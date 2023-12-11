Do Yourself A Favor And Check Out These 31 Handy Travel Products For Your Carry On

1. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger you'll honestly be mad you didn't know about before now?? It folds out from a small square into a rectangular charging pad with a spot for your iPhone, AirPods, *and* Apple Watch to charge all at the same time. A lot of travelers swear by it because it saves soooo much space in their luggage.
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my iPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers. I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in nine colors).
2. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount designed for use on all airlines — not only can you mount it to the tray table, but to the arm of a chair or any flat surface, so you'll be able to stream content easy as pie.
Perilogics is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on-the-go.
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months for a multi-leg, ultra long haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time. Thus far it still feels solid and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" —Earendil
Get it from Amazon for $12.96.
3. A vacuum-free space-saving compression bag so easy to use that all you have to do is stick your clothes inside, zip up the bag, roll the bag, and watch all the excess air get squished out of them until your clothes magically shrink to fit into your carry-on. Yes, maybe it's only a weekend trip, but some of us need OPTIONS!!
HELLO, I AM OBSESSED WITH THESE. Despite all the rave reviews I was definitely skeptical of space-saving bags that didn't require a vacuum, and even as they were actively squishing my clothes into oblivion I still couldn't quite believe it. I had easily two suitcases worth of clothes I wanted to pack for a three-week trip to London, and I managed to neatly pack the entirety of my wardrobe in one roller carry-on bag. Truly all I had to do was put my clothes in the bag, push them to the bottom, and then sit on it to get the air out before sealing it up. I had tons of extra bags and make a habit of taking them with me in case other people joining me on trips need them to be able to pack souvenirs on the way home. I'm never taking a long trip without these again — these are worth every damn penny.
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $15.97.
4. A set of Sea Bands, which target an acupressure point on your wrists meant to help reduce nausea — a must-have for anyone who gets motion sick on long car rides, cruises, buses, and trains.
Promising review: "These were awesome! My entire family suffers from motion sickness, especially carsickness. My little one gets sick in the car on a regular car ride through the city. So I knew that a long road trip was going to be a disaster. I was amazed at how well these bands worked for everyone! Not one single person complained about being sick for 12 hours in the car. At one point I did have one child remove their bands because they said they were getting too tight. But after only a few minutes without them, a headache started to come on, so they immediately put them back on and the relief was instant. I have suffered for decades and now I know better. I will never travel without mine again!" —1SmartCookie
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.53.
5. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds reviewers compare to AirPods, but better — not only are they noise cancelling and waterproof, but but you can listen to music during your flight, car ride, or even while you're sleeping *without* your ears feeling like they've been beaten up. These come equipped with several sizes of earbuds so you can get your perfect, painless fit.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). The earbuds are also sweatproof and waterproof so you can use them during workouts or runs or even in the shower, and have a built-in mic so you can chat on the phone. Psst — these are also a great option for going outside in a mask, since they don't have wires that'll get tangled in the mask straps.
Promising review: "So many things to rave about with these! Quality of the design and feel of these is amazing. I could literally wear these all night while on vacation with a roommate who snored, they were that comfortable and good at noise cancelling. I use these most often to listen to music and the sound quality is superb. I have a pair of AirPods that I was *thankfully* gifted and I hardly ever use them because they just aren't as good as my Tozos!" —Alexis Arnold
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (get price by clipping the $5 off coupon on the product page; available in five colors).
6. A handy RFID-blocking travel wallet complete with *deep breath* a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, slim pocket, a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a coin zippered pocket, key holder, and a pen holder, all in one itty-bitty place so you're never scrambling to find anything when you're on the move.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this wallet. I needed a new travel wallet, and this holds everything I need all in one place, and it still closes nicely and stays flat! I can fit my boarding pass, passport, ID, credit cards, money, checked baggage tickets, receipts, and more in it, yet it doesn’t bulk up or look like an overstuffed mess. It's just amazing. The description says it only holds US money, but I just used the boarding pass flap to hold all my Japanese yen (¥), which are larger. I didn’t use the zippered pocket for coins as I much prefer a separate coin purse for that sort of thing. I definitely recommend to anyone who travels a lot!" —Anthony Luu
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 37 colors).
7. A dry shampoo powder just as effective as the beloved aerosol ones that you might have trouble packing in a carry-on, if they're too big (not to mention these are much more environmentally-friendly!). This will spruce up your Vacation Hair in no time flat.
Hair Dance is a US-based cruelty-free, vegan small business that specializes in haircare products.
Promising review: "I was a little unsure about this product but wanted it for vacation to limit aerosols or liquids. I am mind blown! It smells great, doesn’t leave a residue and both volumizes and keeps my hair looking fresh. It also lasts for much longer than an aerosol if you’re someone who uses this daily or every other day. The bottle is small enough to not take up space, but I’ve had my first bottle for months and am barely through half. This will be my go-to from now on." —E
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in two sizes).
8. An AirFly, a handy gadget you can use to connect your wireless headphones to the headphone jacks on flights so you can stream The Fault in Our Stars and bawl thousands of feet in the air again without dealing with the poor quality the airline's headphones or shelling out $$ for them.
Promising review: "If you have a wireless earpiece and fly frequently, this is a must-have. Most newer planes have a monitor on the seat backs, which enables you to watch movies, etc. This unit enables you to do so using your wireless earpiece. Connection is simple and automatic once you have initially paired your device or devices. It's convenient. I'm happy with the purchase." —JCE
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in three styles).
9. A waterproof pouch to keep your phone and other "doesn't play well with water" type gadgets safe. Not only does this keep it safe but also you can still use the touchscreen with it, meaning you can take underwater travel photos galore 🐠🐟🐡.
It fits any phone up to 100 mm x 170 mm (or about 3.9 inches x 6.7 inches). It's also a great fix for keeping out sand and dirt (and a great option for runners, if you're caught in the rain but still want to be able to toggle through your music options).
Here's what BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly has to say about it: "With these, I find that they're good for about a day due to condensation. I've used this case to take underwater pics, on boat rides, and have worn it with the lanyard jumping off a boat into water. So I really trust these!"
Promising review: "I purchased this case in July for an upcoming canoe trip with a friend and as luck would have it, we flipped our canoe. Being the rebel that I am, I chose not to wear my phone around my neck. And so it, my ID, and my debit card ended up at the bottom of the river, and I just assumed it would be discovered a thousand years from now and placed in a museum as an ancient artifact. Fast-forward to this week. I was contacted via FB by an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office diver and guess what he found? Yup, my phone case with all of the contents intact and dry as a bone! He had to cut the case open but there was not one single drop of water in it and he ended up purchasing a case for himself because he was just that impressed!" —Julie McDonald
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in 14 colors).
10. A set of wax ear plugs that mold to the shape of your inner ear like putty, fully blocking out snoring noises when you're sharing a hotel room with friends or plane and car noises when you're trying to sneak a cat nap in on the road.
You can check out my review of Macks Earplugs for more deets: "The moldable silicone of Mack's Earplugs contours easily to the shape of your ear to block out noise much more effectively than other foam or plastic varieties, and the noise reduction is so good that if I pair them with a white noise machine (or just like a white noise loop on Spotify) I genuinely don't hear noises from outside my room. Not only that, but once they're in place, they stay locked there until you decide to pull them out. I've also *loved* these for traveling — if you put these babies in on a plane not only does it help reduce some of the YIKES factor when the plane takes off (it's loud!!), but it cancels out the murmuring noises of passengers on the flight and makes it easier to get some shuteye."
Promising review: "I have always bought earplugs based on the decibel ratings, but none of them have ever worked very well for me, because they don't stay in my ears. These have a lower decibel rating than any of the foam earplugs I have used in the past, but they are much more effective. They really block noise, and they don't go in your ear canal; they just cover the entrance to the ear canal. I find this much more comfortable. I am really glad I found these, and just wish i had found them sooner." —Portlandia
Get 12 pairs from Amazon for $12.99.
11. A transparent TSA-approved toiletry bag for all your liquids and makeup so you can sail on through security without worrying about anything other than the fact that oops, turns out your socks don't match.
Promising review: "This bag held surprisingly more than expected. I put tiny travel jars for my skincare creams and other small toiletries in it with room to spare. I definitely feel like it was easier to pack and was also easy to grab out of my bag for security. It feels sturdy with nice, thick vinyl. The double zipper moved easily, and I was pleased that it opened completely for ease of getting the items I needed out of it." —Mrs M Tate
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in 11 colors).
12. Or an 11-piece TSA-approved Kitsch travel container set with such a ridiculously pleasing aesthetic that it will turn you into the TikTok travel influencer you were destined to be.
Each set includes a spray bottle, two small pump bottles, two mini jars, three flat pouch bottles, one mini funnel, one mini spatula and one mini pipette, all stored inside a reusable travel pouch.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review: "I wasn’t sure what to expect out of these 'pouch' style travel containers from Kitsch but I instantly fell in love with them! Super easy to fill (I didn’t even have to use the tools that it came with). I used the pouches for shampoo, conditioner, and body wash, the pump bottle for lotion (it has a tap on it that ensures that it will not come out), and hair serums on the other two bottles!" —Jess
Get it from Amazon for $9.59.
13. A leakproof contact lens case that's not only chic as heck, but has everything you need to keep your eyeballs happy, including a mirror, contact lens case, a mini solution bottle, and tools for removing your contacts from the case.
Eyelov is a small business that specializes in personal care products for travel.
Promising review: "Perfect for an overnight trip. I hate packing contact solution, but this keeps everything together and the small bottle holds enough solution to take my contacts out and soak them, and then rinse them to put them back in. I was pleasantly surprised to see the suction and the tweezers. I haven't had to use them, but I definitely needed them in the past. Cute addition to my travel bag and worth the money." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in three colors).
14. A foldable jewelry organizer made with a soft quilted cotton to keep all your baubles safe and untangled while you're on the move — this has special spaces for earrings, bracelets, and necklaces, plus two zippered pockets for watches and other accessories.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this! I purchased it for a week-long vacation and it kept my jewelry safe and untangled. I had stopped traveling with necklaces because they always wound up a tangled mess. No more! Bonus is that the soft pink case is beautiful. It is also very slim so it’s easy to pack or carry in your purse. Highly recommend this product! My favorite purchase in a long time!" —Petite and Pampered Boutique
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two sizes and nine colors).
15. Plus "The Ring Thing," a true boon for travelers (and gym hoppers!) that has thought of just about everything when it comes to keeping your rings safe. It has a protectively-padded inner base, three separators to keep rings from touching each other, and is designed to be waterproof. Bonus — you can even attach it to a bag, keychain, or belt loop.
Ring Thing Designs is a California-based Etsy shop that specializes in ring storage, and donates a portion of each sale to anti-human trafficking nonprofits.
Promising review: "Great concept, execution, and delivery!! I bought five for various daughters and daughters-in-law for their beautiful rings when they exercise or travel. So convenient and helpful in safeguarding their precious items...They LOVE! Thank you so much for making such a wonderful product at a reasonable price and quick delivery!" —Celia Flynn
Get it from Ring Thing Designs on Etsy for