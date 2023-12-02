Skip To Content
We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

Lazy But Fabulous: 24 Must-Have Items For Looking Effortlessly Fire

Lazy friends don't gatekeep this time-saving smudgeproof cat eyeliner stamp.

Emma Lord
by Emma Lord

BuzzFeed Staff

1. A detachable shirt collar that will *instantly* elevate an outfit without having to contend with finagling a whole expensive, uncomfy shirt under your sweater.

amazon.com, Amazon

Promising review: "Must-have life hack! I saw someone get this off of TikTok and I totally loved it. It does exactly what you’d want it to do. The shirt can unbutton if you need it to, it’s super easy to put on. I love that it gives the illusion I have a collared shirt under without the hassle of wearing an actual collared shirt!!" —Danny

Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in three colors and in round and pointed collars).

2. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, aka the "holy grail" mascara you've been looking for — this stays put with zero primer, gives instant length with just one swipe, and is less than $5, making it lazy friendly *and* cost effective.

Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of over 238,000 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day (I spent all of this ridiculously hot pandemic summer wearing it, so I can speak to that), and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time.

Promising review: "I am a 30-year-old who has been wearing mascara since I was probably 15 or 16 and this is by far the best mascara ever. This beats Dior's almost $40 mascara. A few times I made make up purchases based off of what reviewers and make up influencers hyped up and was disappointed, this surely wasn’t a disappointment." —Mary

Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

3. A smudge-proof eyeliner stamp so you can finally get the perfect cat-eye on the first go without having to ~wing it~ (read: wasting eight cotton balls, half a bottle of eye makeup remover, and all of the minutes you were setting aside to make your morning coffee).

Amazon, amazon.com

Psst — this tool is double sided, so you can choose the thickness of your wing, and comes with two stamp pens — one for each eye!

Promising review: "You need this stamp! I have never in my life been able to draw a wing properly. Ever. I kept seeing this advertised everywhere and thought, what the heck. Super easy to use, you don't need a lot of practice. I love that it's highly pigmented as well. I originally wanted the medium (classic) size but it's on backorder. I opted for the 8-mm mini size instead, and I'm glad I did. I think the size is appropriate for the shape and size of my eye. All in all, great purchase!!!" —SaraPo

Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.98 (available in two sizes).

4. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen for sensitive teeth and gums that can help lighten up years' worth of stains from coffee, tea, or wine just by swiping over them after you brush for a few days instead of parking it in a dentist's chair for a long, expensive procedure.

before and after images of yellow and then whiter teeth
amazon.com

Promising review: "You need this! A little goes a really long way. I love this product and I’m still on the first pen. I can truly see a difference!" —T. 

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.29.

5. An Onset soap eyebrow kit, a low-effort eyebrow pomade that doesn't just fluff up your brows for a little extra ~drama~, but holds them in place all the livelong day. It's basically like getting a whole bunch of extra eyebrow thickness without the work of getting them threaded or professionally done.

reviewer showing before, after application, and complete with filled-in brows
amazon.com

Promising review: "Saw this on TikTok and after looking around where I live for some clear soap and coming up short I decided to try these out. They are a great value for the price. Super easy to use and give a great effect on the brows." —Linds

Get a set of two from Amazon for $7.99.

6. A set of 10 quick-dry nail polishes for anyone who loves the idea of rocking some finger bling but simply cannot be tasked with waiting around for it to dry (these are my Dorito-eating hands!!). Bonus? They last for several days, but are also designed for easy peel-off.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "The set comes in various colors and they are all beautiful. The polish has a big brush that covers the nail easily. The polish is opaque but I did two coats. It didn't stain my nails or has a strong smell. The polish dried up quickly. I cook and clean, so it started to wear off on the fourth day. But I can repaint because of the easy application and fast drying." —perksofbeautyblog

Get 10 bottles from Amazon for $13.99 (available in five color combinations).

7. A fully adjustable chunky sailor knot headband to add some instant ~chic~ to your hairstyle on days when you just wanna throw everything in a quick topknot and call it a day.

Mia Marie's/Etsy

Mia Marie's is a Colorado-based, woman-owned Etsy shop established in 2016 that specializes in hand-sewn headbands for kids and adults.

Promising review: "I'm very happy with this headband. It's very soft and light. I like that it keeps my hair back without squeezing my head or breaking it. The knot looks super cute, too! Totally worth the money!" —elena18101996

Get it from Mia Marie's on Etsy for $10 (available in 20 colors and in baby, kid, adult, and custom sizes).

8. A pair of ridiculously comfortable pull-on Levi's jeans for anyone else who just wants their legs to feel that sweet, sweet unconstricted FREEDOM. These will make you want to throw your regular jeans out the window.

A reviewer in medium wash denim skinny jeans
amazon.com

Promising review: "Let me first start out by saying I'm a mom of two, in my mid-thirties. Pants and I disagree on far too many levels (aka, once I found leggings after having children, it's been impossible to go back). Pair that with working from home (ahem, never having motivation to wear actual pants even if I wanted to) and you have a full blown 'this woman is going to spend the rest of her life in yoga pants' situation. Enter these jeggings. I am not even apologizing for using the silly term of 'jeggings.' These could nearly pass for a legging-feel situation. ON TOP OF THAT, they look like real jeans. DONE. TAKE MY MONEY."Sara W.

Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can try this piece out before you buy it! 

Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in women's sizes 2–28, three inseams, and 19 colors).

9. Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumizer to dry your hair as you style it and give your 'do an incredible amount of volume and shine, without the time suck and cost of a pricey blowout. Psst — reviewers compare this to the $599 (!!) Dyson Airwrap. 

reviewer with blown out medium length hair slightly curled at the edges
reviewer's hand holding the revlon hair dryer
www.amazon.com

Unlike other hair dryers, this one can be held closer to the roots and scalp for a higher volume and lift and helps you curl hair at the end while it dries. It comes with three heat settings and is designed to work on all hair textures — reviewers with 2a–4c hair mentioned it working for them, and especially noted that it helps cut down on drying time!

Promising reviews: "I've had my eye on a Dyson Airwrap, but given the cost, I figured I'd try this while I save up. This thing is fantastic. I have waist length hair that's naturally straight, but gets frizzy when damp. I've had salon blowouts that have left my hair looking great, but I simply can't manage a round brush without it getting tangled in my hair. This device has been a game changer. It works best if you air dry for a while before you use it, then use it to finish your style. My hair miraculously doesn't get snarled in it, and it leaves my hair looking like I've had it professionally styled. I love it, and I'm no longer interested in blowing $500 on a Dyson. Highly recommend!" —Ilsa

Get it from Amazon for $41.45 (available in five colors).

10. Maybelline's Cheek Heat Gel-Cream Blush, which is basically the affordable Cloud Paint comp you'll love so much you'll wanna buy it in every shade — it spreads on your cheeks like fingerpaint and requires truly NO strategizing to blend. It's become such an easy part of my routine that I can confirm it's lazy-person approved.

BuzzFeed editor holding pink tube of Cheek Heat with it applied to cheeks
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

I'm a Glossier Cloud Paint stan so I'll continue to buy it, but I love this affordable comp, too! It spreads on super easily and can either go on sheer or build for a bolder effect. I got the Rose Flush shade and enjoy it for ~everyday wear~ since it's so easy to squirt a bit on my fingers, swirl it into my cheeks, and be on my merry way. It lasts all day and looks super natural to boot! 

Get it from Amazon for $5.98 (available in six shades). 

11. A set of cooling satin pillowcases that create less friction for your hair so it won't get as tangled while you sleep. Bedhead?? We simply do not have the time to deal with it.

Amazon

Promising review: "You need at least one set of these. I have fine, curly hair and live in the Ohio River Valley, which means we get the HUMIDITY. For yearsss I’ve been trying to figure out how to combat the frizz that comes with the humidity. I had heard of using satin pillowcases and was skeptical but if it means less product in my hair I figured it was worth a try and boy oh boy was I surprised. Had them for close to six months now and my hair is doing AMAZING. I even got a compliment the other day (80% humidity). I’ve washed a few times by themselves on delicate and they seem to be just as good as when I got them!" —Janet Guinn

Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 37 colors and five sizes).

12. A set of itty-bitty dermaplaning razors you can use for some gentle exfoliation and get a nice dewy glow without shelling out time the big bucks for a professional treatment.

amazon.com, Amazon

A lot of reviewers also use these on fine hair and their eyebrows!

Promising review: "YOU NEED THESE. I seriously just got them an hour ago and can’t begin to tell you how obsessed I am. I used them to shape my eyebrows and woOW. They’ve never looked so good. Super easy to use and the perfect size. I’ve used mini razors like this before (including Tinkles) and these are by far the best. Do yourself and your brows a favor and buy these!" —Kaylee Frederickson

Get a set of three from Amazon for $5.64.

13. Plus a hair thinner and cutter that will also be a salon trip time saver — people swear by for all sorts of quick styling hacks, whether it's trimming their bangs, maintaining a cut, or giving themselves natural-looking layers (plus trimming and styling wigs!).

amazon.com, amazon.com

The razor has two edges, a fine-tooth one for thin hair textures and a wider one for thicker hair textures. (FWIW, people also use this on their pets as a quick grooming solution!)

Promising review: "I recently got a pixie haircut, I was hesitant to get one based on the fact that I'd have to get frequent haircuts, the cost of which would add up quickly. I LOVE this thing! It is easy to give a little trim or a drastic cut, both of which I have done since getting the Tinkle cutter. I was very nervous to try it fearing that I might mess up my hair so I just did a little bit first, but it was easy and only takes off small amounts of hair at a time. I still prefer my pixie cut to be pretty short and assuming I would have to go to the salon once a month for upkeep I have saved $210 since having my hair cut. TOTALLY WORTH IT!" —brandi in louisiana

Get it from Amazon for $3.91.

14. A blowout spray designed for faster drying, so you can cut your hair-drying time by as much as HALF. It's also heat protective and helps detangle, smooth, and soften hair.

amazon.com

Promising review: "You need this! Super soft hair and cuts drying time! This stuff is seriously magic. I have thick hair and I hate drying it because it just takes so long. I separate it, pin it up and spray the bottom half and dry and then do the top. It’s perfect! Agree with some of the other folks that said you need to find the perfect amount...too much you could be greasy. But you’ll only do that once. Regardless it smells amazing and your hair will be so soft! Get this!" —Alex Jones

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

15. Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind concealer, an inexpensive lightweight concealer for anyone who wants to quickly touch up, but doesn't want to commit to blending a whole layer of foundation. This also helps cover dark circles without caking and reduces puffiness.

Kayla Suazo / BuzzFeed

TBH, a few years ago I started using this myself (although this is former BuzzFeeder Kayla Suazo's lovely human face above), and I am mad that I wasted time with other concealers for so long. I am a deeply impatient person who likes to look good and does not like to put in effort in any way, shape, or form, and Maybelline created this so that people like me could gracelessly slap it on in the morning and be like "OKAY, REFLECTION, YOU GOT THIS" before being on their merry way. It never cakes, I look way more awake than I have any right to, and I never struggle to blend it the way I do with other concealers. 11/10 subscribe.

Promising review: "You need to buy this. You get the exactly color you see on the image and it works perfectly. You do have to spin it for a bit, but the formula is amazing. It's by far worth the buy." —Premarital

Check out BuzzFeed's full review of Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Concealer for more deets.

Get it from Amazon for $8.80+ (available in 16 shades).

16. A reviewer-beloved, aloe vera–based curl refresher spray, because you've got enough on your plate to worry about revamping your entire wash 'n' go when you can rehydrate without frizz with this instead.

The Fro Experts/Etsy

The Fro Experts is a Georgia-based, Black woman–owned natural haircare brand on Etsy formulated for type 3 and 4 hair textures.

Psst — this is meant to be used in place of water as a refresher, but per the brand, can be used right after conditioning as the “liquid” portion of the LOC method in your wash 'n' go or as a detangler.

Promising review: "OMG and AMEN ... Seriously, I have TRUE 4c hair and I have never in my 36 years experienced a true 100% natural/organic hair product, and for this to be my first time I'm beyond impressed. So pleased with my 2-year-old daughter's hair as well :-) Product does EVERYTHING its described to do :-)." —Rosanna Quinones

Get it from The Fro Experts on Etsy for $22.

17. A gorgeous, Etsy-beloved rainbow hair claw so you'll have the cutest, most cheerful hairdo in the neighborhood in two seconds flat.

Fenna&Fei/Etsy

Fenna&Fei is an Idaho-based Etsy shop established in 2018 specializing in eco-friendly resin and acetate jewelry.

Promising review: "Over the moon with the two French claw clips I ordered from Fenna&Fei (rainbow and jade). They are even more beautiful in person, if you can imagine. I’ve been searching for clips like these and even bought some from Anthropologie but ended returning them because they felt and looked cheap! But THESE are a whole different story!! Wow, they look durable yet dainty, have a good weight to them, and hold up my super-long and super-thick hair. I will be ordering more to give to all my girlfriends!!" —2012amyli

Get it from Fenna&Fei on Etsy for $10.40 (originally $14).

18. A Lay-n-Go cosmetic bag — it fans out to become a mat, saving you both the time of poking through your cabinets to find your beauty prods *and* the hassle of putting them all back in the morning.

Lay-n-Go / YouTube / Via youtube.com

Lay-N-Go is a small business that specializes in travel-friendly makeup storage products. 

Promising review: "I was tired of fumbling around in my cosmetics case and saw this. I was skeptical, but...WOW! On my recent two-week trip to Europe, with constant laying out and packing up, this item was wonderful. I could find what I wanted quickly, right away. Packing up was just a matter of pulling the drawstring. At first I wasn’t sure about changing to this bag, but now I could not do without it." —Mojosharkey

Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (available in 20 colors and two sizes).

19. An easy-breezy tiered swing dress you'll love for a "go-to" outfit for every occasion — it's comfy, can be dressed up or down with ease, and will spare you any overthinking or effort on days when you just wanna look cute and get out the door.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Psst — reviewers love this dress, but recommend sizing down if you're in between sizes!

Promising review: "This dress is absolute perfection! I purchased for a Texas game day brunch — good burnt orange is hard to come by. The fit was impeccable — flowy without looking ill-fitting, and hit me just above the knee. I wore with cowboy boots and loved that I could chase my toddler around while still looking cute in this dress. The fabric is just thick enough to lay smooth and not cling, while not being heavy. Not see through at all. The balloon sleeves are EVERYTHING. Going to buy in more colors right now!" —FitGirlInFlight

Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can try this piece out before you buy it!

Get it from Amazon for $27.18 (available in women's sizes S–XXL and 42 styles).

20. A Foreo Luna 2 silicone facial cleanser for anyone who wants a clear skin hack — this cuts down your makeup removal and skin cleansing routine to literally a *minute*. It's also made with soft silicone bristles that dig deep into skin to remove makeup residue, dead skin cells, and blackheads, plus help reduce the visibility of pores.

BuzzFeed editor using small pink silicone face washing device with text &quot;makeup, dead skin cells, excess oil, grime, etc. All gone in 60 seconds&quot;
Amazon

Psst — read BuzzFeed deputy editor Maitland Quitmeyer's full review of the Foreo Luna Mini 2 for more deets!

Promising review: "I'm in my late thirties and am still dealing with cystic (hormonal) acne. I needed three to four products to hide the suckers, but after a couple days of using the Mini, my skin looked better. A few months later and my skin looks and feels more amazing. It's soft and smooth. I still get breakouts, but they're smaller and heal within a day or two. I've got a whole cabinet full of skin products and makeup that I just don't need anymore. Yes, I agree that it's pricey, but think of how much you'll save on other skincare products that you won't need anymore!" —M Gannon

Get it from Amazon for $139 (available in five colors)

21. A T-shirt towel hair wrap to spare you the effort of blow drying and styling — this will preserve the texture of curly hair and prevent split ends, hair breakage, and frizz, so you can let your locks do their thing.

Model using the hair wrap to twist over their hair before cinching it in the back
Breezy Tee/Etsy

Breezy Tee is a Portugal-based, Black woman–owned business established in 2015 that specializes in T-shirt, linen, satin, and silk hair products to prevent frizz and hair breakage.

Promising review: "Beautiful, easy to use, and just a good old practical item. I've seen an instant improvement in the texture of my hair and I'm going to recommend it to my friends." —Lily

Get it from The Breezy Tee for $19.60 (originally $24.50).

22. An easy-to-use root touch-up every bit as effective as going to a professional to get it done — it takes 10 minutes to apply, and then gives you even coverage that lasts several weeks.

Reviewer showing gray roots in hair and same reviewer showing touched up roots that match their dark brown hair
amazon.com

Promising review: "This is my go-to product to save me money so I don't have to go to the salon every month. Buys me a couple of months in between professional coloring. This is really easy to apply and I never have a problem matching whatever shade the salon uses on my hair." —Amanda Scott

Get it from Amazon for $6.62 (available in 14 colors).

23. A set of "day of the week" closet organizers for kids *and* adults so you can lay everything out in advance, then lazily grab whatever outfit Past You chose for Present You without having to think.

A set of small wooden hanger dividers with the days of the week etched into them
Amazon

Each set includes five hangers for Monday through Friday. 

White Loft is a Texas-based, woman-owned small business that specializes in growth charts, gifts, and home organization. 

Promising review: "Super cute and practical! This comes from a real Austin-based small business and I love that I can support makers like this while still shopping on Amazon. (Seriously — look her up on Instagram and you’ll see her making and packaging everything herself.) We haven’t organized the baby closet yet, but I can’t wait to use them. They’d make a GREAT, unique baby gift!" —Susan

Get a set of five from Amazon for $34.95 (available in five styles), 

24. An all-in-one Neutrogena Moisturesmooth Color Stick you can easily swipe on as both a lip color and lip balm, then — in the ultimate "lazy" hack — also use for a quick blush and eye shadow.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "The BEST lipstick, lip balm, and lip gloss replacement. I am IN LOVE with these!!! They are SO moisturizing and yummy! They work great as a light lipstick or lip gloss and also as a blush (do a cross on your cheeks and blend it out) and eye shadow. They provide just enough color to look natural and pretty! I don't have to use any other ChapStick or lip balm when I wear these and they're especially perfect for summer as thy won't melt. I cannot recommend these enough!" —Linda J.

Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 17 shades).

When you get the wing on your eyeliner done on the first darn try:

Taylor Swift/VEVO

Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity. 