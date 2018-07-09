Boris Johnson Has Quit As Foreign Secretary

Boris Johnson has resigned as foreign secretary, just hours after David Davis quit as Brexit secretary.
His announcement is a major blow to prime minister Theresa May at a crucial time in negotiations with the European Union.
Johnson had been under mounting pressure from Brexiteers in the Conservative party to take a stand against the deal forged at Chequers on Friday, which many believe is a "softer" direction of travel on Brexit.
He told the Chequers meeting that defending the PM’s Brexit plan was like “polishing a turd”.
But Johnson's decision to quit comes in an important week for foreign affairs – just days before he was due to attend the NATO summit in Brussels and meet US president Donald Trump on his first official visit to the UK.
Meanwhile, ministers held an emergency Cobra meeting on Monday about the death of British citizen Dawn Sturgess who was poisoned by nerve agent Novichok.
A Downing Street spokesperson said: “This afternoon, the prime minister accepted the resignation of Boris Johnson as foreign secretary. His replacement will be announced shortly. The prime minister thanks Boris for his work.”
Asked if the prime minister would fight any formal challenge to her leadership, the spokesperson said simply: “Yes.”
Johnson is yet to publicly explain the reasons for his resignation and his replacement has not yet been announced.
Davis has been replaced as Brexit secretary by Dominic Raab, who in turn has been replaced as housing minister by Kit Malthouse.
Brexit minister Steve Baker also resigned on Monday and will be replaced by Chris Heaton-Harris.
Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson said Johnson's resignation showed that the government was in "meltdown".
"The country is at a standstill with a divided and shambolic government," he said. "The prime minister can't deliver Brexit and has zero authority left."
A senior Tory MP told BuzzFeed News: “This is the Brexit mob’s last hurrah.”
The departure in quick succession of the two most prominent Brexiteers in cabinet amounts to the most treacherous moment in May’s premiership.
In recent weeks, Downing Street insiders had said the prime minister could survive the departure of one of the big-name Leavers, but not both at the same time.
However, another Tory source said May’s advisers had anticipated the possibility of a walk-out and planned for it.
BuzzFeed News understands that the foreign secretary had told friends recently that he wouldn’t resign, regardless of May’s softening of her Brexit strategy.
Pro-Brexit Tory MPs welcomed the move from Johnson.
Advertisement
Davis told LBC Radio that he felt "regret" at Johnson's resignation. He said he personally had to quit because he could not be "the champion of the policy that I didn’t believe in".
He added: "I don’t think it’s central to foreign secretary, but there you are.”
But Davis insisted May's role as party leader and PM was safe: "I would be surprised if one [a leadership contest] is precipitated and if there is, I suspect she’d win it. I don’t think it’s a survival issue at all."
May was faced with a barrage of heckles and laughter from Labour as she arrived in the House of Commons on Monday afternoon to answer questions on her Brexit plan.
She thanked Davis and Johnson for their service but insisted it was "the right Brexit deal for Britain".
The PM faced anger from pro-Brexit Tory backbenchers Peter Bone and Andrea Jenkyns who warned that their local activists and constituents had serious doubts about the direction of travel.
But May stood her ground, telling Bone: "This is not a betrayal." She said the UK would end free movement, end the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice and stop sending "vast amounts of money" to the EU.
Emily Ashton is a senior political correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Emily Ashton at emily.ashton@buzzfeed.com.
Alex Spence is a senior political correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Alex Spence at alex.spence@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.