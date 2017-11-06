This Grandmother Had To Fight Without A Lawyer To Stop Her Grandchild Being Put Up For Adoption

A grandmother who wanted to care for her grandchild had to fight a local authority with no lawyer after a social worker recommended that the baby be put up for adoption.

As the parents were unable to look after the baby, the paternal grandmother – who cannot be named to protect the child’s identity – put herself forward to be the special guardian, similar to a foster carer.

The case, heard in Gloucester’s family court last month, could not be reported until now because Gloucestershire County Council was demanding anonymity. After this was challenged by BuzzFeed News, The Guardian and the BBC, a judge ruled on Monday that they should be named and that the grandmother’s account of her experience should be made public.

The case raises questions about the challenges faced by families trying to get the legal help they need to hold on to children.

More people than ever are becoming special guardians for their relatives’ children - and most of these are grandparents. As changes to legal aid eligibility make it harder to get free legal help in family law cases, many will be facing these battles alone.

The grandmother told BuzzFeed News: “I was told that it would cost me between £10,000 and £12,000 had there been a full hearing.… That would have been a joke, that’s my income for a year.”



Gloucestershire children’s services were judged “inadequate” by Ofsted earlier this year. The inspection report said it had “serious concerns about the integrity of the current senior leadership team” and that it was prompted by “an unprecedented number of whistleblowing concerns”.

Following the inspection the local authority insisted it had made changes “immediately”, but this grandmother’s experience happened afterwards.

The grandmother, a professional who works with children, initially received what the judge described as “very positive and full assessments” about her suitability as a carer. However, more than five months after care proceedings began it was followed by a second negative report from another independent social worker who questioned her commitment. At this point, the social work team recommended that the baby instead be put up for adoption.

The guardian, which represents the best interests of children in court proceedings, disagreed with Gloucestershire’s assessment of the grandmother and was critical of the delay it had caused.

When the case came to court, the judge ordered that the grandmother should become the baby’s special guardian after all. Describing the hearing, the judge said the grandmother had “expressed profound dissatisfaction about the way in which she had been assessed and treated”.

The protracted battle has meant the baby only recently joined the grandmother after a long stay in foster care.

Care decisions are meant to be made within a maximum of 26 weeks but despite the baby being taken into care shortly after being born, it has taken more than seven months for it to be finally agreed that the grandmother may become a special guardian.

She said in a statement to the court that the experiences had left her “utterly exhausted and feeling shattered by the lack of kindness and understanding I experienced in such a painful context”.

Commenting on the delays, she said: “Ultimately, and above all, this baby has remained far longer than was justifiable, in foster care. Her parents have experienced a protracted agony of uncertainty. And, we go forward without full medical understanding [of the baby’s health].”

Last month BuzzFeed News revealed the number of people seeking help to represent themselves in court because they had no lawyer had risen by 520% since 2011. Since cuts to legal aid were brought in by the coalition government in 2012, it is harder than ever to get free legal help in family law cases.

Despite having a low income the grandmother in this case was told she was unable to get legal aid because she owns her house. She was offered half an hour of free legal advice but not any representation in court.

“Some of it is way out of my depth,” she said of the legal process. “It’s a joke. The local authority has a barrister. It’s shocking because this whole thing consists of something so deeply personal and these people have never met most of the people involved and they are there judging you. It’s a very nerve wracking thing where there’s so much at stake to be feeling that you don’t have complete command of the terminology and the protocol.”