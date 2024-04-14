1. A swirly rainbow-colored rug to add texture, warmth, and a bold explosion of colors to your otherwise plain hardwood floor. 🌈
2. A color-changing corner floor lamp so you can switch up the hue depending on your ~mood.~ There are millions of color combos to choose from, but if you're anything like me, you'll use the same three on rotation.
3. A floral doormat that says you're really in the mood to have guests over to enjoy a wholesome afternoon sharing stories and drinking tea. If you're not feeling *too* welcoming one day, maybe just hide it inside.
4. A shower curtain with a monkey using a blow-dryer because why not have a shower curtain with a monkey using a blow-dryer on it? It's fun, it's bold, and it'll be the talking point at your next dinner party.
5. An iridescent window film to give you some privacy while refracting a glistening rainbow into your space. It'll look great in any room of the house, and if you don't fancy putting it on your windows, it works just as well on glass doors and cabinets.
6. A dreamy cotton reversible duvet cover set because sleep is so much better when you have a stylish comforter to slumber under. The set also comes with one or two matching shams to complete the look.
7. A set of six rainbow wineglasses so you can sip your favorite beverage in a kaleidoscope of color. They're stemless, too, so they're perfect for klutzy people who are prone to knocking over stemmed glasses (read: I'm talking about myself).
8. A roll of tropical peel-and-stick wallpaper because you deserve to feel like you're on an island getaway every day. Use it to create an eye-catching accent wall or even revamp your old furniture with it.
9. A vibrant trinket dish to hold all your bits and bobs — I'm talkin' keys, sunglasses, hair ties, bobby pins, jewelry — and look darn good while doing it. It may be a small decor item, but what it lacks in size, it makes up for big time in its eclectic and ~wild~ style.
10. A set of four vivid planters because style definitely makes all of the difference when it comes to displaying your plants and flowers. Not a floral person? Just use them as pots for your favorite plants — real or faux! Multipurpose products at their finest.
11. A botanical-patterned throw pillow to cozy with and spice up your vanilla couch. It's suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, and reviewers say that the colors are *really* bright.
12. A metallic light switch plate to amp up the most basic of built-in home essentials. It's especially a glow-up for those ancient ones that have yellowed with age.
13. A pair of blue agate bookends because your books deserve the very best. Since they're made out of natural crystal, each pair is one-of-a-kind and will give your TBR collection a little oomph as they patiently wait for you to read them.
14. A multicolored acrylic tray that's just begging to be the centerpiece of your coffee table so you can adorn it with your ever-growing collection of pillar candles. It's brightly colored, it's glam, and it'll add a whole bunch of personality to your home.
15. A set of 50 polka-dot wall decals to take any plain white wall from drab to fab. They come in a gorgeous watercolor design and are ~so~ easy to install. Plus, if you get bored of them, they're just as easy to remove.
16. An eclectic pouf that will bring life to even the most neutral of living spaces. In fact, it'll look so good that your beige couch might get a lil' jealous of all the attention this funky, bright pouf will get.
17. A canvas print triptych that makes up one big beaming sun that's sure to put a smile on your face. They'll add a burst of color to your space, and no matter the weather outside, you can guarantee that it's always sunny in your home.
18. A set of charming gingham cafe curtains to give your windows the ultimate, well, window treatment. Just play Taylor Swift's Folklore album on repeat, and you're basically living in a cottagecore dream.
19. A picture ledge perfect for displaying your favorite photos or art pieces without having to nail them to a wall. The versatility will allow you to switch them out, too.
20. A framed abstract painting filled with colors to kickstart your gallery wall or be a statement piece on its own to establish the energy in your room.
21. A three-tier rolling cart that'll instantly make you feel like you have your life together. And! It can double up as a chic bar cart for those happy-hour moments.
22. A peel-and-stick backsplash that will make your kitchen or bathroom look instantly updated. It's a fab DIY project that will take less than a day but have you feeling like you can present your own HGTV show.
23. A shoe rack that'll stop you from tripping over sneakers, sandals, and heels every time you're in your entryway. This one has enough space for nine pairs and is as stylish as it is practical.
24. A charming coffee table that gives off a farmhouse-chic vibe. With striking black legs and a shelf underneath, it’s ideal for displaying your favorite ~adulting~ things like hardbacks and plants.
25. An ottoman with a sneaky surprise — extra storage! Super versatile, it serves as extra seating while having enough room to store blankets, books, and everything in between. Oh, and it looks great, too.
26. A luxurious-looking velvet sofa that'll make you feel like you live in a multi-million-dollar penthouse. As comfy as it looks, this will replace the lived-in couch that saw you through college. The best thing? You can fold the cushions down and turn it into a sofa bed.
27. A filing cabinet so you can neatly store your folders, paperwork, and important documents from your grown-up job without having to rummage through a huge pile. Organization (and design!) at its finest.
28. A set of matching mugs so you can finally throw out your mismatched/stained/chipped ones that might just be the reason everyone denies a cup of coffee when they come around. These classic Le Creuset mugs come in sets of four and are available in a bunch of vibrant colors.
29. A wall-mounted towel warmer that will give you a spa-like experience from the comfort of your own home. Spa days without the price tag? Blissful.
30. And a bright and bold loveseat to bring in a burst of color. It's got a sleek mid-century modern silhouette and flared legs for a retro finish — plus it comes in 13 colors, so you're bound to find one you love.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.