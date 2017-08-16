 go to content
TVAndMovies

Design Your Kingdom And We'll Tell You Which GoT Character You Are

No stairs — for the love of the Old Gods and the New.

Emily Shwake
Emily Shwake
  1. HBO
    Majestic
    Via HBO
    Majestic
    Imposing
    Via HBO
    Imposing
    Creepy
    Via HBO
    Creepy
    Just a good investment
    Via HBO
    Just a good investment

  2. HBO
    A glass goblet
    Via HBO
    A glass goblet
    A horn
    Via HBO
    A horn
    A sturdy vial
    Via HBO
    A sturdy vial
    Some delicate stemware
    Via HBO
    Some delicate stemware

  3. HBO
    Corgi
    Via instagram.com
    Corgi
    Ostrich
    Via instagram.com
    Ostrich
    Koala
    Via instagram.com
    Koala
    Alligator
    Via instagram.com
    Alligator

  4. HBO
    Dragon
    Via HBO
    Dragon
    Giant
    Via HBO
    Giant
    Direwolf
    Via HBO
    Direwolf
    Dead people, perhaps
    Via HBO
    Dead people, perhaps

  5. HBO
    Something symbolic
    Via HBO
    Something symbolic
    Something fancy
    Via HBO
    Something fancy
    Something sturdy
    Via HBO
    Something sturdy
    Something aggressive
    Via HBO
    Something aggressive

  6. HBO
    An enormous(ly sexy) statue
    Via HBO
    An enormous(ly sexy) statue
    A slaughtery statium
    Via HBO
    A slaughtery statium
    A wall of heads
    Via HBO
    A wall of heads
    An elevator (fuck stairs)
    Via HBO
    An elevator (fuck stairs)

  7. HBO
    You like your windows like you like your throne: made of iron.
    Via HBO
    You like your windows like you like your throne: made of iron.
    Delicately Decorated
    Via HBO
    Delicately Decorated
    Sexy Shutters
    Via HBO
    Sexy Shutters
    A hole. You prefer darkness.
    Via HBO
    A hole. You prefer darkness.

  8. HBO
    Mountains
    Via HBO
    Mountains
    Frozen tundra
    Via HBO
    Frozen tundra
    The coast
    Via HBO
    The coast
    Lush garden
    Via HBO
    Lush garden

  9. HBO
    A scary ass bridge
    Via HBO
    A scary ass bridge
    Literally just height
    Via HBO
    Literally just height
    A WALL, DUH
    Via HBO
    A WALL, DUH
    The soul-suckingly hot desert
    Via HBO
    The soul-suckingly hot desert

Design Your Kingdom And We'll Tell You Which GoT Character You Are

You got: Arya Stark

You will fight literally anyone who gets in the face of one of your friends. Someone try to break a friend's heart? You're adding them to your kill list. Someone trying one of them on Twitter? You'll clap back so fast, you won't even have time to say "The North remembers."

Arya Stark Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO
You got: Lady Mormont

You are as loyal as you are fierce. Whenever the group is lagging or looking to have a ~chill~ night, you're like "I won't be knitting by the fire." And if anyone is acting up or trying to talk smack about another member of the group, you are shutting that shit down with just a look.

Lady Mormont Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO
You got: Tyrion Lannister

You are by far the most sarcastic bubble in your group chat. When people describe you to people outside of the inner circle, they usually use words like "chill" or "kind of obnoxious but means well."

Tyrion Lannister Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO
You got: Jon Snow

You are the shoulder to cry on, the free therapist, the one who is always there when a friend needs a chat. Somehow, both your friends and total strangers know this about you and it's not a surprise to anyone when they see you comforting a totally random drunk-crier at the bar.

Jon Snow Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO
