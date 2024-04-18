If You Try To Live In Leggings, Here Are 25 Excellent Pairs

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A textured legging that'll have your favorite ass-et looking amazing and feeling good as hell, which means you might have to start singing Lizzo the second you put them on. (Sorry, we don't make the rules.)
Promising review: "OK so, I was skeptical about these thinking they were being overhyped on TikTok, but no. They are just as amazing as everyone says. They are comfortable, sit nicely above waist, and have nice stretch. I was also skeptical about the material but it’s great. I got black, and the material is not see-through. I got my regular size and they are perfect. I will definitely buy again maybe in different colors. ⭐️ 💯" —AHmommy
Get them from Amazon for17.99+ (available in sizes XS–4XL and in 38 colors and patterns).
2. A pair of ultra-soft high-rise leggings so comfortable you won't want to take them off even after a long workout. (But you probably should, because you're stinky!!)
3. A pair of full-length, high-waisted leggings with plenty of stretch ~and~ support because you probably don't need to spend $90 on a pricier version when you can get these for less than 40 big ones! Savings and style? Please and thank you!
Promising review: "These leggings are absolutely awesome. They are very stretchy and comfortable. They don’t slide down at all throughout the day. I love the high waist and smooth, soft material. I have now bought three of them and wear them all the time!" —Alice
Get them from Amazon for $34 (available in sizes XXS–XXL, two lengths, and in 16 colors).
4. Plus popular cross-waist leggings that reviewers love for the sleek look, the supportive four-way stretch, and the hidden pocket in the waistband.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these leggings. As a plus-size girl, it’s hard to find really nice leggings on Amazon, but these are so great! They did not move much during my workout, they are squat-proof, and they are so comfortable. I will order the next pair a size down because they were a little bit more roomy in the waist than I anticipated. Can’t wait to buy more colors!" —Lillian Williams
Get them from Amazon for $21.98+ (available in sizes XS–XXL, two inseams, and dozens of colors).
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
5. A pair of hybrid leggings and joggers for when you have a gym session right after work. Pair these with a blouse and oxfords for the office *or* another workout top for a sweat session!
Promising review: "I work from home and now I only want to wear these pants. They are super comfy and very versatile. Perfect for a casual look, working out, traveling, or as just mentioned, working from home. Definitely my new fave." —Alejandra V.
Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes S–3X, three lengths/fits, and in 42 colors).
6. Or a pair of high-waisted flare leggings to give you a little throwback moment whether you're hitting up the gym or brunch with your friends.
7. A pair of colorful leggings that come in 26 different colors if you're tired of the black leggings you've had since 2017 and want to spice things up a little bit.
Promising review: "These leggings are AMAZING! Not only are they soft, comfortable, and squat-proof, but they look so good on! I have a hard time finding leggings that are big enough around the thighs/butt area but fitting enough around the waistline. I can’t believe the price and the fact that my new favorite leggings are from Amazon." —MLK
Get them from Amazon for $25 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 26 colors).
8. A pair of stretchy faux-leather leggings if you want to go straight from a day at the office to a night out on the town without having to swing home and change up your look.
Promising review: "These leggings are amazing. They’re stylish and so comfortable. I can use them on a night out or just to amp up my everyday look. Love them!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes XS–4XL and three colors).
9. Water-resistant fleece-lined leggings because, even in the summer, lots of hiking trails, especially in the mountains, can get deceptively cold. With these, you won't freeze your tush off before you reach the summit.
Promising review: "These were so much more comfortable and warmer than expected! They feel amazing on. The material is so soft inside and out. I wore them to a football game where there was a chance of rain. My legs weren’t cold at all! I’ll be buying more of these!" —Sunshinegurrl
Get them from Amazon for $29.98+ (available in sizes S–5XL and in eight colors).
10. Cutout leggings that really scream mid-2000s Disney Channel in the best way possible. Pair these with a dress, low-slung belt, fedora, and cropped denim vest, and you might as well be an extra on Hannah Montana.
Promising review: "These are amazing!! They are buttery soft, so not that shiny nylon look! Yay! They are so comfortable and fashionable! They hit right to my ankles, which is perfect! They also have a great stretch to them! Love these!!" —Diede
Get them from Amazon for $19.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 15 styles).
11. High-waisted leggings so super soft and stretchy that you'll basically forget you're wearing leggings. Plus, they come in different inseams, so you can get the length that's right for you!
Promising review: "I am obsessed with these leggings! They are buttery soft and fit perfectly! I own at least eight pairs and each one arrived in perfect condition. They last a very long time; I've had my first ones over a year and I wear them weekly. The fabric has amazing recovery and does not go slack like some other brands do. I wear these to work, work out, and sometimes even sleep! The colors they offer are great too!!" —Nicole Kogler
Get them from Amazon for $13.49+ (available in "One Size" and "Plus Size," three lengths, and 23 styles).
12. Mesh cutout leggings that will have everyone in your spin class asking you where you got them. This edgy pattern will have you feeling like a badass while you're riding to the beat of the music.
Promising review: "This is great for many occasions, not just for working out. I was surprised how well they fit and how durable they are. Surely my favorite now!! I will possible purchase a second one just in case since I really love them. They look very very nice!" —Bri
Get them from Amazon for $25.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 15 styles).
13. A pair of high-waisted leggings designed with interlock seams to help reduce irritation and chafing and have a hidden inner pocket, so you don't misplace your AirPod case at the gym.
Promising review: "These leggings are great for heavy activity. For lounge wear or daily wear, I would swap them for something a bit less compression forward, but I needed a pair of leggings that wouldn’t become sheer in a full squat. These do the trick!" —Rebecca Smith
Get them from Amazon for $9.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 23 colors and patterns).
14. A pair of solid leggings over 18,000 people have left 5-star reviews for. From hitting your PR at the gym to hiking the trails this summer, you're basically gonna live in these.
Promising review: "I work out several times a week and work from home, so yoga pants are a staple! I am cheap, so I struggle to dish out too much for anything. I saw these on a listicle and thought I would give them a shot. I wore them for three days. LOL! I am 5' 5", very muscular with pretty short legs and a long torso, my only thoughts are these are a little high and a little long, but not enough to discourage me from buying another pair, which I just did! I ordered black the first time, and they completely pass the squat test. Big fan, would recommend!" —Santa
Get them from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in 38 colors and styles).
15. Capri patterned leggings that are just as good as the expensive leggings for a fraction of the price. Since they're less than $21, you might as well snag a few pairs!
Promising review: "These are the best leggings!! Great fabrics and seams. I was concerned about them being 'see-through,' but they were not! They also passed the squat test! Very pleased! It’s so hard to find plus size workout clothes. I will definitely be ordering from this company again." –Elaine
Get them from Amazon for $20.40 (available in sizes 1X–5X and in five colors and patterns).