30 Things From Wayfair That'll Give Your Outdoor Space Some Extra Pizzazz

1. A botanical-patterned throw pillow to cozy with and spice up your vanilla couch. It's suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, and reviewers say that the colors are *really* bright.
2. A floral doormat that says you're really in the mood to have guests over to enjoy a wholesome afternoon, sharing stories and drinking tea. If you're not feeling *too* welcoming one day, maybe just hide it inside.
3. An outdoor ceiling fan to give you some respite from those upcoming 90-degree days (help us all). The beautiful ribbed leaf design makes it a pleasure to look at, too.
5. A personalized garden sign to show off your flower beds and vegetable gardens with pride. Choose from four beautiful colors and customize the text with up to 24 characters.
6. A string-light curtain because twinkle lights automatically make everything better, including your backyard.
7. A pair of Acapulco chairs to give your yard some vibrant summertime color — you can choose from five stylish hues. Durable and weather-resistant, they're the perfect chairs to sink into.
8. A steel wood-burning firepit that you can sit 'round and make s'mores or tell spooky stories. It's a summer essential.
9. Or a set of four citronella torches to give your space a glorious tiki vibe while *also* keeping away uninvited party guests (aka mosquitoes).
10. A stylish gas grill for all of your hamburger, sausage, and grilled veggie needs. The foldable side tables make it the fanciest grill that I, for one, have ever seen. Immediate want.
11. An iron arbor because who doesn't want their garden to look as regal as the grounds of the Bridgerton palace? Cover this bb with flowering ivy and roses and it'll be the most romantic place on the block.
12. A versatile garden stool that is the perfect multi-use product. Did somebody say cocktail table/plant stand/extra seating?
13. A cantilever umbrella so you can enjoy the sun without worrying about burning. (Stay safe, people!) It's super easy to set up thanks to the included tools and the crank lift.
14. A privacy screen to give your space some added coverage in the most aesthetic way possible. Grow some of your favorite flowers in the planters at the bottom, and you're good to go.
15. An all-weather Adirondack chair so you can give your backyard a coastal chic vibe while knowing you're doing some good for the planet. (That's because this chair is made from 99 percent recycled plastics!)
16. A catio to ensure your house kitty stays safe while enjoying the great outdoors. There are plenty of perch spots and the breezy mesh material makes the cage lightweight while still being incredibly safe.
17. Or an outdoor pet bed so your furry friend can bask in the sun in comfort and style. The best part? The fabric is flea-and-tick-resistant, breathable, and super easy to wash.
18. An outdoor wicker daybed because sometimes you want to share the luxurious comfort of a shaded bed with someone special. Turn your backyard into a romantic resort — or take self-indulgence to the next level and treat your single self to an outside repose. Bonus: It can be reconfigured into various seating arrangements for when you're entertaining!
19. An oversized four-in-a-row game for unleashing your competitive streak. It's made from sturdy pine wood and is weather-resistant so you can play all season long.
20. Or a giant block stacking game to really test your cognitive skills. It's a great game for all ages and is sure to provide some entertainment.
21. A stylish swing chair that will become the most wanted seat in your yard. Be prepared to fight for your throne.
22. A wheely good double chaise that is easy to move around depending on where the sun is in the sky. Add some throw pillows and you've got yourself a chic and comfy nap station.
23. A freestanding porch swing with a canopy so you can swing the summer days away without a care in the world. Best enjoyed with a book and and iced tea.
24. A solid wood outdoor dining set that's giving al fresco dining a stylish upgrade. Gather your friends, place your favorite summer dishes on the table, and dig in!
25. An indoor/outdoor folding chair perfect for even the smallest of backyards and outdoor spaces, or just for when you need some extra seating when guests come to visit.
26. A woven two-person bistro set for a chic place to enjoy your morning coffee (or mimosa, no judgment here) with your favorite person.
27. A super whimsical cottage-style birdhouse so even the wildlife can enjoy your beautiful backyard.
28. A weather-resistant coffee table because your outdoor space could use some extra ~curve~ appeal. Use it as a gorg cocktail table or display your favorite plants on it.
29. A self-watering hanging planter so you don't have to worry about your plant babies drying out in the heat while you're on your summer vacation.
30. And a highly rated light-up sun umbrella to add some sparkle to your lounging session. It's made from weather-resistant material so you don't need to worry about those pesky summer downpours. The lights also adjust depending on where the sun is in the sky, so you never have to worry about being ~left in the dark.~
