53 Products Reviewers Fell In Love With After Buying Them “On A Whim”

1. The Reverse Coloring Book, a cult-favorite for anyone whose coloring book nights need a delightful shake up. Instead of adding the color to these, you add the lines — sort of like a Rorschach test, but make it whimsical. Reviewers love the "mindlessness" of it allowing them to get into a stress-free flow.
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping off point. Bonus: the pages are perforated so you can easily tear them out and frame them!
Promising review: "So I ordered this item on a whim without really looking at it too hard, and I have to say that I am overjoyed with it now that it's arrived and I've had time to doodle on the pages. The paper is high quality, the colors are rich and beautiful and there are so many pages! Definitely will be purchasing again as gifts for my friends. I really love this book and it's not often that I leave a glowing review. 10/10 great for people of all ages." —Sara Burks
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
(Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for $9.99 on Amazon for a good doodling option!)
2. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because TBH, we've all wasted too many years and too much money looking for the ~holy grail~ mascara. This one is less than $5, gives you the instant length and volume of far more expensive brands, and is DELIGHTFULLY sweatproof.
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time.
Promising review: "I won't be buying those $20 and up mascaras anymore. I tried this on a whim, and at just a few dollars I was impressed. It makes my lashes longer and more voluminous. It separates and doesn't clump, which is always a problem. It removes easily with my makeup remover cloth and some wash. The wand is just the right size. I will be buying this many times in the future." —jodi hess
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
3. A portable car vacuum that lets you explore the great outdoors or enjoy a particularly messy snack without sitting in the evidence until the next time you do a deep car clean. With this easy peasy gadget, you can scoop it all up and leave your interiors looking brand spanking new.
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim because I was sick of bringing my Dyson out. I honestly wasn't expecting too much, but this vacuum is amazing! The suction is so much better than I thought it'd be. The cord length is perfect, and the attachments are easy to put on and remove. I'm so glad I bought this! Plus, keeping it in the car all the time will make me vacuum more often!" —Krista
Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in four colors).
4. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief when you wake up with puffy, aching eyes. This formula is blended with Iceland glacial water to help tighten skin and tackle dark circles so you look and feel more ~refreshed~.
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim cause I’ve had issues with puffy dark under eyes my whole life, and I just thought the package was so cute. Using this is amazing — it's so cooling and you can really feel it hydrate your skin! I actually bought another under-eye gel mask to use which irritated my skin immediately, but I wiped it off and put this one on. Not only did it cool and take away the irritation right away, but it does help with the puffiness! Amazing. Cannot recommend enough and will def buy more." —Samantha Collela
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
5. A cult-favorite luxury-scented candle with a scent reminiscent of Le Labo's Santal 33, and a throw so satisfying that reviewers can't stop gushing about it. If you're in the market for a signature scent for your space, look no further than this jasmine, oud, and sandalwood blend.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "This was bought on a whim. One hour after lighting it I came back and bought a few more. Reminds me of a high-end candle I’m fond of for a fraction of the price." —Brandon P.
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in three sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two, and in a variety of scents).
6. A bottle of Angry Orange pet odor eliminator that's working OVERTIME — not only does this vanish the evidence of pet-related stains and odors, but it leaves the area smelling so nice that you'll be like, "Um, is this my new signature perfume??" Extremely bonus: it also deters pets from peeing, so if there's a ~hot spot~ your doggo loves to frequent, this ought to curb the habit.
Angry Orange is a small business that specializes in home cleaning products.
Check out a TikTok of Angry Orange in action.
Promising review: "Unbeknownst to us, our cat was peeing in our guest room on a blanket for over a month on the floor. I was mortified, as we just replaced our flooring and we had guests coming to stay in a few days. Ordered this on a whim. This got rid of the smell and has prevented recurrent situations in the guest room. The horrible cat urine odor was gone within 30 minutes of use end left a nice citrus scent behind. Worth every penny!" —Sara G
Get it from Amazon for $15.29 (available in four sizes).
7. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a lightweight hydrating face serum to help protect your skin's moisture barrier in the summer heat. This is designed for *all* skin types, and reviewers swear by it for healing acne scars, fading dark spots, and smoothing fine lines. Users with sensitive skin especially appreciate how gentle it is compared to competitors, and a lot of them mentioned seeing results within the first few uses!
I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!
Promising review: "I purchased this on a whim after all the rave reviews like everybody else. I’ve noticed my pores are nonexistent, and my skin has tightened more, and is more smooth and supple. I understand we all have different results and our skin is different, but when I tell you this is literally Botox in serum form — my face is less textured, and I have received compliments that I’m looking more youthful. This is a total game changer in my skincare routine." —Shon
Get it from Amazon for $17.
8. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper to make you feel like a golden god in your kitchen — this gadget lets you julienne, chop, spiralize, and slice vegetables in an instant and has a built-in storage container to hold the chopped veggies so you can pour them into a pan or dish without any mess.
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim and I was not sure it would work that well. It is fantastic. I use it almost every day. My knife skills aren't the best, so the smaller grid gives me a smaller, more even dice than I can do myself. The larger grid is great for cubing things like potatoes. This thing reduces my cooking prep time so much. Also good as an adaptive device for folks who might have difficulties chopping with a knife." —Sarah F. Clatterbuck
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (clip the $5 off coupon on the product page for this price).
9. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I use one of these and love it! I usually only use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to target that more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Promising review: "I feel the difference. bought this on a whim, but I really enjoy this toothbrush. Not sure if it is flossing, but it does make my teeth feel clean." —LawMom
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91.
10. Etude's delightfully multipurpose Dear Darling Water Tint, which a lot of reviewers compare to Benefit's Lip Tint. This smudgeproof formula is designed primarily to be a natural-looking, weightless lip stain, but reviewers use it as a blush as well!
Promising review: "I’ve spent more money than I’d care to admit hoping to find something like this product. On a whim, I decided to give it a try and was shocked at how it well worked. I tried it on the evening I got it to check out the color. I blotted my lips with a damp cloth and went to bed. When I woke up the next morning, the color was still there! When I wore it to work the next day, yes it did fade over the hours but I’m talking five or six hours later. I highly recommend and will be purchasing again." —Hope
Get it from Amazon for $6.85 (available in three shades and combo packs).
11. A copy of Burn After Writing, a guided journal that tens of thousands of reviewers swear by — through a series of questions and thought experiments, it encourages people to take time away from their screens to explore their feelings, both new and old, so they can embrace meaningful ones and try to let others go.
Promising review: "Ok, sooooo ... I went on a whim and ordered this. Mid-crisis, needing some clarity, I kept seeing it on TikTok and looked it up. Figured, $7 for the paperback, why not? I just got it today and was already stumped on the second page of questions. After finally realizing my answer, it did indeed reveal some much-needed light on a very real 'is this how I really feel about myself?' kind of level. I highly recommend it if you think you're ready for something like this." —Lauren Johnson
Get it from Amazon for $7.32.
12. A sink and drain plunger so good it's gonna put Mario and Luigi out of business — this little gizmo is ten times more effective than a traditional plunger, and works fast to unclog kitchen and bathroom sinks that are backed up with hair, gunk, and all the other things in the gross menagerie of human existence.
Reviewers mention this was faster and more effective than one-time-use drain snakes and chemical cleaners!
Promising review: "I’ve had a slow drain in my bathroom sink for months. Plumber cleared It and said if it plugged again, I’d need some pricey work done. So it clogged, of course, and we dealt with a slow drain for a few weeks. Then on a whim I bought this plunger. Three to four plunges and I have a completely cleared drain! Even better than when the plumber did it! Amazing! I’ve never written a review before, but I had to come write one immediately because of how amazed and grateful I am. Highly recommend!" —L. King
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in two sizes).