20 Home Items From Target For People Who Identify As The Rulers Of Cozy Town

1. A 100% mulberry silk pillowcase that provides a smooth surface while you snooze to reduce friction on your hair and skin. I exclusively sleep with a silk pillowcase, and I can tell you, bedhead has NOTHING on me because of it.
2. A bamboo tub caddy, so you can soak in the tub and have your favorite book, tablet, phone, and a glass of wine right where you need them without stressing about anything falling in and getting wet.
3. A hot and cold gel-bead eye mask you can throw in the microwave or the freezer for relaxing temperature therapy on that super delicate skin around the eyes. I have one of these and love keeping it in the freezer, so after a night out with friends, I can use this to help de-puff my under-eye area.
4. A super cozy 100% cotton cream and white duvet cover with a boho-style tufting to go with just about anything while still having a unique look and texture. If your bed wasn't already your favorite place in the house, it's about to be.
5. A glass infusion teapot so you can brew up all your favorite loose-leaf and blooming teas as you hide from the chilly weather in your warm 'n' cozy home.
6. A terry-cloth robe with a sassy lil' crown on it if you want to feel like you're staying at a 5-star hotel, even if you're actually just lounging on the couch bingeing your favorite show.
7. A strip of color-changing LED lights so you can set the mood with a cozy warm glow even if it's sleeting outside and you haven't seen the sun for weeks.
8. An absolutely gorgeous tripod lamp with a small shelf that's sleek and neutral enough to go with any type of decor without sacrificing that coveted Architectural Digest aesthetic. You deserve to have a home that looks like it belongs to an interior designer!
9. A blackout window curtain panel because a good night of beauty sleep is 100% necessary — period. This one is machine washable and has thermal insulation to help keep your room comfortable during the winter *and* summer.
10. A tufted velvet headboard that will have you feeling like you're staying in a fancy hotel, even though you're just at home again watching Netflix in your pajamas.
11. A Shiatsu massage cushion with a heating function for when you get home from a super stressful day at work and just need to take a minute to unwind.
12. A cushioned sleep mask that's basically like your own personal blackout curtain with contoured eyecups that ensure you don't have too much pressure on your eyes while you're trying to catch some Zs.
13. A three-wick black honey vanilla candle because there is nothing more quintessentially cozy than lighting a candle on a cold winter night and curling up with a good book.
14. A comfy rounded accent chair upholstered in fuzzy fabric that is sure to become your favorite lounging spot in the house. Watching TV? Reading a book? Mindlessly scrolling through social media? You'll be doing ALL of it in this chair.
15. And a furry ottoman to go with your new chair, so you can have somewhere comfy to rest your feet while you're taking some "you" time.
16. A textured faux fur blanket if you are perpetually cold (even when the heat is turned up all the way) but don't want to sacrifice style for comfort.
17. An espresso maker because when it's this cold out, who can be bothered to run by the coffee shop to grab a warm cuppa Joe? Plus, you'll save tons by making your daily drink at home!
18. A velvet swivel office chair reviewers say is as comfy and luxurious as it looks. You're about to feel like royalty while you're working from home!
19. A small drinks table that won't take up much room at all but will quickly become one of your most-used pieces of furniture.
20. And finally, a two-tier stackable pouf that is equally gorgeous and clever. The two plush round velvet cushions can be untied and used separately as elegant floor seats or stacked together for a higher footstool.
