28 No-Brainer Beauty Purchases You'll Want To Make Immediately

1. A post-blemish rescue balm because your skin could certainly use a little extra TLC after a painful breakout. Just pat some on the popped blemish to calm irritation, help reduce hyperpigmentation, and add moisture. 💪
Promising review: "Whoever made this needs a raise. I wish I could slather my whole face with it. I've had acne for like 10 years (no joke) and recently had a terrible hormonal breakout and this really helped. I know when products work and when it does and this works. PLEASE for the love of gawd try it." —Sarah L.
Hero Cosmetics is an Asian woman-founded brand and home of the popular Mighty Patch and more. Ju Rhyu launched the brand in 2017, and it's since evolved with products such as cleansers, toners, nose strip Mighty Patches, and more!
2. A pack of reusable and DEEPLY satisfying exfoliating washcloths that wipe dead skin buildup, leaving you feeling silky smooth and soft as a baby!
Promising reviews: "I stumbled upon these from watching a TikTok and I’m so glad I did! Definitely look into how to use them before you start so you do it efficiently and find what works best for you. I use them after being in a hot shower for at least five minutes then I start with long strokes in one direction. These got lots of gunk off my body and left my skin feeling so soft and smooth!" —Mariah C.
"Okay, these things are AWESOME! I watched a TikTok about this gal using them and I figured why not try them. They weren’t expensive and I spend $5 on useless crap all the time. This, my friends, is NOT useless crap. This gets so much gunk off my body it’s disgusting. How can I have so much dead skin on my body!? I don’t know, but this gets it all off and leaves my skin so soft! Just throw some baby oil on your skin after using it and you are good to go!" —Emilee Deveraux
3. A pack of mega-affordable hydrocolloid pimple patches because popping your zits only increases the chances of scarring and infection. With these, you just pop one on before bed the blemish and wake up the next morning with a much smaller zit.
Promising review: "I’ve bought this product multiple times over the last couple of years because they really, truly work. I’m a (now) 37-year-old who still gets breakouts, including painful cystic acne at times. I sleep with these babies on, and in the morning, the size and redness is usually 50%–75% better. If it’s a larger breakout or a cyst, I repeat the process and have been known to wear these to work — depending on location of the pimple. They really are great and makes having acne in your mid-late thirties less stressful. They’re usually gone in one to two days with these patches! Highly recommend!" —Lauren Kerley
4. A bottle of the TikTok-famous Elizavecca hair treatment that's packed with collagen and soy protein to revive damaged, dull, or brittle hair, leaving you with super-soft locks in just five minutes.
Promising reviews: "I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished. My bleached rats nest now looks and feels like virgin hair again. Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair and you know it's a GOOD product when the boyfriend notices :D I’m going to buy a lot more of this product. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage; now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair. <3" —Eline
"I was skeptical. I’ll admit it. I wasn’t sure this would work on my 4c hair but it made my hair so soft! And I didn’t need to use a tremendous amount of product. It made it easy to comb out and blow dry my hair. It even made it smoother after the flatiron. You can’t beat it for the price." —Niki D.
5. A set of itty-bitty dermaplaning razors for shaping your eyebrows and removing peach fuzz on your cheeks, upper lip, or wherever else you please. Using this tool will help your foundation go on like a dream.
This tool also helps soften skin by gently exfoliating as you use it.
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical, but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows, and they're perfect." —Megan Kopicko
6. A pore-clearing stainless-steel skin spatula to de-gunk clogged pores using high-frequency vibrations. This will help all your serums and tonics work way better!
Promising reviews: "Don't doubt it, a staple in skincare. I got this little device from a TikTok and decided to give it a try. I never knew I needed it until the first time I tried it. The vibrations magically bring up all the stubborn blackheads you can’t reach with just your fingers, especially if you have acrylics like me." —Paige Chaney
"This thing is freaking amazing! I was super skeptical I would see any results because I just bought it on a whim because I have epic blackhead issues, but man was this the best thing I’ve ever used. It brought so much gunk out of my skin (once I figured out how best to aim it) I was seriously almost in tears. Don’t be disappointed if you don’t see it come up on the first pass, experiment with the best angle and tool direction for you. Also, expect to keep having to use it like everything else you need to keep going to see results." —Tyler Dominguez
7. An eyelash curler with over 9,000 5-star ratings that'll gently curl your lashes and is designed not to pinch your skin. Who needs to spend $100 on a lash lift when you can just use this??
Promising review: "I have long, full, but straight lashes. Nothing has worked. They just won't hold a curl. I have no idea what is different about this item, but my lashes look great! Gets all the lashes from outer to inner in one easy–squeezy. I FINALLY have found something that holds the curl ALL DAY! 100% recommend!!!" —Tangie4242
8. A bottle of Bio-Oil packed with sunflower seed oil, vitamins A and E, and lavender for helping fade old and new scars (including stretch marks), calming and moisturizing dry skin, and generally making skin ~glow.~
Promising review: "AMAZING PRODUCT! I am amazed! I wash my face with Cetaphil gentle cleanser while in the shower, and immediately after getting out of the shower put BioOil on my skin. That is all I do. I do have a spot treatment from Neutrogena with 10% maximum-strength benzoyl peroxide for those SUPER STUBBORN pimples, but hardly use it since starting with BioOil. I will forever use this product and recommend when I can. I have olive-toned, freckled, medium to dry skin with oily nose and forehead, adult hormonal acne and hyperpigmentation. BioOil has given me a literal GLOW! I feel confident with my face again. I hardly leave reviews, but this product deserves it! Good luck on your healthy skin journey." —Amazon Customer
"Bio-Oil is the BEST skin product on the market. I use it twice a day, morning and before i go to bed. Small lines have disappeared. My skin is very smooth and seems to glow. A doctor recommended this to one of my friends who told me about it. I have bought several bottles as gifts. Be patient. It will take a few months for you to see notice the changes." –Amazon Customer
9. A popular long-lasting eyeliner stamp so you can give yourself a perfect wing on the first try with next to no effort. Your makeup will look *on point* and put-together even if you're equal parts frazzled and exhausted, and because it's a stamp, it'll take only seconds to apply.
One side is the curved wing stamp, and the other is a regular fine tip liner for defining the rest of the eye. It comes in a pack of two, one for each eye.
Promising review: "Got this before a trip I took a few days ago. I have never been able to do wing eyeliner properly so I was excited to try this. It's very pigmented and goes on beautifully! I've tried other liquid eyeliners before and they were so watery and not close to a dark black I wanted at all but this product was great. I did my makeup and put this eyeliner on at 9 am, traveled two hours, walked around a city for about three hours and it was warm so I was sweating, and then went to an NBA game. After all that time (about 16 hours!), the eyeliner was just as perfect as I had put it on! I love this product and can't wait to use it more often!" —Elizabeth
The Flick Stick comes from New Zealand-based brand and small biz Lovoir Beauty.
10. A Cosrx snail essence for a nice dose of hydration for dry (or normal) skin. This formula contains *96%* snail mucin, which is kinda nature's MVP for intense yet incredibly gentle skin repair. Glass skin, here you come!
Promising review: "Best skincare purchase of my life! If you are questioning buying this product let me ease your mind and say you will absolutely not regret it!! I’m 39 and I’ve had a lifetime of dry skin. Literally the first day I applied this my skin was supple and soft by nighttime. No dry feeling, it’s totally gone. I have heard amazing things about snail mucin and I am totally sold. My skin has not felt this good probably since I was a teenager. Even the little bumps on the side of my face where it was dry and flaky are totally gone." —Ginger Leigh
