37 Beauty Products So Well-Reviewed That You *Know* You Won’t Be Wasting Your Money

1. A dark spot-removing soap bar you might want to try if you're someone with sensitive skin or hyperpigmentation – this is formulated not only with hyaluronic acid to protect your skin's moisture barrier but a blend of vitamin C, retinol, collagen, and turmeric to help brighten and soothe skin.
Promising review: "If you're someone who has sensitive skin like me, this product is for you! I highly recommend it. I learned about this product on TikTok and decided to try it out. It's worth the money. The smell is not overbearing, and it reminds you of a refreshing citrusy fruit. I'm very particular about trying skincare products, but this is your go-to. It will have your face feeling refreshed and clean, and there's no white cast." —Elisabeth L.
"Omg!! Dude, I've always had really bad dark spots and hyperpigmentation. I had a tiny rash I’d been trying to get rid of for some time on my thigh. I used this soap, I checked on it that same night. Tell me why the rash is damn near gone!! I live, breathe and swear by this soap!! It’s so good!!" —Erion
2. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a lightweight hydrating face serum to help protect your skin's moisture barrier. This is designed for *all* skin types, and reviewers swear by it for healing acne scars, fading dark spots, and smoothing fine lines. Users with sensitive skin especially appreciate how gentle it is compared to competitors, and a lot of them mentioned seeing results within the first few uses!
I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!
Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby
3. The internet-famous Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller you simply swipe over your face like a magic wand that makes excess oil disappear — super convenient and *way* less wasteful than using blotting strips and time wasting than fancy powders that need a ton of blending work.
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was backordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." —Kelsey B.
4. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
5. A ~weightless~ liquid cream blush that's having a whole moment and a half on Amazon right now. Reviewers adore how high-pigmented and blend-able the colors are, and how soft and dewy the effect is on their skin.
Promising review: "These are so high quality, and I am so happy I took a chance on them. For anyone who is familiar with Korean beauty products, know that these are very high-quality. The formula is very lightweight, the color is water-infused, and when you put the product on, it’s very natural looking. If you came to Amazon to look for a liquid blush, this is the absolute best option for the price you’re paying." —Nyooni
6. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment, an Olaplex-like repairing mask infused with collagen ingredients and protein extracts that will help restore hair health and reduce shedding. All you gotta do is apply it on wet hair after a shampoo, wait five minutes, and rinse it out.
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them!
Promising review: "I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished. My bleached rat's nest now looks and feels like hair again. Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair. I’m going to buy a lot more of this product. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage. Now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair." —Eline
7. A makeup setting spray with a matte finish to lock your look in place in just a few seconds, even on days when the sun is trying to melt you like a Popsicle.
Promising review: "Love this spray. Like that it's small and portable. It does set your makeup matte, which I love. Keeps my makeup in place all day. I use it pretty much daily. It is great for when you travel to anywhere hot and humid and don't want your makeup to slide off." —Tina J.
"I had seen this on TikTok and thought it was a waste of money, until I tried it, and it works. It locks in your makeup. You just have to make sure your makeup is perfect and then spray your face." —Mary
8. A splurge-worthy bottle of EltaMD UV Clear Face Sunscreen reviewers attest is worth every damn penny — this sensitive skin-friendly formula is lightweight, non-greasy, and doesn't leave a white cast. And because it is determined to be the Ultimate Sunscreen Of All Time, it's also made to help protect and calm rosacea, hyperpigmentation, and acne-prone skin 🙌.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it. Recommended by at least three TikTok doctors (real ones, I promise) and was pleasantly surprised. Not greasy, no white cast, and doesn’t irritate my oily skin." —Victoria Caboa
"Because I have hated just about every facial sunscreen (especially you, Supergoop, lol) I’ve ever tried, the price for this product is honestly worth it. Doesn’t feel greasy, oily, or silicone-y. Doesn’t leave a white cast. Doesn’t have a strong odor. It really just feels like I’m putting another layer of moisturizer on. If I go out with only this SPF with no makeup, my skin looks nice, dewy, and moisturized, but never oily or greasy. Most importantly, this keeps my rosacea in check!" —Christina Chetwood
9. E.l.f. Power Grip Primer, aka a *godsend* for makeup lovers of all skin types, particularly those dealing with dry, flaky, or acne-prone skin. Once you apply this and let it set for 30 seconds, not only will it grip your makeup in place, but the hyaluronic acid will help moisturize and plump your skin to improve its texture over time.
Promising review: "I wanted to try this for the longest time and I finally got it and I was not disappointed. I highly recommend this product, especially if you have dry skin. This is my favorite primer to use now. Works so well and helps with making your makeup look almost flawless. Highly recommend it." —Megan Lindstrom
10. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because TBH, we've all wasted too many years and too much money looking for the ~holy grail~ mascara. This one is less than $5, gives you instant length, and is DELIGHTFULLY sweatproof.
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time.
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
11. Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots, a hydrocolloid sticker that you can apply straight onto a zit to flatten it, reduce redness, and even suck the gunk out of individual trouble spots overnight. Personally *love* to see a problem magically disappear while I'm snoozing.
Peach & Lily is a skincare brand founded by celebrity esthetician Alicia Yoon that specializes in toxin-free, vegan beauty products made with recyclable packaging. The company plants a tree with each order, and a portion of its proceeds have gone to to Restore NYC since 2016.
Promising review: "This brand is so affordable and works just the same as the more expensive brands. I go through them so quickly so this is a plus! I’m generally a picker at my zits, but if I can get to one of these dots in time I save my face a lot of irritation and pain. I wear them at night and sometimes during the day, only takes about two to get rid of those pesky whiteheads, sometimes more for a big zit. They really suck everything out." —Savannah Wilson
12. A popular foot exfoliant foot peel reviewers swear by for calluses and rough, cracked skin — you apply the two bootie-shaped masks on your feet for an hour, wash your feet, and then over the next five to seven days enjoy the bizarre satisfaction of watching the dead skin on your feet peel away to reveal smooth feet.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it. My feet were dry, cracked, and needed this. This works AMAZING! After two to three days my feet felt itchy. Trust the process. After the third day my feet began to itch a little. I showered after work and just be prepared because the process was FREAKY! My feet are so soft, no cracks. I love how they feel and look now. I bought a second pack. I’ll continue to use this foot peel." —Mermaidme
13. An illuminating moisturizer designed to enhance your skin's natural glow ✨ — perfect for anyone who wants a lightweight alternative to foundation or just a lil' extra low-effort shimmer in their lives.
Promising review: "Didn’t need this but bought this due to watching a TikTok. Pleasantly surprised by the magical erasing powers. This product has magic dust. Gives you a great glow and erases imperfections with the thinnest layer." —Kim Wilmot
14. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen reviewers swear by as an alternative to pricey professional treatments and strips. This gets results from the very first use, lightening up years' worth of stains from coffee, tea, wine, or just, you know, existing as a human with teeth.
Promising review: "I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok hype about it but after trying it out, it really does work. I’ve used whitening strips before but those usually hurt my sensitive teeth and I hate the taste of some of the other gels on the market but this one was super easy and didn’t hurt my teeth at all and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste, since I got the mint-flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm. I noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and tastes!" —Victoria Bravo
