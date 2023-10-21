BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    Just 27 Furniture Pieces From Amazon That Are Worthy Of Their Rave Reviews

    Furniture that's worth raving about.

    Emma Kershaw
    by Emma Kershaw

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An open storage shoe rack to stop everyone from falling over the rogue shoes in the entryway. It's super narrow so it's great for tiny apartments and isn't a boring eyesore like other basic shoe racks.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    It can hold around 20 pairs of most size shoes (it can hold slightly fewer shoes if they are size 10 or larger).

    Promising review: "Just love this stand, it is very sturdy and easy to put together. I would buy again." —hEATHER

    Price: $75 (available in three colors)

    2. A wicker papasan swivel chair that's made for curling up in. It looks like the perfect reading chair to me, but I also wouldn't blame you if you took a nap in it.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this chair! The cushion is very comfortable- great for sinking in to read, watch TV, play on the Wii or even nap if you are shorter like me. My nieces and nephew climbed all over it and it didn't break, very sturdy. It even spins completely which was a happy surprise. Worth the money!"Karen

    Price: $139.39+ (available in eight colors)

    3. Or an outdoor hanging chaise lounge complete with an umbrella to keep you shaded. This chair + you + your "to be read" pile = a match made in heaven.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this chair. The navy blue matched our other patio furniture and looks awesome. I love that it swings. So relaxing. I find myself reading outside much more often. Also, reached out to customer service regarding a question, and they responded very quickly. I would definitely recommend this chair!" —aubrey

    Price: $219.99 (available in nine colors)

    4. Speaking of TBR piles, a five-tier bookshelf because, if you're anything like me, your collection will be totally out of control and you need somewhere to organize your 435 unread books.

    A reviewer&#x27;s photo of the bookshelf
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was looking around for a bookshelf for my under-the-stairs reading nook and I came across this one. It was so easy to assemble, it took no time at all. I love the look of it, and it's very sturdy to hold all my books and decorations." —Tia

    Price: $159.99+ (available in four colors)

    5. A wood-topped kitchen cart for those who are desperately craving some more counter space. Plus, you can wheel it wherever you need it to be!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This kitchen cart is exactly what I was looking for: good storage and added workspace while still looking nice and easily tucking out of the way. It has clean classic lines, sturdy construction, and serious versatility. I feel it's a real steal for the price and I know I'll get a lot of use out of it. Overall, it's a great piece for a great price. I'm a happy customer!" —J.Crandall

    Price: $270.11+ (available in four colors)

    6. An electric, adjustable-height standing desk because if you're still working from home (read: your bed) it's about time you get an actual desk. Plus, you can place a walking pad underneath this game-changing desk, meaning you can get your steps in while sending your emails.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Why would anyone spend double or triple the price when they can get this? Sturdy, quiet, and overall solid! Handles my dual-monitor setup effortlessly. Highly adjustable— I’m 5’7” and the lowest point is perfect for me and the highest point is definitely more than what I need and I can see someone that’s 6’0 having no issue. It doesn’t wobble and the two-piece top isn’t even noticeable and not even a thought. I did so much research and I’m glad I went with this one. If you want value, you will not be disappointed. One of my favorite purchases!" —Binh Nguyen

    Price: $159.99+ (available in six sizes and 11 colors)

    7. A dining room buffet cupboard with two cabinets and room for nine wine bottles. It's so stylish and versatile that you can use it to store your tableware or as a bar cart.

    The cabinet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very sturdy. Great quality. Looks great in my dining room which we recently remodeled. Compared to others, this is exceptionally priced." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $159.99+ (available in two colors)

    8. A vintage-inspired rattan sideboard for, let's face it, hiding away all of the things that don't really have a designated home. Reviewers say it's comparable to a more expensive designer piece, and it'll look so cute in any space.

    a reviewer&#x27;s photo of the sideboard under a mirror
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This piece was a beautiful addition to my small apartment. I am using it as a microwave stand, and a liquor cabinet below. I put it together by myself in less than two hours. It's modern and feels sturdy. Highly recommend!" —Lindsay Amos

    Price: $245.99+ (available in two finishes)

    9. A stunning makeup vanity set complete with a lightbulb mirror because your life’s a movie and you’re the main character. There’s plenty of storage space and it even comes with a cushioned stool.

    amazon.com / Via amazon.com, amazon.com / Via amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this vanity! I have a bad back and this table is perfect to keep my back from hurting while standing to do my hair and makeup. Although I didn't place the lights in the exact place per instructions. It does provide ample light. I would definitely recommend this vanity to anyone." —P. Knight

    Price: $99.88+ (available in three colors)

    10. A wall-mounted medicine cabinet for storing all your bits and bobs. No more balancing your skincare and toothpaste on the edge of that already-cluttered (or nonexistent) bathroom counter.

    amazon.com / Via amazon.com, amazon.com / Via amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this cabinet, I assembled this on my own (50-year-old mom aka nanna). It was very easy, only took me a couple of hours. It has a whole lot more storage than I had anticipated, very pleased!!!!! If you're trying to decide, trust me, you need to choose this one, you won't be sorry!!" —Karen Keith

    Price: $79.99+ (available in five colors).

    11. A dining table, chairs, and bench set so you can gather 'round for an intimate dinner party, even in the smallest of spaces. To truly help you save room, the bench comes with shelf space on the bottom. Double-duty furniture at its finest!

    A reviewer&#x27;s photo of the dining table and chairs set
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Don't let the shipping charges change your mind! Even with the cost of shipping, this is the perfect table setup, especially for an apartment or a studio! It's wonderfully made. The assembly is even easy for me! It's sturdy, and it looks great! It tucks away up against a wall nicely to allow for more space, then is easily pulled out when you need it for guests, dining, or work area! Literally, everybody who has walked into my apartment (even the apartment manager!) has exclaimed how much they love this table! Look no further, you've found what you have been searching for!" —Cindy Garrett

    Price: $129.99+ (available in three finishes)

    12. A sectional sofa for all of your lounging needs. You can move the seats around every which way you like, and some of the seats even lift up to reveal some sneaky storage space.

    a reviewer photo of the green couch with a white dog next to it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely loving this couch! It was easy to assemble and convenient to put into place. We’ve got three small dogs and it’s holding up amazingly well with them playing on it. The texture of the fabric doesn’t show any dog nail marks and it’s been a breeze to wipe up. It did take a short while to break the cushions in for comfort because it’s pretty stiff foam, but it’s now super comfortable and I expect it to last us for years and years. I purchased the extended warranty and love the fact that if I have any issues with it, it’s covered and we can replace individual pieces if needed. The storage in each piece is what I’ve been searching for for years now!" —Susan

    Price: $1,259.99+ (available in five sizes and four colors)

    13. A live-edge wooden bench to give your space a nature-chic vibe in the most versatile way. Sit on it, store things on it, rest your feet on it — you can even use it as a coffee table, entryway seat, or at the foot of your bed. The best part? A lil' wear and tear will make it look *even* better.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This table is heavy, strong and easy to put together. It's not wimpy, it's solid. The legs are a strong metal made to support the weight of the wood. The wood is beautifully finished, smooth and I love the live-edge look. It looks awesome on our patio. I'm very pleased with this purchase. Great value for the dollar!" —Carol S.

    Price: $188.11

    14. A five-piece patio set with a sofa, armchairs, and coffee tables that can also act as stools, so you have basically everything you need to host your guests.

    A reviewer&#x27;s phot of the five-piece patio set with blue cushions
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Omg! Beautiful orange cushions and super comfortable. High-back couch and chairs. The material is very strong and heavy duty. I am so pleased with this purchase. My neighbors are super impressed too." —Meribeth Lord

    Price: $729+ (available in five colors)

    15. A round two-tier coffee table to give your living space some ~curve~ appeal. You can choose from four different finishes, so it can seamlessly blend in with your existing decor.

    A reviewer&#x27;s photo of the round coffee table
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Just what I was looking for. Warms a vacant spot and my stacked coffee table books look awesome. I'm very happy with the purchase. Sturdy, yet lightweight, makes the table a great value 😊." —Julie A. Charette

    Price: $159.99 (available in four colors)

    16. A floor lamp to help brighten things up without having to switch on the main light. It's dimmable and fully adjustable so you can choose the intensity based on your ~aesthetic.~

    A reviewer&#x27;s photo of the floor lamp in the living room
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've had this lamp for a little over a month now, and I was honestly surprised how great it is! It was super simple to put together, and the base is heavy enough so my cats never knock it over. I like the dimmable knob feature, which is easily accessible and so much classier than the lamps with a chain or a button. It really makes my apartment feel like home! 10 out of 10." —Andrea Carey

    Price: $49.99+ (available in five colors)

    17. A classic console table to give guests a stylish welcome in your entryway. It'll look its best when displayed with plant friends, candles, family photos, and all those coffee table books that you've no intention of ever reading.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am so pleased with this table. It is better than I expected. I bought the yellow table and it is as described: bright yellow and very sturdy. It was easy for my husband to put together. I would highly recommend." —Gail

    Price: $68.11+ (available in six colors)

    18. An industrial-style ladder shelf that'll store all of your favorite knickknacks. It has a 4.7-star rating for its design and durability, so if you've been contemplating some new shelving, this is your sign to hit the purchase button.

    A reviewer&#x27;s photo of the industrial ladder shelf
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Metal is heavy duty. Cool industrial black. The shelves are super nice and don’t scuff or dent easily! Fairly easy to put together! Super sturdy! Gives the perfect look I was going for! Don’t hesitate to purchase, the quality is there!! I would rebuy in a heartbeat! I’m so glad I did!" —Just a Person

    Price: $129.99+ (available in three sizes)

    19. A faux leather futon sofa to bring in all of the luxury and glamor of a *real* leather couch without the price tag. It comes in loads of different colors and the ridged detailing gives it a little somethin' extra.

    amazon.com / Via amazon.com, amazon.com / Via amazon.com

    Promising review: "It took my mother and me about an hour to put together. All the parts and tools came intact with easy instructions to follow. As for the futon itself, it’s beautiful, comfortable, and I don’t regret a single penny spent. It’s bigger than what I imagined and fills up my living room perfectly." —Tompa

    Price: $228.90+ (available in 11 colors)

    20. A rolling vintage-style bar cart because who says happy hour only has to take place at a restaurant? It has mirrored shelves and storage space for bottles and glasses. Get ready to make Fridays even more exciting!

    amazon.com / Via amazon.com, amazon.com / Via amazon.com

    Promising review: "Lovely gold color with mirrored shelves top and bottom. Plenty of storage to add all the essentials. Great product for the price!" —Christylin

    Price: $115.99 (available in three colors)

    21. A set of accent chairs to add some bold, shimmery color to your bedroom, dining space, or office space — basically, anywhere that you want to have a fancy chair. With plush velvet fabric and gold detailing, they look *so* much more expensive than they actually are.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These chairs really add to the look of my dining area and match my navy cabinetry and other accents. The velvet is so soft — not all fake crunchy feeling like some can be! Textures can bother me, but I love the feel of these. While cushioned, the chair is fairly firm and a bit narrow. An above-average-sized person might find these a bit snug. The gold tone is obviously a little fake, with a yellow-y look to it, but it's so low it blends fine with other shades of gold that I have in the room. Well packaged, easy to assemble, and great value!" —Satcheson

    Price: $122+ (available in six colors)

    22. A china hutch that may have more storage than you have things. It's an incredibly versatile piece that reviewers use for tableware, mail, glasses, bottles, toys, wine, and more.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I could not be happier with my purchase of the buffet and hutch. It was a smidge difficult to put together if it's only one person but I was able to manage it after a few hours with a break in between. It came packaged extremely well, although some pieces were covered in condensation. Thankfully, nothing was damaged by the water. The amount of storage space in this is ridiculous! Especially after living in a house that had none, I was excited to be able to fill it with everything that would have otherwise been left out. It's a sturdy piece of furniture. I'm happy with it and would recommend it!" —Michael Crenshaw

    Price: $549.75

    23. A velvet ottoman for sitting, storing, and everything in between. The plush fabric gives it a luxurious finish and reviewers say that it's extremely sturdy.

    A reviewer&#x27;s photo of the large blue ottoman
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I didn’t quite know what to expect when I ordered this, you never know what you’re going to get sometimes. When I open this I was amazed. The quality is awesome, the velvet is so soft. It’s a lot bigger than I thought it was going to be which is exciting. It’s actually comfortable to sit on. It’s nice and sturdy as well. All around 100% love!" —Meg Raley

    Price: $45.99+ (available in two sizes and five colors)

    24. A television stand that is *so* much more than just a resting place for your TV. There's a bunch of storage space inside and out, and it's easy on the eyes, too.

    A reviewer&#x27;s photo of the TV stand with a TV on top
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love my TV stand. It took me and a very helpful toddler about an hour and 30 minutes to assemble, I think it would be better with the help of another adult because if one piece breaks the whole stand will be ruined. It’s very sturdy and adds so much elegance to my living room. I love it!!!" —Noemi Garcia

    Price: $233.96+ (available in 12 colors and six sizes)

    25. A simple yet stylish side table to amp up your space in an instant. Reviewers say that it's really easy to assemble and feels pretty sturdy for displaying books, plants, and more.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Nice little table that was extremely easy to put together and looks nice. It’s a great height for right beside a couch or chair for decor or to put a mug on. It doesn’t wobble and feels pretty sturdy. I would definitely recommend this product if you’re looking for a simple side table!" —Emily Johnson

    Price: $34.99+ (available in seven colors and in a set of two)

    26. A set of dresser drawers because 2023 is the year you stop throwing all of your clean laundry on top of THE chair. These ones are — spoiler alert — made from fabric and are extremely lightweight, but you can't tell me that they don't look just as good as wooden drawers.

    amazon.com / Via amazon.com, amazon.com / Via amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've been looking for a dresser or storage unit for some time. I ordered this one not expecting much but I was pleasantly surprised by how much it can hold. If you're looking for storage that's not bulky but can hold a lot, this is it!" —Lynette Worthy

    Price: $69.59+ (available in four sizes and seven colors)

    27. An upholstered platform bed frame that is the foundation of a great night's sleep. The tufted detailing on the headboard makes it look so chic and, according to the over 38,500 5-star reviews, it's very, very well made. Is it bedtime yet?

    the gray bed
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I was not prepared for the quality and excellent finish of this bed frame, despite the 5-star rating. I cannot say enough about this company’s attention to detail and use of excellent materials. This is not a cheap flimsy bed frame that wiggles every time you turn in bed. This is a TANK when done. And the fabric is gorgeous on the headboard and side/end rails. And for the price??? OMGOSH I wish I needed another couple of them, they are so stinking affordable, I can’t even find a bed on MP for this price. For any of you hesitating, I say BUY IT. You will not regret it." —Sandi Hendrickson

    Price: $162.16+ (available in sizes twin–King and three colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.