Sergei Skripal Is "Improving Rapidly" And No Longer In A Critical Condition, Doctors Say

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal is responding well to treatment and is no longer in a critical condition after being poisoned by a nerve agent last month, doctors treating him say.

The medical director of Salisbury district hospital updated the media on Friday – just days after it was announced that his daughter Yulia, who was poisoned alongside him, was also no longer in a critical condition.

Dr Christine Blanshard said: "He is responding well to treatment, improving rapidly and is no longer in a critical condition."

She added that Yulia's "strength is growing daily and she can look forward to the day when she is well enough to leave the hospital".

"Any speculation on when that date will be is just that – speculation. In the meantime, Yulia has asked for privacy while she continues to get better – something I'd urge the media to respect."

It emerged earlier on Friday that two guinea pigs were found dead at Sergei Skripal's Wiltshire home following the nerve agent attack.

Vets took the decision to put his cat down after finding it in a "distressed" state, according to a spokesperson for the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs. It is understood the cat was malnourished.

