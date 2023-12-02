Lazy But Fabulous: 24 Must-Have Items For Looking Effortlessly Fire

Unlike other hair dryers, this one can be held closer to the roots and scalp for a higher volume and lift and helps you curl hair at the end while it dries. It comes with three heat settings and is designed to work on all hair textures — reviewers with 2a–4c hair mentioned it working for them, and especially noted that it helps cut down on drying time!

Promising reviews: "I've had my eye on a Dyson Airwrap, but given the cost, I figured I'd try this while I save up. This thing is fantastic. I have waist length hair that's naturally straight, but gets frizzy when damp. I've had salon blowouts that have left my hair looking great, but I simply can't manage a round brush without it getting tangled in my hair. This device has been a game changer. It works best if you air dry for a while before you use it, then use it to finish your style. My hair miraculously doesn't get snarled in it, and it leaves my hair looking like I've had it professionally styled. I love it, and I'm no longer interested in blowing $500 on a Dyson. Highly recommend!" —Ilsa



Get it from Amazon for $41.45 (available in five colors).