People Are Reacting With Horror To The Prospect Of A Government Propped Up By The DUP

Amrit Walia, a 19-year-old history student from Pinner in Harrow, was furious when she woke up to the election result on Friday morning.

The news that the Democratic Unionist Party could prop up a Conservative government was a worse outcome than she had feared. She told BuzzFeed News: “They’re a xenophobic, homophobic, sexist party with 1% of the vote.”

Walia added: “They’re representing the entire country with 1% of the vote. It’s ridiculous. The whole purpose of this election was to get a mandate and Theresa May didn’t get a majority.”

The Tories emerged as the largest party with 318 seats and 42.4% of the vote, but had overall majority. They lost 13 seats compared with 2015.



BuzzFeed News spoke to voters across England about their feelings on the most extraordinary election result in a generation.

Many voters were distraught and bemused to learn that even with Labour increasing their share of the vote, the Conservative government was likely to be dragged further to the right in order to maintain power.

While Theresa May has said she hopes to form a government with the DUP, no deal has yet been finalised.

Arlene Foster, the DUP leader, confirmed the PM had spoken to her on Friday morning and said: “We will enter discussions with the Conservatives to explore how it may be possible to bring stability to our nation at this time of great challenge.”



Leah Watts, 27, a forklift truck driver from Southwark, southeast London, was visibly upset by the result. “I’m not happy about it,” she said. “I voted Labour and this government will be a lot of rubbish. The DUP will just go along with what the Conservatives say and I’m worried they’ll make them worse.

“I’d not heard of the DUP until I switched the TV on this morning when I woke up at 6.30. I’m so over it.”