Now Tory MPs Are Criticising Boris Johnson Over His Burqa "Letter Box" Comment

The Tory chairman, Brandon Lewis, has asked Johnson to apologise, while Foreign Office minister Alistair Burt said there was a "degree of offence" in Johnson's language.

Paul Masterton, Conservative MP for East Renfrewshire, told BuzzFeed News that the former foreign secretary's "lazy" comments risked inflaming divisions within communities.

Tory MPs have criticised Boris Johnson for comparing women in burqas to "letter boxes" and "bank robbers", saying his words were offensive and unhelpful.

And Tory MP Heidi Allen tweeted that his comments made him "about as suitable to be PM as he was foreign secretary".



In his column in the Daily Telegraph on Monday, Johnson argued against a ban on face veils in public places but also said that face veils were "absolutely ridiculous".

"If you tell me that the burka is oppressive, then I am with you," he wrote. "If you say that it is weird and bullying to expect women to cover their faces, then I totally agree — and I would add that I can find no scriptural authority for the practice in the Koran.

"I would go further and say that it is absolutely ridiculous that people should choose to go around looking like letter boxes."

He said women should remove their face coverings at his MP's surgery and that schools and universities should demand the same if a student turns up "looking like a bank robber".

Masterton said on Tuesday: "These remarks were not only lazy and offensive but totally unnecessary given he was, in my view rightly, rejecting calls for a ban.

"In East Renfrewshire I see every day the benefits of people from all faiths and none working across communities to build relationships and remove divisions.

"Comments like these are unhelpful to those efforts and I hope the ex-foreign secretary will reflect on his words."

Meanwhile Burt, minister for the Middle East, told BBC Radio 4's Today show: "I would never have made such a comment, I think there is a degree of offence in that, absolutely right.

"What he was trying to make a serious point about is the UK government will not enforce any clothing restriction on anyone."

But he went on to describe Johnson as a "great guy".

It came after Mohammed Amin, chair of the Conservative Muslim Forum, told BuzzFeed News that Johnson's choice of language was "very unfortunate" and would be seized upon by the far right.

Conservative peer Sayeeda Warsi, the former Tory party chair who has called for an independent inquiry into allegations of anti-Muslim sentiment within the Conservative party, accused Johnson of "dog whistle" politics.



She told Channel 4 News: "This is literally the kind of bigotry of [Steve] Bannon and the tactics of [Donald] Trump finding itself in our mainstream British politics."

A source close to Johnson rejected the criticism and said he had clearly been making the "liberal case for religious freedoms". They pointed out that Johnson was against a total ban on face coverings in public places like other European nations had implemented.