promising review: "I've tried soooo many different types of ear buds over the years with no success. But these Purity open air headphones are the first pair I've ever tried that actually fit well, don't hurt, and sound great! So, after many years of trying, I've FINALLY found the right ones for my ears!! Woohoo! They are comfortable, lightweight, have great sound clarity, are easy to operate, have great battery life, and people can hear me clearly when I talk on the phone with them. I definitely recommend these, especially if regular in-ear buds don't work for you either." —CPic
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 14 styles).
2. Or a pair of delightfully relaxing noise-canceling on-ear headphones for anyone whose dreams of owning AirPods Max do not align with the reality of their bank account — this ultra-lightweight, chic alternative has the same noise-canceling features as the Apple version, lasts for up to five hours on a single charge, and can get a three-hour charge in ten minutes. In other words: if you are a busy, cheap little chaos gremlin but you still want the best in tech, these headphones have your name on 'em.
Note that the the noise-canceling is 95% — ideal for keeping ears out for traffic and kid noises, if need be, but not 100% like the Apple version.
Check out a TikTok of the headphones in action.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Maitland Quitmeyer has to say about these headphones: "I actually just bought these after featuring them for the first time — I've been considering buying AirPods Max, but I am very particular about how headphones fit — and am sensitive to my ears overheating after wearing certain on-ear headphones for too long. So instead of (or before) committing to the $500 version, I thought trying these for a test run would be good. Turns out, I love them so far! They're super comfortable and do *not* make my ears overheat. The sound quality to my non-expert ears is excellent too! And the noise-canceling is right for me — it blocked out annoying street noise so I could be fully immersed in my tunes."
Promising review: "These headphones are surprisingly awesome. I was rather impressed with the quality, considering the price. They are easy to pair, came charged, and are super cute. People have actually asked me if they were the AirPods Max I also really like how you can pause/skip & adjust the volume on the headphones (which many headphones lack). Noise canceling is pretty good. I can’t hear very much when I play music. When there’s no music, they still cancel a lot, but not everything, like most headphones. I do wish they could get a little louder, but they still have great sound quality. 4.5/5" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $65.99+ (available in silver and black).
3. Self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint perfect for anyone whose recent step count is "too many." Now, instead of dealing with aching feet all night, you can get ahead of the situation with some ~ self-care ~.
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks in action.
I'm a long-ish distance runner, and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and, after a few minutes, feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!
Promising review: "Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation, and they definitely felt good on our feet!" —KS2018
Get a set of three pairs from Amazon for $17.97.
4. A set of luxe extra soft cooling bed sheets so many reviewers compare to hotel sheets, and with good reason — these are a go-to for people with insomnia, night sweats, and overheating issues. Reviewers also are obsessed with how well these sheets wash and maintain quality over time. Bonus? These come in so many colors it's basically *impossible* not to find one to match your room's aesthetic.
Promising review: "Feel like expensive high-end hotel sheets. I normally use flannel sheets year-round because it’s the only material I like, but these are my new favorite. Very soft and cooling. Fit our bed perfectly. I purchased both for our bed and our spare room and have only gotten compliments from guests. Great sheets without the huge sticker price." —Anna Greenlun
Get it from Amazon for $39.97+ (available in seven sizes and 18 colors).
5. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I've had one of these for awhile and I love it! I usually use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91.
6. A teensy undetectable laptop mouse jiggler you can slide into the USB to keep your computer active on Teams, Slack, and all those other various technological overlords that keep track of you when you're working from home. Sometimes a human has to pee or walk the dog or fall into a ten-minute TikTok abyss without worrying their screen is going to tattle on them to Daddy Capitalism!!
Promising review: "Saves me from auto logouts! My brother recommended this handy gadget. I work from home and have three monitors. When I leave my desk for lunch, the computer goes to sleep and when I come back, everything is logged out and whatever was on three monitors ends up on two. SO frustrating. This is programmable for three settings and I use it on the minimal movement so when I come back, everything is just as I left it. Revolutionary! Just remember to turn it on!" —Isaiah
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
7. An affordable cult-favorite luxury-scented candle with a scent reminiscent of Le Labo's Santal 33, and a throw so satisfying that reviewers can't stop gushing about it. If you're in the market for a signature scent for your space, look no further than this jasmine, oud, and sandalwood blend.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "This is such a great candle that fills the room quickly with a really nice strong smell that is soothing and relaxing. I was looking for a less expensive Le Labo Santal 33 scent candle and this one is very very close! It's a bit stronger, but I love it! The shipment arrived fast, and I just love how fast it fills up the room without being lit for so long!" —Cristina Bertolotto
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in three sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two, and in a variety of scents).
8. E.l.f.'s new sheer tint, hyaluronic acid-infused moisturizing "Squeeze Me" lip balm that comes in flavors like Vanilla Frosting, Honeydew, and Peach. It is 2024, and we deserve an affordable way to perpetually taste like birthday cake!!
I love love love this lip balm. I compare it to the $24 version from Summer Fridays, which I've been splurging on — I love that brand because it lasts so long and is so high quality, but this $4 E.l.f. version feels comparable and, more excitingly, comes in smaller versions so I can stock my totes and bathroom with them whether I'm at home or on the go. It's hydrating, lightweight, doesn't get sticky, and adds a perfect ~subtle~ gloss whether I'm using it alone or on top of a lip color. I love the vanilla flavor so much, it's got a similar vibe to the birthday cake flavor that Glossier sometimes carries.
Promising review: "I have one in my car, one in my purse, and one at home. These just feel so good on your lips! The flavors are very true to their name. They are pretty small though, so if you use it often it won’t last long (which is another reason I have three of them), but for $4 each it is worth it. I sometimes like using this before putting on the E.l.f. Lip Reviver Oil. Such a great base to an awesome lip oil!" —Jax
Get it from Amazon for $4 (available in five flavors).
9. Kitsch's iconic claw clip, well-known for its delicate style and strong, sturdy clamp suitable for all hair types. Yes, it's more expensive than the cheaper sets you can get out there, but this is actually built to last and has specially rounded teeth to prevent hair damage.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review: "Love that you can dress this up or down! It is my go-to accessory for working in preschool to put my hair up quickly. It is elegant and classic. It is amazingly durable even in getting thrown in the bottom of my heavy work bag! I am amazed by this clip. I have coarse medium thick hair and it is the perfect size." —Niki
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
10. A bottle of sulfate-free biotin shampoo that thousands of reviewers swear by for helping restore their hair and promote healthy hair growth over time. It also includes nourishing ingredients like rosemary oil, zinc, and coconut oil to help moisturize locks and give them a fuller, more volumized look.
Read more about how biotin shampoo could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Maple Holistics is a small business that specializes in beauty products with all-natural ingredients. Check out a TikTok of the biotin shampoo in action.
Promising review: "I love this shampoo! I had gastric sleeve surgery, and my hair was very, very thin. I started taking biotin and switched to biotin shampoo, as recommended by my doctor. It doesn’t make your hair grow by washing it, but it makes your hair and roots stronger. And it worked. After using the whole bottle, my hair was stronger. I had a lot of new growth that was sticking around (the previous new growth fell out early on), and my hair was getting thicker. Eight months later, my hair is back to normal. It's longer and thicker than ever." —Diane J. Huff
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.