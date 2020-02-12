The Tories Are Trying To Raise Billions From Tax Reforms. Contract Workers Say They're Hitting The Wrong People.

Boris Johnson faces a battle with tens of thousands of freelance workers as he prepares to push through huge tax changes that campaigners say would "decimate the flexible workforce".

Like the controversial loan charge policy, the overhaul is aimed at clamping down on tax avoidance but experts warn it is hitting the wrong people and being rushed through with little scrutiny.

Freelancers from across the UK gathered to protest the looming tax changes in Westminster on Wednesday, warning that many large firms have already announced they will no longer hire self-employed workers and some jobs are going overseas.

Liberal Democrat MP Tim Farron told BuzzFeed News the crackdown was "short-sighted", adding: "The Conservative party is just not getting how the modern world works: this is going to affect people’s ability to pay the rent, mortgage, feed their kids and develop their business."

It comes days after HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) were accused of "gaslighting" contract workers who face huge tax demands going back years under the controversial loan charge policy.

Under the new rules — first introduced by ex-chancellor Philip Hammond — a complex piece of counter-tax avoidance law known as IR35 will be widened to the private sector from April 6 this year. The aim is to crack down on people who work as if they are an employee but under their own private company in order to reduce their tax bills.

But critics warn that the move will end up hammering tens of thousands of people who need the flexibility of contract work — and will end up with far higher tax bills through no fault of their own.

They claim that when the measure was brought into the public sector in 2017, it led to many locum doctors and nurses reducing their hours or retiring early, leaving the NHS with staff shortages.

Dave Chaplin, director of the Stop the Off-Payroll Tax campaign, warned that the economy would be hit hard because many thousands of freelancers would go on "unofficial strike" as they waited to see how the reforms would play out.

"This must be extremely embarrassing for the Tory party who are supposed to be the party of small business," Chaplin told BuzzFeed News. "They're about to decimate the flexible workforce and introduce a new type of employment status of 'no rights employment' — that's just an embarrassment."