TVAndMovies

Your Taste In Living Room Decor Says A Lot About What Friends Character You Are Most Like

Sorry if you're Ross.

Posted on
Emily Shwake
Emily Shwake
BuzzFeed Staff

You are going to spend the next ten years sitting on this furniture with your people so choose wisely.

NBC

  1. NBC
    A strong statement
    Via instagram.com
    A strong statement
    A punch of pink
    Via instagram.com
    A punch of pink
    A green dream
    Via instagram.com
    A green dream
    A dramatic flair
    Via instagram.com
    A dramatic flair
    A humble beginning
    Via instagram.com
    A humble beginning
    A leather lounger
    Via instagram.com
    A leather lounger

  2. NBC
    A wild ride
    Via instagram.com
    A wild ride
    A hefty throne
    Via instagram.com
    A hefty throne
    A precarious perch
    Via instagram.com
    A precarious perch
    A neat seat
    Via instagram.com
    A neat seat
    A funny fellow
    Via instagram.com
    A funny fellow
    An opulent oval
    Via instagram.com
    An opulent oval

  3. NBC
    A puzzle piece
    Via instagram.com
    A puzzle piece
    Wishful thinking
    Via instagram.com
    Wishful thinking
    A dressy affair
    Via instagram.com
    A dressy affair
    A fancy floral
    Via instagram.com
    A fancy floral
    A bunch of butts
    Via instagram.com
    A bunch of butts
    A fuzzy free-for-all
    Via instagram.com
    A fuzzy free-for-all

  4. NBC
    A swirly centerpiece
    Via instagram.com
    A swirly centerpiece
    A treasured heirloom
    Via instagram.com
    A treasured heirloom
    A high bar
    Via instagram.com
    A high bar
    A stairway to heaven
    Via instagram.com
    A stairway to heaven
    A diamond in the rough
    Via instagram.com
    A diamond in the rough
    A gold* lining
    Via instagram.com
    A gold* lining

  5. NBC
    A grand entrance
    Via instagram.com
    A grand entrance
    A wonky walkway
    Via instagram.com
    A wonky walkway
    An ice queen
    Via instagram.com
    An ice queen
    A fuzzy friend
    Via instagram.com
    A fuzzy friend
    A zig and a zag
    Via instagram.com
    A zig and a zag
    A plum rug
    Via instagram.com
    A plum rug

  6. NBC
    A bold arch
    Via instagram.com
    A bold arch
    A graphic panorama
    Via instagram.com
    A graphic panorama
    A panoramic horizon
    Via instagram.com
    A panoramic horizon
    A prop-up
    Via instagram.com
    A prop-up
    A yellow light
    Via instagram.com
    A yellow light
    A blank slate
    Via instagram.com
    A blank slate

  7. NBC
    A neutral concept
    Via instagram.com
    A neutral concept
    A luminous lantern
    Via instagram.com
    A luminous lantern
    A space cadet
    Via instagram.com
    A space cadet
    A bright idea
    Via instagram.com
    A bright idea
    A mosaic masterpiece
    Via instagram.com
    A mosaic masterpiece
    Opposites attract
    Via instagram.com
    Opposites attract

  8. NBC
    An easy opener
    Via instagram.com
    An easy opener
    A prickly pal
    Via instagram.com
    A prickly pal
    A furry friend
    Via instagram.com
    A furry friend
    An upside down world
    Via instagram.com
    An upside down world
    A solo act
    Via instagram.com
    A solo act
    A pitcher perfect plant
    Via instagram.com
    A pitcher perfect plant

  9. NBC
    A black sheep
    Via instagram.com
    A black sheep
    A rustic palace
    Via instagram.com
    A rustic palace
    A Venetian accent
    Via instagram.com
    A Venetian accent
    A festive idea
    Via instagram.com
    A festive idea
    A concrete plan
    Via instagram.com
    A concrete plan
    A modern statement
    Via instagram.com
    A modern statement

  10. NBC
    A tastefully framed cacti
    Via instagram.com
    A tastefully framed cacti
    A high-brow abstraction
    Via instagram.com
    A high-brow abstraction
    A quirky character
    Via instagram.com
    A quirky character
    A minimalist vibe
    Via instagram.com
    A minimalist vibe
    Dogs, of course
    Via instagram.com
    Dogs, of course
    A cute quote
    Via instagram.com
    A cute quote

Your Taste In Living Room Decor Says A Lot About What Friends Character You Are Most Like

You got: Ross

You're kind of a dork. (Sorry!) Some may say you talk about work way too much — plus you're constantly sending your friends weird, science-y videos that you saw online. But someone needs to educate those jokesters, right?

Ross Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC
You got: Rachel

You are definitely the most stylish of the group. Having lived with almost everyone at one point or another, you are highly adaptable. Being incredibly social, you are almost never actually home so you can keep really nice furniture really clean (lucky for the Monica in your crew).

Rachel Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC
You got: Chandler

You take care of your people — so you're always ready if one of them needs to sleep on the couch. Your friends always know that they can count on you for a helping hand, but they anticipate that the cost is a joke at their expense.

Chandler Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC
You got: Monica

You're a natural homemaker who just wants to make your friends so comfortable that they ~never leave~. You also always have snacks on hand for when you (inevitably!) get stuck with stuffing all your drunk pals into the car at the end of the night.

Monica Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC
You got: Joey

You are single and ready to mingle! You are charming as hell and very low-maintenance — to the point that you didn't even notice that you dripped a little marinara on the white couch until one of your buds asks about the questionable stain.

Joey Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC
You got: Phoebe

Some may call your style "eccentric," but you prefer to call it alluring. Though strangers might be a bit confused by your weirdo humor, you have your friends cracking up the second you walk through the door.

Phoebe Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC
