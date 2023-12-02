Lazy But Fabulous: 24 Must-Have Items For Looking Effortlessly Fire

1. A detachable shirt collar that will *instantly* elevate an outfit without having to contend with finagling a whole expensive, uncomfy shirt under your sweater.
2. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, aka the "holy grail" mascara you've been looking for — this stays put with zero primer, gives instant length with just one swipe, and is less than $5, making it lazy friendly *and* cost effective.
3. A smudge-proof eyeliner stamp so you can finally get the perfect cat-eye on the first go without having to ~wing it~ (read: wasting eight cotton balls, half a bottle of eye makeup remover, and all of the minutes you were setting aside to make your morning coffee).
4. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen for sensitive teeth and gums that can help lighten up years' worth of stains from coffee, tea, or wine just by swiping over them after you brush for a few days instead of parking it in a dentist's chair for a long, expensive procedure.
5. An Onset soap eyebrow kit, a low-effort eyebrow pomade that doesn't just fluff up your brows for a little extra ~drama~, but holds them in place all the livelong day. It's basically like getting a whole bunch of extra eyebrow thickness without the work of getting them threaded or professionally done.
6. A set of 10 quick-dry nail polishes for anyone who loves the idea of rocking some finger bling but simply cannot be tasked with waiting around for it to dry (these are my Dorito-eating hands!!). Bonus? They last for several days, but are also designed for easy peel-off.
7. A fully adjustable chunky sailor knot headband to add some instant ~chic~ to your hairstyle on days when you just wanna throw everything in a quick topknot and call it a day.
8. A pair of ridiculously comfortable pull-on Levi's jeans for anyone else who just wants their legs to feel that sweet, sweet unconstricted FREEDOM. These will make you want to throw your regular jeans out the window.
9. A Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumizer to dry your hair as you style it and give your 'do an incredible amount of volume and shine, without the time suck and cost of a pricey blowout. Psst — reviewers compare this to the $599 (!!) Dyson Airwrap.
Unlike other hair dryers, this one can be held closer to the roots and scalp for a higher volume and lift and helps you curl hair at the end while it dries. It comes with three heat settings and is designed to work on all hair textures — reviewers with 2a–4c hair mentioned it working for them, and especially noted that it helps cut down on drying time!
Promising reviews: "I've had my eye on a Dyson Airwrap, but given the cost, I figured I'd try this while I save up. This thing is fantastic. I have waist length hair that's naturally straight, but gets frizzy when damp. I've had salon blowouts that have left my hair looking great, but I simply can't manage a round brush without it getting tangled in my hair. This device has been a game changer. It works best if you air dry for a while before you use it, then use it to finish your style. My hair miraculously doesn't get snarled in it, and it leaves my hair looking like I've had it professionally styled. I love it, and I'm no longer interested in blowing $500 on a Dyson. Highly recommend!" —Ilsa
Get it from Amazon for $41.45 (available in five colors).