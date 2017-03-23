This Is The Man Behind The Westminster Attack

ID: 10756133

Khalid Masood has been named as the man who attacked Westminster on Wednesday, killing at least three people and injuring around 40 more.

Born in Kent, the 52-year-old was known to MI5 and is understood to have acted alone. He was investigated “some years ago” as part of a historical investigation into violent extremism but was a peripheral figure.

Police believe he most recently lived in the West Midlands. It is understood he had a partner and a 5-year-old child.

His first conviction was in November 1983 for criminal damage and his most recent was in December 2003 for possession of a knife. He was never convicted of any terrorism offences.

The Metropolitan police said in a statement: “Masood was not the subject of any current investigations and there was no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack. However, he was known to police and has a range of previous convictions for assaults, including GBH, possession of offensive weapons, and public order offences.”



Masood is believed to have lived most recently in a block of new flats on Quayside, a cul-de-sac in Birmingham near the canal. The flat was raided by anti-terror police at 11pm on Wednesday night after the attack.

A next-door neighbour who gave her name as Iwona, 45, said he had lived there for seven months.

“I am really surprised, I cannot believe it, I cannot believe it,” she told BuzzFeed News. “As I said, when I saw him I couldn’t even think someone could do something like this. Now I am scared, someone like this living close to me. Sometimes in the afternoon I saw him taking care of the garden, washing the car, and he was very calm.”

Masood’s neighbour Iwona at her flat in Quayside, Birmingham. Aisha Gani / Via BuzzFeed News ID: 10757842

Iwona described the woman he lived with there as being in her thirties and said she wore “Islamic clothing”. The neighbour said she hadn’t seen Masood for a few months and that he just “took a van and went”. Then, 10 days ago, the woman and child followed. “The family moved quickly and took their things out of the garage,” Iwona said.

Another neighbour, who gave her name as Sam, said: “He moved out in December and I never really spoke to him. I didn’t know his name before.

“He had a little boy who was 5 years old. There was a woman – I didn’t know if it was his wife or daughter. We’d just say hello in the street.”

It is assumed by police that he was acting on extreme Islamist ideology. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack on Thursday.



The block of flats where Masood lived most recently, in Quayside, a cul-de-sac in Birmingham. Aisha Gani / Via BuzzFeed News ID: 10757866

Speaking in the House of Commons on Thursday morning, prime minister Theresa May confirmed that Masood was known to the security services but said “he was not part of the current intelligence picture” and that “there was no prior intelligence of his intent to attack the capital”.

A former intelligence official told BuzzFeed News: “The service had him as an SOI [subject of interest] a few years ago but think he didn’t meet the threshold for investigation so was not investigated further.”



They added: “My sense is this was pre-ISIL but the increased sophistication online and in messaging has awakened or re-radicalised him and then he’s acted as a lone wolf or perhaps as part of a small circle of extremists but with a very small, neat invisible footprint.”



The Metropolitan police initially held back from confirming his identity while the investigation was underway. Eight arrests have been made following raids on six properties in Birmingham and London.

Masood began Wednesday’s attack by driving a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing two people and injuring dozens, before crashing into parliament. He was shot and killed shortly after fatally stabbing police officer Keith Palmer, who was on duty at the gate.

