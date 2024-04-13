1. A Certain Hunger which you might recognize from Weird Girl BookTok and if you don't, I'm THRILLED to make you aware of it now!!! It's about as dark and gory as it gets, while staying thrilling and intriguing. It's my favorite book of the past few years!
I'll take any chance to rec this book to anyone I come in contact with and just GUSH about it when the opportunity arises. I've coerced several friends into reading it and wish I could read it for the first time again! But I'll avoid giving away too much about this gem so you, dear reader, can fully enjoy it.
2. Plus, Walking Practice, a delightfully strange book about a shapeshifting alien who's forced to feed on humans and sources their food from dating apps.
As of this story writing, I'm currently halfway through this book and had to include it in this list even though I haven't finished it yet. (Give me another night and I probably will.) As a Weird Girl, I was instantly drawn to this book when I saw it on a table at a local NYC bookstore, Yu and Me books. I mean, just LOOK at that cover! Though I haven't read it out in public yet, I can't imagine a more fitting beacon to other weirdos to tell them to come and chat about this great tome.
3. A sardine tin cosmetic bag that'll put all those random pouches you've acquired from bachelorette parties out to pasture.
4. A shoe stretch spray so you can make those go-go boots you scored at an estate sale for criminally cheap work for all your fun spring ensembles. There's just something about sifting through strangers' things for absolute treasures!
Fellow BuzzFeed writer Amanda Davis swears by this spray. Check out her Foot Matters Shoe Stretch spray review (#46) for more information!
Promising review: "I purchased my second pair of Dr. Martens three days before I was headed to New Orleans. Seemed like a mistake, right? Maybe it would have been, if I didn't have this spray. I used it once and then walked around the house for a bit with some thick socks on. Then I sprayed the boots again, and put beer cans inside of them and let them sit overnight. I wore my NEW boots all over three different airports (thanks layovers), and all over New Orleans. These were the only boots I packed too. It could have ended up a nightmare but it didn't! My boots still have a little ways to go to be fully broken in, but definitely ahead of schedule when I compare them to my first pair. I will use this spray on every pair of boots from now to forever." —lauren
5. Big Dip Energy, my pal Alyse's new dip-centric cookbook. I've taste-tested about a dozen of these recipes and can confirm that if you'd like to just eat dip as a meal for the rest of your life (same), then you need this in your life.
It's out April 16th, and I personally can't wait to hold it in my hands after taste-testing many recipes, and hearing all about my friend's hard work she put into it! She also sourced all kinds of retro and vintage serving ware to really capture her fun personal style in a way that translates to a very accurate representation of who she is as a (lovely) person!
6. A bamboo cheese board with hanging clips for bacon, dried meats, and other stuff. It's all about presentation! Even if you're the only person eating from it while you finally watch Preacher.
Promising review: "This will elevate presenting my appetizers. I don’t plan on really using it for just bacon. Im definitely going to use meat slices, cold cuts etc…. The quality for me is good and followed instructions how to assemble it. You are supposed to thread the clips on metal rod before securing the two wooden posts otherwise if you try to use the clip without doing this they wont fully close and wont hold anything in place. Wish they made bigger sizes!" —Bm
7. Some hospital socks because real ones know that they're the grippiest, comfiest socks you can get for just lounging around at home. Hopefully you only experience them *at* home and not in an actual hospital. (Also you can buy them on Amazon so you don't have to hoard them next time a loved one is scheduled for surgery.)
OK so we can't forget that these socks are made for people in recovery and/or with limited mobility. So they're really great for that too! Or maybe your home's floors are just slick and you don't want to pull a Risky Business. There are many case uses.
Promising review: "I don't like walking around the house without shoes or socks, and they do the job for me." —Alma Hammett
8. A pouch of Mystical Fire you drop onto your wood fire to create a colorful, magical effect AND just maybe convince your nieces that you are, indeed, a WITCH.
Promising review: "It is magic to watch the colored flames. We have sat out by the fire pit a lot, hours on end. The children love to watch the fire." —cliff osborne
9. A set of zombie ice pop molds because it's about ice-pop season now but you like to keep it weird year-round.
Promising review: "My 4-year-old granddaughter loved these zombies molds. She had fun making the ice pops! She made yogurt and fruit pops, and they looked just like they are pictured." —Amazon Customer
10. A Nuuly clothing rental monthly subscription so you can try out all sorts of lewks without the commitment. Go ahead and try that sparkly sheer midi skirt! (I did for Halloween and got HEAPS of compliments.)
I'm a HUGE Nuuly fan and use it often for when I'm traveling to give myself fresh outfits. But I also purposefully pick very *fun* things to rent in my everyday life so I can mix and match with more basic items in my closet. (That goes double for fun, colorful faux-fur coats.) So it's a fab way to experiment with looks you'd like to try. And if you DO decide to keep something, you can purchase it at a discount off full retail.
11. A Suspiria shirt celebrating the Dario Argento original horror film that'll forever change the way that you think about dance school.
Stacy Apparel is an Etsy shop specializing in unique pop culture shirt designs.
12. And a vinyl of the Suspiria soundtrack from the band Goblin, which might be the most appropriately named band to ever exist. Get ready to make your whole personality about this spooky score for the next few months.
Check out the movie theme song on YouTube for a very creepy taste.
