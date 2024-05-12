BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    30 Things From Wayfair That'll Give Your Outdoor Space Some Extra Pizzazz

    Patio season is back, baby.

    Emma Kershaw
    by Emma Kershaw

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    A botanical-patterned throw pillow to cozy with and spice up your vanilla couch. It's suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, and reviewers say that the colors are *really* bright.

    The floral throw pillow on an outdoor patio armchair
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love the size and how they accent our decor. Oh and they are comfortable to lay on!!!" —Michael

    Price: $31.99+ (available in three sizes)

    2. A floral doormat that says you're really in the mood to have guests over to enjoy a wholesome afternoon, sharing stories and drinking tea. If you're not feeling *too* welcoming one day, maybe just hide it inside.

    the door mat with purple and green lavender flowers on it
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I have had this doormat for a couple of years and it is just as colorful as when it was new. It has held up well, with no shedding or mildew." —Mary Jo

    Price: $27.99 (originally $34.90)

    3. An outdoor ceiling fan to give you some respite from those upcoming 90-degree days (help us all). The beautiful ribbed leaf design makes it a pleasure to look at, too.

    The brown fan hanging from a porch ceiling
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "The fan is a beautiful color and adds a coastal feel to my front porch. It looks great while keeping me cool!" —Miranda

    Price: $205.99+ (originally $249.99; available in two colors)

    4. A tufted chaise cushion because you deserve to relax in cushy comfort.

    striped chaise cushion on lounge chair
    Tina / Wayfair

    Promising review: "These are great! Super thick too. Definitely a great buy and worth it. Makes our plastic loungers so much more comfortable." —Gaia

    Price: $149.99+ (originally $194+; available in 11 patterns)

    5. A personalized garden sign to show off your flower beds and vegetable gardens with pride. Choose from four beautiful colors and customize the text with up to 24 characters.

    A reviewer photo of the personalized garden sign that reads &quot;Jasmine&#x27;s Garden&quot;
    Anonymous / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I ordered this sign in memory of someone who planted a wonderful garden every spring. It is beautifully made, has good supports making it easy to place, and will last for years. Highly recommend it!" —Kim

    Price: $58+ (available in four colors)

    6. A string-light curtain because twinkle lights automatically make everything better, including your backyard.

    String lights decorating a porch at night
    Megan/Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is perfect on my outdoor patio. Gives very nice lighting at night and creates a great summer ambience!" —Rhonda

    Price: $29.99+ (originally $37.10+; available in two styles)

    7. A pair of Acapulco chairs to give your yard some vibrant summertime color — you can choose from five stylish hues. Durable and weather-resistant, they're the perfect chairs to sink into.

    Two hammock weave chairs in orange
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love these chairs!! Affordable, comfortable, stylish, and easy to maintain. They look great in an awkward corner of my patio, and are so easy to keep clean! I just hose them off and they're perfect!" —Jeremy

    Price: $203+ for two (originally $240; available in five colors)

    8. A steel wood-burning firepit that you can sit 'round and make s'mores or tell spooky stories. It's a summer essential.

    the fire pit with a fire in it
    Ana / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I ordered the star and moon wood burner. I am a little nervous about fire...but this was so easy to use. I love the way the stars and moons glow in the dark. It is beautiful and relaxing to sit and smell the wood burning. It was affordable, and not as small as it looks on the Wayfair site. I am truly pleased with this purchase." —Carol 

    Price: $147.99 (originally $249.99) 

    9. Or a set of four citronella torches to give your space a glorious tiki vibe while *also* keeping away uninvited party guests (aka mosquitoes).

    Four lit torches in a yard
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love, love, love them. They are made to last and really dress up a backyard. It was worth every penny for these compared to the bamboo ones that I had to replace each year. These will last a long time." —Patricia

    Price: $43.99+ (available in two finishes)

    10. A stylish gas grill for all of your hamburger, sausage, and grilled veggie needs. The foldable side tables make it the fanciest grill that I, for one, have ever seen. Immediate want.

    Mitchell/Wayfair, Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love this grill, just the right size for our back patio — heats up super fast." —Anonymous

    Price: $399.99+ (available in seven colors)

    11. An iron arbor because who doesn't want their garden to look as regal as the grounds of the Bridgerton palace? Cover this bb with flowering ivy and roses and it'll be the most romantic place on the block.

    Wayfair, susan / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love it. Sturdy and well-made. A beautiful accent to my garden. Can't wait for the wisteria to grow on it!" —Betty

    Price: $293.12 (originally $449.95)

    12. A versatile garden stool that is the perfect multi-use product. Did somebody say cocktail table/plant stand/extra seating?

    the grey hourglass shaped stool next to an outdoor chair with a drink and a book on top
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is a very sturdy and solid outside table. The best part is that I don't have to worry about it falling over from someone leaning on it because the base is just as wide as the top and I don't have to worry about the wind blowing it over." —Minelli 

    Price: $95+ (originally $124; available in three colors)

    13. A cantilever umbrella so you can enjoy the sun without worrying about burning. (Stay safe, people!) It's super easy to set up thanks to the included tools and the crank lift.

    the tan umbrella casting shade over a brown outdoor table on a pool deck
    Wayfair

    Reviewers do note that this doesn't come with a weighted base — you'll have to purchase one separately.

    Promising review: "Why oh why did I not buy this umbrella sooner? I am quite sensitive to bright sunlight, and this terrific umbrella allows me to sit in my Adirondack chair and read, occasionally standing up to move the umbrella slightly as the sun moves across the sky. The mechanism for extending the umbrella is smooth, and I can easily turn the upper arm to move the entire shade with one hand. This was a GREAT purchase!" —Shelley

    Price: $129 (originally $279; available in three colors)

    14. A privacy screen to give your space some added coverage in the most aesthetic way possible. Grow some of your favorite flowers in the planters at the bottom, and you're good to go.

    Wayfair, Roger / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Perfect privacy screen. We had a section of our patio that was a fishbowl for the new neighbors who left all kinds of tools, motorcycle parts, and toys scattered around their yard. These screens are the perfect solution. Turned our patio into an oasis. Very easy to put together, and is sturdy. Took me 45 minutes per screen, and all of the parts were included (which wasn't the case with a screen from a big box store we returned). We ended up buying three more to put at another section of our fence by ourselves by the pool. Highly recommended!" —Brennan

    Price: $229.67+ per panel (originally $369.99, available in two finishes)

    15. An all-weather Adirondack chair so you can give your backyard a coastal chic vibe while knowing you're doing some good for the planet. (That's because this chair is made from 99 percent recycled plastics!)

    Heidi/Wayfair, Nicole/Wayfair

    Promising review: "LOVE the modern Adirondack chairs! We were looking for chairs for this firepit space for a few weeks. They are VERY COMFORTABLE, no pressure on the lower back — we don't even use pillows, but you can use pillows for lumbar support if you'd like — but probably not necessary, these are so comfy. My husband loved the modern look (flat/straight back) instead of it being curved at the top. The armrests are wide enough if you want to rest a drink on it. Will probably purchase another one since we have the extra space for it around the fire pit." —Heather

    Price: $249+ per chair (originally $355+; available in 15 colors and also available in a three-piece seating group)

    16. A catio to ensure your house kitty stays safe while enjoying the great outdoors. There are plenty of perch spots and the breezy mesh material makes the cage lightweight while still being incredibly safe.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the catio in use on a lawn in the color Gray
    SHELLEY/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Our cat absolutely *loves* this catio. She's an indoor cat who has always wished she was an indoor/outdoor cat, so she would constantly try to scoot out the back door when we were coming in or going out. No longer! She waits patiently by the back door, and if we say 'Coco, do you want to go outside?' she gets super excited and starts meowing. It's the cutest thing. We pick her up, walk outside, put her down in front of the catio, and she sashays right in, happy as a clam. We debated about buying this catio because it's expensive, but it's worth the money — solidly built and the asphalt roof keeps Coco protected if it starts to rain when she's out there. Highly recommend!" —Kristi

    Price: $194.99+ (originally $306.99+; available in three colors)

    17. Or an outdoor pet bed so your furry friend can bask in the sun in comfort and style. The best part? The fabric is flea-and-tick-resistant, breathable, and super easy to wash.

    Dog relaxing on an outdoor pet bed
    Catherine / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Duke loves it! We bought it so that he has an elevated surface to lay on outside. He likes to sunbathe and enjoy cool, breezy evenings. The bed itself is sturdy and has lived up to a 90-pound dog laying on it for almost a year and aside from extreme weather, we leave it outside and it has tolerated rain, cold, and sun." —Duke and his mom

    Price: $31.81+ (available in two sizes and two colors)

    18. An outdoor wicker daybed because sometimes you want to share the luxurious comfort of a shaded bed with someone special. Turn your backyard into a romantic resort — or take self-indulgence to the next level and treat your single self to an outside repose. Bonus: It can be reconfigured into various seating arrangements for when you're entertaining!

    Kisha / Wayfair, Christy / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Makes a big difference in my backyard. It's super cute and comfortable. I'm buying another one because my daughter loves it and is trying to take it over! Lol." —Mandy

    Price: $659.99+ (available in four cushion colors and two frame colors)

    19. An oversized four-in-a-row game for unleashing your competitive streak. It's made from sturdy pine wood and is weather-resistant so you can play all season long.

    Three people playing the 4-in-a-row game
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This giant game was great over the holidays. The family had a lot of fun with it. Easy to put together and has a release at the bottom for the pieces to fall out in between games." —Charlene

    Price: $103 (originally $239.99)

    20. Or a giant block stacking game to really test your cognitive skills. It's a great game for all ages and is sure to provide some entertainment.

    Two people playing the wooden block stacking game
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "If you are looking for some fun to entertain the young and old, you will definitely need this game for your backyard! My family and friends had a blast playing with this large block set." —Allison

    Price: $44.99+ (originally $69.99+; available in two colors and four sizes) 

    21. A stylish swing chair that will become the most wanted seat in your yard. Be prepared to fight for your throne.

    An empty hanging egg chair with cushions on a pink outdoor rug, beside a potted plant and a glass of drink
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Almost everyone who comes to my house wants to take this home. It's wonderful!" —Laura

    Price: $327.29+ (originally $1,035+; available in two colors)

    22. A wheely good double chaise that is easy to move around depending on where the sun is in the sky. Add some throw pillows and you've got yourself a chic and comfy nap station.

    white double chaise on patio
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "We are thrilled with this double chaise lounge. It's perfect for two and it looks great on the patio." —Anonymous

    Price: $459.99+ (originally $559.99+; available in three colors)

    23. A freestanding porch swing with a canopy so you can swing the summer days away without a care in the world. Best enjoyed with a book and and iced tea.

    the dark green freestanding porch swing on a decorated porch
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Easy to put together, adjustable cover, and extremely comfortable. I sit on it every morning and drink my tea, and again to enjoy the cool evening. I love this swing!" —Lynn

    Price: $239.99+ (available in four colors)

    24. A solid wood outdoor dining set that's giving al fresco dining a stylish upgrade. Gather your friends, place your favorite summer dishes on the table, and dig in!

    the medium wood table and benches on a beige rug in a decorated porch space
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Beautiful table for outdoor dining. Benches go under the table for easier storage to not take up a lot of patio space. We have easily sat six people comfortably, even though it says it is for four people." —Justina

    Price: $569.99

    25. An indoor/outdoor folding chair perfect for even the smallest of backyards and outdoor spaces, or just for when you need some extra seating when guests come to visit.

    gray folding chairs on patio
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This chair was perfect for our little patio. It's low to the ground which I like. The material seems high quality and I don't anticipate the seat stretching out." —Sarah

    Price: $119.99+ (originally $179.99; available in two colors)

    26. A woven two-person bistro set for a chic place to enjoy your morning coffee (or mimosa, no judgment here) with your favorite person.

    the tan wicker set with black cushions
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This exceeded my expectations. It's attractive, simple to assemble, and extremely comfortable. The cushions are quite thin, and I immediately assumed I would replace them, but it's not necessary. That's how comfortable the chairs are!" —Christine

    Price: $184.99+ (available in two colors)

    27. A super whimsical cottage-style birdhouse so even the wildlife can enjoy your beautiful backyard.

    Birdhouse resembling a miniature Victorian-style house with decorative trim and flowers
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This birdhouse is adorable and looks well-made. It's also practical, as it has a way to open the back to clear out old nests." —Pamela

    Price: $53.56+ (originally $80; available in three colors)

    28. A weather-resistant coffee table because your outdoor space could use some extra ~curve~ appeal. Use it as a gorg cocktail table or display your favorite plants on it.

    Outdoor patio setting with a coffee table, sofa, and decorative plants. No persons in image
    Kimberly / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love the stone look! I adore this coffee table, I think it goes perfectly with our new patio furniture. It came very well packaged, too." —Kimberly

    Price: $285.99 (originally $359.99)

    29. A self-watering hanging planter so you don't have to worry about your plant babies drying out in the heat while you're on your summer vacation.

    a reviewer photo of two of the hanging planters in a yard
    Debbie / Wayfair

    Promising review: "These are excellent hanging pots. My plants are much happier with the self-watering feature. The flatter, rounder shape looks great in my living room windows. I added a spinning hook hanger to the macrame hanger so it freely turns 360 degrees." —Suzanne

    Price: $23.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes)

    30. And a highly rated light-up sun umbrella to add some sparkle to your lounging session. It's made from weather-resistant material so you don't need to worry about those pesky summer downpours. The lights also adjust depending on where the sun is in the sky, so you never have to worry about being ~left in the dark.~

    the tan umbrella with lights on
    Rhonda/Wayfair

    Pro tip: most umbrellas don’t come with bases, so you’ll need to grab that as well. It wouldn’t do to have your umbrella flying all over the place, now would it?

    Promising review: "Perfect for our deck! Sturdy design, easy to set up. We love the small LED lights, creating a perfect ambiance sitting out in the evening. Excellent umbrella!" —Anonymous

    Price: $86.99+ (originally $139.99+; available in three colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.