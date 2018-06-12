Theresa May Has Just Avoided An Embarrassing Brexit Rebellion

Theresa May has swerved a humiliating Brexit rebellion in the House of Commons – but was forced to offer concessions to Remainer MPs over calls for parliament to have a bigger say.
A Lords amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill tabled by Tory peer Douglas Hogg (Viscount Hailsham) would have given parliament the power to decide what happens if the UK either fails to reach a deal with the EU in the autumn or MPs reject that deal.
But that proposal was defeated in the Commons by 324 votes to 298, a majority of 26, on Tuesday evening. Pro-Remain Tory MPs were frantically lobbied by the prime minister behind the scenes to back the government.
It came hours after Tory MP Phillip Lee dramatically resigned as a justice minister over the government's bid to "limit parliament's role" in Brexit.
Leading Tory rebel Dominic Grieve had proposed his own "compromise" amendment which would have given the government until the end of November to agree a final Brexit deal – and if that didn't happen, parliament would get full control by February 2019.
In a desperate plea from the front bench, solicitor general Robert Buckland promised Grieve further discussions on his amendment before the Bill went back to the Lords next week.
Pro-Remain Tories including Sarah Wollaston and Antoinette Sandbach were eventually won round after meeting the PM outside the chamber, who vowed to look again at Grieve's plan.
It means that the PM again faces a tough battle over Brexit in parliament next week – and next month when two more key Brexit bills, the trade and customs bills, come to the Commons.
Meanwhile the clock is ticking towards exit day on 29 March 2019, with the government aiming to finalise the UK-EU deal by October this year.
May will also face fury from pro-Brexit Tory MPs if she concedes too much to the Remain wing of her party. Edward Leigh said Grieve's plan was not a "compromise" but a "wrecking amendment" that was too similar to the original Lords proposal.
Fellow Brexiteer Bill Cash agreed it was a "nonsense" that was aimed at reversing the decision to leave the EU.
Lee, who supported remaining in the EU, said resigning was a “last resort” but he had to follow his conscience and stand up for the best interests of his constituents.
“In all conscience, I cannot support the government’s decision to oppose this amendment because doing so breaches such fundamental principles of human rights and parliamentary sovereignty,” Lee said in a statement.
“A vote between bad and worse is not a meaningful vote.”
However, despite speculation that Lee’s resignation could trigger an avalanche of defections by concerned Remainers, he was the only minister to take a stand against the government.
Brexit secretary David Davis had warned that the Lords amendment was being used as cover by those who wanted to see the EU referendum outcome reversed.
"What it actually amounts to is an unconstitutional shift which risks undermining our negotiations with the European Union," he said.
He was backed by several Brexiteer Labour MPs, including Frank Field who said it would mean "sending our negotiators back naked into the negotiating room".
