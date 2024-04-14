BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    If You Take Your Home’s Vibes And Aesthetic Very Seriously, These Wayfair Products Are Right Up Your Alley

    Add some personality to your space with these picks.

    Emma Kershaw
    by Emma Kershaw

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A swirly rainbow-colored rug to add texture, warmth, and a bold explosion of colors to your otherwise plain hardwood floor. 🌈

    The swirl rainbow rug on a light hardwood living room floor
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely love the rug. Great quality and workmanship. Brilliant colors. Thank you." —Keren

    Price: $24.99+ (available in nine sizes and two colors)

    2. A color-changing corner floor lamp so you can switch up the hue depending on your ~mood.~ There are millions of color combos to choose from, but if you're anything like me, you'll use the same three on rotation.

    The color changing corner lamp with the pink and orange gradient light
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This colorful little strip of light is perfect for a family room, a lovely accent for your teenage students' bedroom or playroom. You can set the remote control to suit your mood. I recommend this, quite relaxing and entertaining." —Timothy

    Price: $58.99

    3. A floral doormat that says you're really in the mood to have guests over to enjoy a wholesome afternoon sharing stories and drinking tea. If you're not feeling *too* welcoming one day, maybe just hide it inside.

    the door mat with purple and green lavender flowers on it
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I have had this doormat for a couple of years and it is just as colorful as when it was new. It has held up well, with no shedding or mildew." —Mary Jo

    Price: $27.99 (originally $34.90)

    4. A shower curtain with a monkey using a blow-dryer because why not have a shower curtain with a monkey using a blow-dryer on it? It's fun, it's bold, and it'll be the talking point at your next dinner party.

    The monkey shower curtain hung in the bathroom
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "LOVE, LOVE this shower curtain. It's so cute. Puts a smile on my face every day. Made great." —Eileen

    Price: $19.99 (originally $23.55)

    5. An iridescent window film to give you some privacy while refracting a glistening rainbow into your space. It'll look great in any room of the house, and if you don't fancy putting it on your windows, it works just as well on glass doors and cabinets.

    a reviewer photo of the window film installed on window panes
    Alisha / Wayfair

    Promising review: "The film is so perfect for my windows. Our house faces a busy road that allows car passengers to look directly into our rooms. We wanted the light to come in, and the film not only does that but creates a unique color effect with the changing sunlight." —Anita Mae Platt

    Price: $11.99+ (originally $29.99+; available in three sizes)

    6. A dreamy cotton reversible duvet cover set because sleep is so much better when you have a stylish comforter to slumber under. The set also comes with one or two matching shams to complete the look.

    The pink duvet cover and sham set on a bed shown from birdseye view
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "The material is a little different from what I'm used to, but I still like it. I ordered the lavender/white, and it's exactly as pictured. It's very large and of good quality, and my insert fits inside of it perfectly! I will be purchasing another one in another color." —Monique

    Price: $34.99+ (originally $57.80+, available in sizes twin–king and six colors)

    7. A set of six rainbow wineglasses so you can sip your favorite beverage in a kaleidoscope of color. They're stemless, too, so they're perfect for klutzy people who are prone to knocking over stemmed glasses (read: I'm talking about myself).

    The stemless wine glasses each showing a different color
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Very nice glasses. Nice size, easy to hold even for my granddaughter. Pretty colors." —Cindy

    Price: $33.95 for a set of six (originally $54.95)

    8. A roll of tropical peel-and-stick wallpaper because you deserve to feel like you're on an island getaway every day. Use it to create an eye-catching accent wall or even revamp your old furniture with it.

    Debbie / Wayfair, Amoi / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Super happy to have gotten this beautiful banana wallpaper! It literally pops out!! After putting it up, it complemented the entire living room on a whole new level. I didn’t expect it to look this good, but looking at it, I keep falling more and more in love!! It gives such tropical vibes. We are super ecstatic. If you’re looking to go outside your comfort zone, this is a great piece to have up. It will not disappoint!!" —Neshat

    Price: $44.99+ (available in three colors)

    A vibrant trinket dish to hold all your bits and bobs — I'm talkin' keys, sunglasses, hair ties, bobby pins, jewelry — and look darn good while doing it. It may be a small decor item, but what it lacks in size, it makes up for big time in its eclectic and ~wild~ style.

Promising review: "Exquisite! Works beautifully in my entry." —Carol

Price: $59 (also available in snake, butterfly, and tiger versions)

    the purple and red dish with a snow leopard in the middle
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Exquisite! Works beautifully in my entry." —Carol

    Price: $59 (also available in snake, butterfly, and tiger versions)

    10. A set of four vivid planters because style definitely makes all of the difference when it comes to displaying your plants and flowers. Not a floral person? Just use them as pots for your favorite plants — real or faux! Multipurpose products at their finest.

    Three potted succulents on a shelf, with a framed picture above and books beside them
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "The ceramic pot planter set is the perfect colorful set for displaying my succulents. The colors are vibrant turquoise, yellow, grey, and pink, and they are a good size." —Marguerite

    Price: $38.99 for a set of four

    11. A botanical-patterned throw pillow to cozy with and spice up your vanilla couch. It's suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, and reviewers say that the colors are *really* bright.

    The floral throw pillow on an outdoor patio armchair
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love the size and how they accent our decor. Oh and they are comfortable to lay on!!!" —Michael

    Price: $31.99+ (available in three sizes)

    12. A metallic light switch plate to amp up the most basic of built-in home essentials. It's especially a glow-up for those ancient ones that have yellowed with age.

    The gold light switch plate on a wall
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Look great — have real heft to them! Gold color is perfect!" —Elizabeth

    Price: $9.84+ (available in four colors)

    13. A pair of blue agate bookends because your books deserve the very best. Since they're made out of natural crystal, each pair is one-of-a-kind and will give your TBR collection a little oomph as they patiently wait for you to read them.

    the blue bookends holding three books
    Inis / Wayfair

    Promising review: "What’s a bookshelf without bookends? These are the perfect match. They have a great weight to them also. Not to mention how beautiful they are. One of my favorite buys." —Inis

    Price: $40.99+ (originally $54.99+; available in three sizes)

    A multicolored acrylic tray that's just begging to be the centerpiece of your coffee table so you can adorn it with your ever-growing collection of pillar candles. It's brightly colored, it's glam, and it'll add a whole bunch of personality to your home.

Promising review: "Perfect little tray at a great price. Excellent quality." —Anonymous

Price: $95+ (available in four colors)

    Transparent, rectangular tray with yellow, blue, and orange edges
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Perfect little tray at a great price. Excellent quality." —Anonymous

    Price: $95+ (available in four colors)

    15. A set of 50 polka-dot wall decals to take any plain white wall from drab to fab. They come in a gorgeous watercolor design and are ~so~ easy to install. Plus, if you get bored of them, they're just as easy to remove.

    a reviewer photo of the pink dots on a white wall of a bedroom
    Lauren / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Couldn’t be happier with the polka-dot decals! My daughter had such a fun time decorating her baby sister's nursery. Perfect color, perfect size!" —Kelly F

    Price: $29.99+ (originally $36.99+, available in six colors)

    16. An eclectic pouf that will bring life to even the most neutral of living spaces. In fact, it'll look so good that your beige couch might get a lil' jealous of all the attention this funky, bright pouf will get.

    Masha / Wayfair, Jane / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love this pouf! It’s very well made, colorful and matches the description and photos. It’s my second one because my son loved it so much I gave it to him and then missed having it, so I bought another!" —Laurie

    Price: $92.99 (originally $470)

    A canvas print triptych that makes up one big beaming sun that's sure to put a smile on your face. They'll add a burst of color to your space, and no matter the weather outside, you can guarantee that it's always sunny in your home.

Price: $89.99+ (originally $92.99+, available in four colors)

    The three sunshine wall prints placed over a bed
    Wayfair

    Price: $89.99+ (originally $92.99+, available in four colors)

    18. A set of charming gingham cafe curtains to give your windows the ultimate, well, window treatment. Just play Taylor Swift's Folklore album on repeat, and you're basically living in a cottagecore dream.

    the yellow gingham plaid curtains
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love, love, love these cafe curtains!! Goes so well in my newly remodeled kitchen!!!" —Renee

    Price: $19.99+ (available in seven colors)

    19. A picture ledge perfect for displaying your favorite photos or art pieces without having to nail them to a wall. The versatility will allow you to switch them out, too.

    the pine picture ledge with pictures on it
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I bought these for my new townhouse. I like that I can put pictures on the shelf and easily swap them out without putting more holes in the wall. I painted them white, and they look great." —Camille

    Price: $39.99+ (originally $50.99; available in two sizes)

    20. A framed abstract painting filled with colors to kickstart your gallery wall or be a statement piece on its own to establish the energy in your room.

    the large abstract painting with a multicolored design
    Wayfair

    Price: $50.99+ (originally $77.99+; available in four sizes and three frame colors)

    21. A three-tier rolling cart that'll instantly make you feel like you have your life together. And! It can double up as a chic bar cart for those happy-hour moments.

    Bar cart with bottles, glasses, and accessories in a living room setting with a sofa and a TV
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Loved this cart for our laundry room and it fits perfectly. We got lots of detergents, etc. on it and made it easy to access, and emptied our cupboards for other items. Love it!" —James

    Price: $42.77 (originally $91, available in two colors)

    22. A peel-and-stick backsplash that will make your kitchen or bathroom look instantly updated. It's a fab DIY project that will take less than a day but have you feeling like you can present your own HGTV show.

    Violet / Wayfair, Anonymous / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this! Easy to install as long as you're not in a hurry. Take your time and relax. I never would have thought that a peel 'n' stick product would look this good. So happy!" —Pamela

    Price: $25.33 (available in two colors)

    23. A shoe rack that'll stop you from tripping over sneakers, sandals, and heels every time you're in your entryway. This one has enough space for nine pairs and is as stylish as it is practical.

    Shoe rack with boots and cushion on shelves
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Well made, easy to put together, looks great." —Syndy

    Price: $43.99 (originally $97.99)

    24. A charming coffee table that gives off a farmhouse-chic vibe. With striking black legs and a shelf underneath, it’s ideal for displaying your favorite ~adulting~ things like hardbacks and plants.

    wooden coffee table in living room
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Very happy with it! Just as I expected. Sturdy, high-quality table. Love it." —Emily

    Price: $223.99 (originally $344.99, available in four colors)

    25. An ottoman with a sneaky surprise — extra storage! Super versatile, it serves as extra seating while having enough room to store blankets, books, and everything in between. Oh, and it looks great, too.

    Ottoman in beige colorway
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Great solid storage ottoman. Sturdy, but not too heavy, as I move it around the room based on the needs of the situation." —Suzanne

    Price: $135.99+ (originally $229.99, available in four colors)

    26. A luxurious-looking velvet sofa that'll make you feel like you live in a multi-million-dollar penthouse. As comfy as it looks, this will replace the lived-in couch that saw you through college. The best thing? You can fold the cushions down and turn it into a sofa bed.

    Emerald green sofa
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Gorgeous piece of furniture. I’m in love, it’s also easy to assemble." —Anonymous

    Price: $479.99+ (originally $679.99, available in four colors)

    A filing cabinet so you can neatly store your folders, paperwork, and important documents from your grown-up job without having to rummage through a huge pile. Organization (and design!) at its finest.

Promising review: "It is very well made." —Cathy

Price: $149.99+ (available in three finishes)

    Cream cabinet
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "It is very well made." —Cathy

    Price: $149.99+ (available in three finishes)

    28. A set of matching mugs so you can finally throw out your mismatched/stained/chipped ones that might just be the reason everyone denies a cup of coffee when they come around. These classic Le Creuset mugs come in sets of four and are available in a bunch of vibrant colors.

    white mugs
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Great mugs. They are a nice weight and perfect matte finish." —Toshia

    Price: $75.95 (originally $88, available in nine colors)

    29. A wall-mounted towel warmer that will give you a spa-like experience from the comfort of your own home. Spa days without the price tag? Blissful.

    Black wall-mounted towel rack
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this towel warmer. I have one downstairs and now I'll have one upstairs. It's that good!" —Julia

    Price: $336+ (originally $480, available in five finishes)

    30. And a bright and bold loveseat to bring in a burst of color. It's got a sleek mid-century modern silhouette and flared legs for a retro finish — plus it comes in 13 colors, so you're bound to find one you love.

    orange couch in a room
    Alanna/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Great love seat for the price. Fabric is soft and comfy. The color is delicious!" —M

    Price: $269.99+ (originally $599, available in 10 colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.