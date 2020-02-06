The Taxman Has Been Accused Of “Gaslighting” People Who Face Life-Changing Tax Bills

People facing huge tax demands under the controversial loan charge policy have accused HM Revenue and Customs of “gaslighting” them and inflicting “mental waterboarding” through insensitively timed letters and unnecessary delays.

MPs on the loan charge all-party parliamentary group (APPG) heard from five witnesses who hit out at the way the taxman had handled their cases, which they said had caused immense stress and anxiety.

The hearing, which BuzzFeed News attended, followed an independent review in December by Sir Amyas Morse, former chief of the National Audit Office, that found the policy — which has been linked to several suicides — had caused people "serious distress”.

The loan charge policy saw around 50,000 freelancers facing demands for life-altering amounts of tax going back up to 20 years. The government said these people had avoided tax by using loan schemes, now called “disguised remuneration schemes”, to be paid.

But the reality is more complex: Many workers were assured by accountants at the time that what they were doing was legal and submitted tax returns year after year with no comeback from HMRC.

The government made changes to the policy following the Morse review; mainly that the loan charge would only apply to people who used the schemes after 2010 and wouldn’t go back 20 years as before.

This, however, is still seen as a retrospective measure, which critics have said goes against the rule of law. Some 40,000 people will still be affected.

The five witnesses in front of the APPG all said the review had not helped them. And they criticised HMRC’s tactics in pursuing them for huge amounts of money they are adamant they do not owe.

Katherine, who requested that only her first name be reported, settled with HMRC for around £400,000 in 2018 by selling her home. The financial services worker said she was put under “intense and relentless” pressure to settle.

“They systematically sent letters out at sensitive times,” she told MPs. “No letter ever arrived on a day other than a Friday, [it was] usually on a bank holiday or at Christmas and Easter, always at a time when you could do nothing about it immediately. It triggers something because it went on for years.”

Her voice breaking with emotion, she went on: “They would make mistakes which I believe were deliberate because there were so many of them. They would send them predated so by the time they arrived, the time limit had already expired.

“And then it would take you two hours on the phone to get through to somebody so you would write and you don’t hear anything. And you were in limbo because you don’t know if you’ve got any extra time.

“Then you get a letter from the debt recovery arm when you don’t have a debt. Then you were pushed from pillar to post and three weeks later you’d speak to someone and they say ‘Oh yes sorry that was sent out in error’. That kind of thing was routine throughout the whole period. I don’t think they behaved well and properly.”

John, an IT contractor who used a pseudonym, added: “It was gaslighting.”

HMRC vehemently denied these allegations, telling BuzzFeed News: “This bizarre claim is simply not true. It is entirely false to suggest that HMRC selects personal dates when it contacts customers.”