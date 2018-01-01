A Top British Businessman And His Family Were Killed In A Seaplane Crash In Sydney On New Year's Eve

A prominent British businessman and his family were among six people who died in a seaplane crash in Sydney on New Year’s Eve.

Richard Cousins, 58, chief executive of the world’s largest catering company, Compass, was on the plane with his fiancée, Emma Bowden, 48, her 11-year-old daughter Heather Bowden, and his adult sons, Edward Cousins, 23 and William Cousins, 25.

The Australian pilot, Gareth Morgan, 44, was also killed when the plane, believed to be on the way to Sydney Harbour, crashed into Jerusalem Bay.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash and will have to recover the wreckage of the plane from the Hawkesbury river, where it is submerged 13 metres underwater. Around 10 recreational boats were believed to be in the area at the time of the crash and police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Detective superintendent Mark Hutchings, from New South Wales Police, told reporters: "These people had come over on holiday to one of most beautiful parts of world and for this to happen at a place like this is just tragic."

The family had been on holiday in Australia ahead of Cousins’ planned retirement from Compass later this year. Cousins began as chief executive of the FTSE 100 company in 2006.

Paul Walsh, Compass Group chairman, said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by this terrible news. The thoughts of everyone at Compass are with Richard’s family and friends, and we extend our deepest sympathies to them.

“It has been a great privilege to know Richard personally and to work with him for the last few years. Richard was known and respected for his great humanity and a no-nonsense style that transformed Compass into one of Britain’s leading companies.”

William Cousins, his oldest son, was head of press for Open Britain, the pro-EU group campaigning against a hard Brexit. His colleagues paid tribute to his “enthusiasm, energy and determination” in the job.