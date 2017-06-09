Your Taste In Living Room Decor Says A Lot About What Friends Character You Are Most Like

You got: Ross You're kind of a dork. (Sorry!) Some may say you talk about work way too much — plus you're constantly sending your friends weird, science-y videos that you saw online. But someone needs to educate those jokesters, right? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app

You got: Rachel You are definitely the most stylish of the group. Having lived with almost everyone at one point or another, you are highly adaptable. Being incredibly social, you are almost never actually home so you can keep really nice furniture really clean (lucky for the Monica in your crew). Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app

You got: Chandler You take care of your people — so you're always ready if one of them needs to sleep on the couch. Your friends always know that they can count on you for a helping hand, but they anticipate that the cost is a joke at their expense. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app

You got: Monica You're a natural homemaker who just wants to make your friends so comfortable that they ~never leave~. You also always have snacks on hand for when you (inevitably!) get stuck with stuffing all your drunk pals into the car at the end of the night. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app

You got: Joey You are single and ready to mingle! You are charming as hell and very low-maintenance — to the point that you didn't even notice that you dripped a little marinara on the white couch until one of your buds asks about the questionable stain. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app

You got: Phoebe Some may call your style "eccentric," but you prefer to call it alluring. Though strangers might be a bit confused by your weirdo humor, you have your friends cracking up the second you walk through the door. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app