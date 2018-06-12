Theresa May Has Just Avoided An Embarrassing Brexit Rebellion

Theresa May has swerved a humiliating Brexit rebellion in the House of Commons – but was forced to offer concessions to Remainer MPs over calls for parliament to have a bigger say.

A Lords amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill tabled by Tory peer Douglas Hogg (Viscount Hailsham) would have given parliament the power to decide what happens if the UK either fails to reach a deal with the EU in the autumn or MPs reject that deal.

But that proposal was defeated in the Commons by 324 votes to 298, a majority of 26, on Tuesday evening. Pro-Remain Tory MPs were frantically lobbied by the prime minister behind the scenes to back the government.

It came hours after Tory MP Phillip Lee dramatically resigned as a justice minister over the government's bid to "limit parliament's role" in Brexit.

Leading Tory rebel Dominic Grieve had proposed his own "compromise" amendment which would have given the government until the end of November to agree a final Brexit deal – and if that didn't happen, parliament would get full control by February 2019.

In a desperate plea from the front bench, solicitor general Robert Buckland promised Grieve further discussions on his amendment before the Bill went back to the Lords next week.

Pro-Remain Tories including Sarah Wollaston and Antoinette Sandbach were eventually won round after meeting the PM outside the chamber, who vowed to look again at Grieve's plan.