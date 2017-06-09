You are going to spend the next ten years sitting on this furniture with your people so choose wisely.
A strong statementA punch of pinkA green dreamA dramatic flairA humble beginningA leather lounger
A wild rideA hefty throneA precarious perchA neat seatA funny fellowAn opulent oval
A puzzle pieceWishful thinkingA dressy affairA fancy floralA bunch of buttsA fuzzy free-for-all
A swirly centerpieceA treasured heirloomA high barA stairway to heavenA diamond in the roughA gold* lining
A grand entranceA wonky walkwayAn ice queenA fuzzy friendA zig and a zagA plum rug
A bold archA graphic panoramaA panoramic horizonA prop-upA yellow lightA blank slate
A neutral conceptA luminous lanternA space cadetA bright ideaA mosaic masterpieceOpposites attract
An easy openerA prickly palA furry friendAn upside down worldA solo actA pitcher perfect plant
A black sheepA rustic palaceA Venetian accentA festive ideaA concrete planA modern statement
A tastefully framed cactiA high-brow abstractionA quirky characterA minimalist vibeDogs, of courseA cute quote
Your Taste In Living Room Decor Says A Lot About What Friends Character You Are Most Like
You're kind of a dork. (Sorry!) Some may say you talk about work way too much — plus you're constantly sending your friends weird, science-y videos that you saw online. But someone needs to educate those jokesters, right?
You are definitely the most stylish of the group. Having lived with almost everyone at one point or another, you are highly adaptable. Being incredibly social, you are almost never actually home so you can keep really nice furniture really clean (lucky for the Monica in your crew).
You take care of your people — so you're always ready if one of them needs to sleep on the couch. Your friends always know that they can count on you for a helping hand, but they anticipate that the cost is a joke at their expense.
You're a natural homemaker who just wants to make your friends so comfortable that they ~never leave~. You also always have snacks on hand for when you (inevitably!) get stuck with stuffing all your drunk pals into the car at the end of the night.
You are single and ready to mingle! You are charming as hell and very low-maintenance — to the point that you didn't even notice that you dripped a little marinara on the white couch until one of your buds asks about the questionable stain.
Some may call your style "eccentric," but you prefer to call it alluring. Though strangers might be a bit confused by your weirdo humor, you have your friends cracking up the second you walk through the door.