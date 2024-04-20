42 Cheap Beauty Products So Magical You’ll Think A Frugal Witch Designed Them

1. Catrice "Instant Awake" Under Eye Brightener, which became the internet's holy grail for concealing and brightening dark circles under your eyes so fast that everyone's old concealers are doing double takes. This lightweight, color-adapting formula is designed for truly ~invisible~ coverage that makes a drastic difference.
The color adaptive formula is designed so one of two shades will work on any skin tone.
Promising review: "Took years off my eyes! This product is so reasonably priced. I came across a TikTok promoting this and decided to take a chance since the price was super reasonable. My eyes looked brighter in a good way, and the concealer worked so well that I felt I looked younger. I got compliments from friends asking what I did differently with my makeup. I recommend it." —Monica T.
Get it from Amazon for $6 (available in two shades).
2. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I've had one of these for awhile and I love it! I usually use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical, but my kids hate flossing their teeth, so I thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazingly! My kids said they could see and feel a difference on the first use, and I agree! They are definitely worth a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there, and if you push too hard, you might be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91.
3. Joesoef's pharmaceutical-grade anti-acne sulfur soap that people with acne, rosacea, dermatitis, and clogged pores swear by for helping clear their skin. A lot of reviewers noted that they found this specific product after their dermatologists recommended it to them!
Joesoef Skin Care is a small business that specializes in anti-acne skincare products.
Promising review: "I recently saw a dermatologist talk about those clogged pores on and around your nose. If they are of uniform size, they aren't blackheads. She suggested using a sulfur soap to get rid of or minimize those stubborn clogged pores. This has a slight sulfur smell, it is not overwhelming and it disappears when dried. It works! My pores are much smaller. After applying and drying, moisturize." —Sandy G
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (also available in multipacks).
4. E.l.f. Power Grip Primer, aka a *godsend* for makeup lovers of all skin types, particularly those dealing with dry, flaky, or acne-prone skin. Once you apply this and let it set for 30 seconds, not only will it grip your makeup in place, but the hyaluronic acid will help moisturize and plump your skin to improve its texture over time.
Promising review: "I wanted to try this for the longest time and I finally got it and I was not disappointed. I highly recommend this product, especially if you have dry skin. This is my favorite primer to use now. Works so well and helps with making your makeup look almost flawless. Highly recommend it." —Megan Lindstrom
Get it from Amazon for $9.
5. A bottle of sulfate-free biotin shampoo that thousands of reviewers swear by for helping restore their hair and promote healthy hair growth over time. It also includes nourishing ingredients like rosemary oil, zinc, and coconut oil to help moisturize locks and give them a fuller, more volumized look.
Read more about how biotin shampoo could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Maple Holistics is a small business that specializes in beauty products with all-natural ingredients. Check out a TikTok of the biotin shampoo in action.
Promising review: "I love this shampoo! I had gastric sleeve surgery, and my hair was very, very thin. I started taking biotin and switched to biotin shampoo, as recommended by my doctor. It doesn’t make your hair grow by washing it, but it makes your hair and roots stronger. And it worked. After using the whole bottle, my hair was stronger. I had a lot of new growth that was sticking around (the previous new growth fell out early on), and my hair was getting thicker. Eight months later, my hair is back to normal. It's longer and thicker than ever." —Diane J. Huff
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
6. Eos' Shea Butter Vanilla Cashmere body lotion, which TikTok is going *feral* over both because of the lightweight, long-lasting moisture, and the soothing, delicious smell that reviewers compare to more expensive brands like Philosophy and Bath & Body Works.
Promising review: "Heaven sent for your skin; heavenly scent to enjoy. This feels absolutely amazing going on. Gets absorbed quickly, for a lotion rich with oil. Doesn't leave a greasy feeling, as long as you give it a minute or two to fully absorb. The scent is, for me anyway, like aromatherapy. It smells like an iced sugar cookie, and is a great base layer for fragrance. Very relaxing." —Dragonheart Jo
Get it from Amazon for $8.98.
7. Marc Anthony "Grow Long" Leave-In Conditioner Spray to help detangle and prevent breakage and restore health in curly, dry, and damaged hair. We've got biotin, we've got vitamin E, we've got caffeine — TBH, your split ends and breakage-prone locks should be SHAKING knowing this is coming for them.
This is designed for all hair types. For results, you should apply it to wet or damp hair from root to end, then style as usual without rinsing out.
Promising review: "This stuff is magical! Honestly, it’s the best leave-in conditioner I have ever used on my hair. I have highlighted long blonde hair that frizzes and tangles easily. I have tried every leave-in product, and none has compared to this one. It softens, hydrates, smooths, and leaves my hair looking like I just walked out of a salon! Not to mention it smells divine!" —Penelope
Get it from Amazon for $7.67.
8. A six-piece (!!) set of high-performance matte lipsticks at a *fraction* of the price of its competitors that stays the heck put without drying or cracking your lips by the end of the day. (Seriously, reviewers are DRAGGING major brands in their comments, these are so cheap and effective.)
Promising review: "What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick, and for $10 I had to try it! The reviews are right. For some reason, this lipstick is better than even $20 name-brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out, with no smudging, and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" —Claire
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three sets).
9. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen reviewers swear by as an alternative to pricey professional treatments and strips. This gets results from the very first use, lightening up years' worth of stains from coffee, tea, wine, or just, you know, existing as a human with teeth.
Promising review: "This product actually works! Very affordable too. There are a lot of expensive teeth whitening products out there, but why spend extra money when you don't have too? Definitely worth trying!" —Mona L Cureton
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.16 (clip the 20% off coupon on the product page for this price).
10. A TikTok-famous natural lip plumper set infused with vitamin E and collagen to give you 24-hour fullness in your lips — the lip-tingling ginger essence tube is meant to plump lips for daywear, and the mint extract tube is meant to help hydrate and soften lips at night.
Promising review: "I discovered this product from TikTok, and I had to give it a try. I tried the day lip plumper, and within a few seconds, there was a subtle tingling/burning that lasted for a few minutes, but as it occurred, the plumping started to happen! It made a noticeable difference and made my lips look like I had filler! I'm obsessed!! —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
11. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because TBH, we've all wasted too many years and too much money looking for the ~holy grail~ mascara. This one is less than $5, gives you instant length, and is DELIGHTFULLY sweatproof — reviewers call it out as an excellent comparison for Too Faced's "Better Than Sex" and Benefit's "They're Real."
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time.
Promising review: "AWESOME. I’ve always bought overpriced mascara. I’m very picky and hesitant, but I saw some reviews saying how awesome this was. I’ll never go back to 'Better Than Sex' mascara because that’s what I always use, and I compare it to that. This is the best mascara!! I’ll never go back." —patrick hauk
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $14.97.