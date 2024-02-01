Rainn Wilson Shared A Heartfelt Napkin Note Slipped To Him By Flight Attendant, And It's So Heartwarming

On X, formerly Twitter, Wilson expressed his gratitude for the kind words.

“I didn’t even see who dropped this on my lap at the PDX airport but I greatly appreciate the sentiment, flight attendant Melanie of Alaska Airlines,” he wrote.

He went on to say he was “humbled” to be part of a show that “affected, touched, comforted and inspired. And continues to do so!”

Adding that being on such a show is “so fucking rare,” he gave his own thank you “whole Office family, cast, writers, crew and especially AUDIENCE!”

Still, Wilson concluded his post with a clarification for the general public that “this is not an open invitation to give me notes on napkins!”

Despite playing one of the leading roles in the beloved NBC comedy, which ran from 2005 to 2013, Wilson revealed last year that he was “unhappy” during several of the sitcom’s seasons. At the time, he said, he felt like the series “wasn’t enough” and wondered why he couldn’t have a “movie career.”

In retrospect, he feels very differently about his time as assistant to the regional manager Dwight Schrute.

“I’m realizing now, like, I’m on a hit show, Emmy-nominated every year, making lots of money, working with Steve Carell and Jenna Fischer and John Krasinski and these amazing writers and incredible directors like Paul Feig,” he said. “I’m on one of the great TV shows. People love it.”

This post originally appeared on HuffPost.