MajesticImposingCreepyJust a good investment
A glass gobletA hornA sturdy vialSome delicate stemware
CorgiOstrichKoalaAlligator
DragonGiantDirewolfDead people, perhaps
Something symbolicSomething fancySomething sturdySomething aggressive
An enormous(ly sexy) statueA slaughtery statiumA wall of headsAn elevator (fuck stairs)
You like your windows like you like your throne: made of iron.Delicately DecoratedSexy ShuttersA hole. You prefer darkness.
MountainsFrozen tundraThe coastLush garden
A scary ass bridgeLiterally just heightA WALL, DUHThe soul-suckingly hot desert
Design Your Kingdom And We'll Tell You Which GoT Character You Are
You will fight literally anyone who gets in the face of one of your friends. Someone try to break a friend's heart? You're adding them to your kill list. Someone trying one of them on Twitter? You'll clap back so fast, you won't even have time to say "The North remembers."
You are as loyal as you are fierce. Whenever the group is lagging or looking to have a ~chill~ night, you're like "I won't be knitting by the fire." And if anyone is acting up or trying to talk smack about another member of the group, you are shutting that shit down with just a look.
You are by far the most sarcastic bubble in your group chat. When people describe you to people outside of the inner circle, they usually use words like "chill" or "kind of obnoxious but means well."
You are the shoulder to cry on, the free therapist, the one who is always there when a friend needs a chat. Somehow, both your friends and total strangers know this about you and it's not a surprise to anyone when they see you comforting a totally random drunk-crier at the bar.