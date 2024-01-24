Skip To Content
    20 Home Items From Target For People Who Identify As The Rulers Of Cozy Town

    Snug as a bug mode: activated.

    by Ellie Jane Rudy

    1. A 100% mulberry silk pillowcase that provides a smooth surface while you snooze to reduce friction on your hair and skin. I exclusively sleep with a silk pillowcase, and I can tell you, bedhead has NOTHING on me because of it.

    The pillow case in grey
    Promising review: "I really like 100% mulberry pillowcases and nothing else on my pillow. This pillowcase stays cool while sleeping. My hair did not seem as dry and messy in the morning." —Agie 

    Price: $24.99+ (available in two sizes and five colors) 

    2. A bamboo tub caddy, so you can soak in the tub and have your favorite book, tablet, phone, and a glass of wine right where you need them without stressing about anything falling in and getting wet.

    The bath caddy with an ipad and phone and glass of wine
    Promising review: "Love this, I use it so much. It's plenty big enough without being bulky and it fits perfectly on my tub." —Syd 

    Price: $29.99

    3. A hot and cold gel-bead eye mask you can throw in the microwave or the freezer for relaxing temperature therapy on that super delicate skin around the eyes. I have one of these and love keeping it in the freezer, so after a night out with friends, I can use this to help de-puff my under-eye area.

    A blue face mask
    Promising review: "As someone who has a lot of eye strain and pain, this is an amazing product to use for relief in the evenings. The warming option is very soothing and it's nice to have around for relaxation time after a long day at work." —PartywithKarti 

    Price: $8.79 

    4. A super cozy 100% cotton cream and white duvet cover with a boho-style tufting to go with just about anything while still having a unique look and texture. If your bed wasn't already your favorite place in the house, it's about to be.

    A white duvet cover with tufting
    Promising review: "Love this duvet cover set! It has the right amount of detail to remain a minimalist vibe. It’s easy to clean and didn’t shrink in the dryer! I love the ties inside to attach it to the comforter, two did come off when I untied it to wash the set, but it was a fairly easy fix." —

    Price: $119.99+ (available in sizes twin–king) 

    5. A glass infusion teapot so you can brew up all your favorite loose-leaf and blooming teas as you hide from the chilly weather in your warm 'n' cozy home.

    Promising review: "What a beautiful teapot!! I love the way this looks, so fun and unique. I love making tea with it, you can see how the tea infuses the water. It's beautiful and dresses up any tea you make." —lena s

    Price: $34.99 (originally $39.99)

    6. A terry-cloth robe with a sassy lil' crown on it if you want to feel like you're staying at a 5-star hotel, even if you're actually just lounging on the couch bingeing your favorite show.

    Promising review: "I like this robe so much! It's a very nice hue of pink. I like the lil' cheetah crown emblem and the robe is very lush and heavy quality Turkish terry cotton. Very well fitting and comfy. I got my husband the exact robe in royal blue and he loves his a lot too! Love it!" —Jesus is love

    Price: $74.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in four colors)

    7. A strip of color-changing LED lights so you can set the mood with a cozy warm glow even if it's sleeting outside and you haven't seen the sun for weeks.

    a kitchen illuminated by an LED light strip
    Promising review: "These lights are bright and have a million (figuratively) different modes to play around with." —WaferCaken 

    Price: $41.99

    8. An absolutely gorgeous tripod lamp with a small shelf that's sleek and neutral enough to go with any type of decor without sacrificing that coveted Architectural Digest aesthetic. You deserve to have a home that looks like it belongs to an interior designer!

    the wooden tripod lamp in a living room
    Promising review: "I had my eye on this lamp. I’ve been looking for a tripod lamp and this one fit the bill. It’s similar to the other Threshold lamps however this one has a little round shelf. I like the idea of the shelf for plants or a decorative accent. It was easy to assemble, high quality, and looks great!" —jnl16

    Price: $129

    9. A blackout window curtain panel because a good night of beauty sleep is 100% necessary — period. This one is machine washable and has thermal insulation to help keep your room comfortable during the winter *and* summer.

    a pair of navy blue curtains hanging over a window
    Promising review: "I've had eclipse blackout curtains for years! I personally love the light and bright look that the white ones bring while also darkening my room enough to sleep during the day for my night shifts!" —Whit

    Price: $13.99+ per panel (available in three sizes and six colors) 

    10. A tufted velvet headboard that will have you feeling like you're staying in a fancy hotel, even though you're just at home again watching Netflix in your pajamas.

    A pink bed with white linens
    Promising review: "I ordered the king-size navy to go with our Sleep Number bed. It fits perfectly. We didn't mount it to anything and it sits perfectly between the wall and the bed. It's soft, and the navy color is a lovely dark blue." —Mahina 

    Price: $648+ (available in sizes twin–California king and 15 colors) 

    11. A Shiatsu massage cushion with a heating function for when you get home from a super stressful day at work and just need to take a minute to unwind.

    A person with long brown hair using the cushion
    Promising review: "Great product. Super quiet and really gives you an overall deep massage." —Mimi

    Price: $159.99

    12. A cushioned sleep mask that's basically like your own personal blackout curtain with contoured eyecups that ensure you don't have too much pressure on your eyes while you're trying to catch some Zs.

    the black eye mask in its packaging
    Promising review: "I love this mask. It blacks out everything. Sleep is my favorite thing in the whole world so I really take it seriously, and this is something that I literally will not go anywhere without. It has an adjustable strip to fit as tight or loose as you would like. Also, it’s soft and kind of thick, which I like. I definitely recommend." —Nikki 

    Price: $8.59

    13. A three-wick black honey vanilla candle because there is nothing more quintessentially cozy than lighting a candle on a cold winter night and curling up with a good book.

    the candle
    Promising review: "Smells just like Tom Ford Soleil Brulant!!! I couldn’t believe it, but I wore it to the store today and literally went between my perfume and the candle." —Clare

    "The scent is luxurious and yet soft, it also has a decent 'throw”'range. The fragrance reminds me vaguely of the Voluspa Baltic Amber candle." —Dani

    Price: $16

    14. A comfy rounded accent chair upholstered in fuzzy fabric that is sure to become your favorite lounging spot in the house. Watching TV? Reading a book? Mindlessly scrolling through social media? You'll be doing ALL of it in this chair.

    the sherpa chair
    Promising review: "This is super cute. Comparable to higher end brands at a lot lower price. I like the fact that it's not too squishy yet feels comfortable to me. It is relatively small. Pay attention to the dimensions." —Z

    Price: $360

    15. And a furry ottoman to go with your new chair, so you can have somewhere comfy to rest your feet while you're taking some "you" time.

    sherpa ottoman
    Promising review: "I am in love with this little ottoman! I saw it in one of those designer articles about design bargains available at Target and it was totally right. This ottoman looks way more expensive than it was and is perfect for extra seating as well as for resting my feet on. A great buy!" —AniBee

    Price: $100

    16. A textured faux fur blanket if you are perpetually cold (even when the heat is turned up all the way) but don't want to sacrifice style for comfort.

    Neutral blanket
    Promising review: "So soft, washes up great. Our family fights over who gets to snuggle with it, so I'm buying another!" —alliA

    Price: $24.99 (available in four colors)

    17. An espresso maker because when it's this cold out, who can be bothered to run by the coffee shop to grab a warm cuppa Joe? Plus, you'll save tons by making your daily drink at home!

    the espresso machine
    It features a 15 BAR pump, manual milk frother, stainless-steel boiler and includes a portafilter and two filters.

    Promising review: "I absolutely adore this coffee machine! The quality of my espresso is amazing!! The cappuccino is really good with simple steps to follow!!! No more buying coffee!!" —Cynthia

    Price: $85.99

    18. A velvet swivel office chair reviewers say is as comfy and luxurious as it looks. You're about to feel like royalty while you're working from home!

    The dark teal chair on gold base and caster wheels
    Promising review: "I love this office chair! I’ve had it for about a year now and have had no problems with it! I sit on it all types of ways (criss-cross especially) and it’s so comfortable! It was very easy to assemble in case you’re curious about that!" —brooklyn

    Price: $179.99+ (originally $269.99, available in 13 colors)

    19. A small drinks table that won't take up much room at all but will quickly become one of your most-used pieces of furniture.

    the wooden table next to a leather armchair
    Promising review: "LOVE the rustic simplicity of these tables! They’re perfectly imperfect. I have both sizes and they are so versatile! Can be used as a bench, plant stand or table in any room! I honestly think they’re a tad bit pricey for what they are, but the style and functionality were exactly what I was looking for." —Jhes

    Price: $60+ (available in two sizes)

    20. And finally, a two-tier stackable pouf that is equally gorgeous and clever. The two plush round velvet cushions can be untied and used separately as elegant floor seats or stacked together for a higher footstool.

    Promising review: "Love this pouf! It's great for small spaces and it looks great in my living room. I also bought it for a client's bedroom and it looks lovely." —Paula

    Price: $80

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.