Fellow BuzzFeed writer Amanda Davis swears by this spray. Check out her Foot Matters Shoe Stretch spray review (#46) for more information!

Promising review: "I purchased my second pair of Dr. Martens three days before I was headed to New Orleans. Seemed like a mistake, right? Maybe it would have been, if I didn't have this spray. I used it once and then walked around the house for a bit with some thick socks on. Then I sprayed the boots again, and put beer cans inside of them and let them sit overnight. I wore my NEW boots all over three different airports (thanks layovers), and all over New Orleans. These were the only boots I packed too. It could have ended up a nightmare but it didn't! My boots still have a little ways to go to be fully broken in, but definitely ahead of schedule when I compare them to my first pair. I will use this spray on every pair of boots from now to forever." —lauren

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.