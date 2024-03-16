35 Money-Saving Products For Anyone Who Prides Themselves On Sticking To Their Budget

A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.

Promising review: "I used this product for my stove because it's one thing I dislike cleaning. I have used many degreaser sprays, and they all are so toxic and don't work for me. The Magic Eraser was okay, but I used several at a time, and I had to scrub so hard. But this product, oh my goodness, is legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area, then wipe it off with a damp cloth, and voilà, magic!" —May

"I wish I had thought to take a before photo! I was so close to just buying new, but with a little bit of elbow grease and this paste, it looks brand spanking new! This stuff is going to save me a lot of money in the future and truly is amazing!" —Andrea Mills

Get it from Amazon for $4.99.