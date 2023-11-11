1. A Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner that'll have you sucking up all kinds of messes and hunting down new ones to address.
Promising reviews: "With an energetic dog and senior cat, I purchased this in preparation for any accidents on our new rugs and carpet. It has saved my investments time and again. It easily cleaned up cat puke from bedroom carpet, a plant spill on the living room rug, and a small red wine spill on our couch. It’s super easy to store with convenient cord organization. It’s small enough to fit close by for the most commonly used spaces." —dcotton
Get it from Amazon for $123.59+ (available in three configurations).
2. An Angry Orange pet odor eliminator for erasing all the visual (and smelly) evidence of pet accidents on flooring and furniture. You don't need a new chair. You just need this.
Promising review: "This product is amazing!!!! We have a Rottweiler pup and a bichon pup and our house was feeling the PAIN! I tried everything and use to tell my wife, 'with all the science and technology in the world we still can’t come up with something that gets rid of the dog mark smell!'
This product does everything and more. Just ordered another round. We were about to throw away some furniture due to the smell and now after use we can keep it. Saved me hundreds. Well worth the money." —clayton s tonkin
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
3. A carpet cleaning solution with results so impressive (just cast your eyes below this text!) that you may have to bleep out your own reaction. Get ready to break up with your carpet cleaner rental spot. Remember when your carpet was beige instead of greige?
It's from a family-run small business that specializes in cleaning products, especially ones for homes with pets!
Promising review: "After reading the reviews I thought I could at least try it, and holy smokes, this is a miracle cleaner!!! I think I have tried every cleaner on the market for pet stains and nothing ever really works on my carpets. Even if I get it off the top, it somehow comes back up. My crazy dogs hate the rain and they have one spot that they always go on when they decide they are not going outside. I have cleaned the spot probably 100 times. I cleaned this area one time with this cleaner and my spot steam cleaner and it is completely gone! The stain and smell are 100% gone, not just covered up like before, completely and absolutely gone. Miracle cleaner for sure!" —PLLane
Get it from Amazon for $16.97.
4. A car-dedicated wet/dry vacuum (that plugs into the cigarette lighter!) because who has the time to go by the car wash and feed quarters into the vacuum to get your floorboard clean?!
Has a 106w motor, strong metal turbine, 16-foot cord, elastic hose, nozzle, and a clear trash compartment so you can see when it's time to empty it.
Promising review: "This thing is awesome! I own a 2018 Dodge Durango that sadly does not have leather seats. I own three dogs and it is just a nightmare pulling out my extension cord to vacuum my truck. I can now just plug this little guy into my 12v car outlet and I’m good to go! The power in this vacuum is as good as it’s going to get for a car vacuum so if you want extreme suction — buy a shop vac. Also the attachments are fantastic.
P.S. I own three dogs — it picks up hair. The spots with sand in the picture are not vacuumed over yet to compare." —Sally
Get it from Amazon for $24.72 (available in two colors).
5. A reusable roller dog hair remover might just have you toss your old sticky roller after you see how much fur this reusable one (it has a sturdy brush system) picks up off your beloved couch that both you and your dog basically live on. Also, uh, ALL your clothes.
See the ChomChom roller in action on TikTok!
Promising review: "Took it for a test run on our living room rug that the Roomba does NOT do well on picking up hair. The rug itself is low-pile (which the packaging says it’s not recommended for) BUT it still did 8/10 job! Took me several passes (a lot of hair) and emptying the container, and the rug is now 85% hair free! There are still stubborn hairs in the fibers which is expected but now the brown in the rug is actually brown and not light brown (white and gray cat). Also tried it on our bedroom carpet that’s medium pile and it did much better!" —B T
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
6. A bottle of nontoxic Folex Carpet Spot Remover will make all sorts of horrific stains disappear quickly. *And* there's no rinsing or vacuuming involved.
To use, apply to the stain, gently agitate with your fingers, and blot with an absorbent cloth. This is nontoxic and should be nonirritating on the skin!
Promising review: "I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car when I bought it. I tried other cleaners to get it out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out and they flat out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing! I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $6.65+ (available in several sizes).
7. Stain-lifting pads can tackle the icky pet stains on your wall-to-wall beige carpeting from when your poor dog didn't want to go use the bathroom outside when it was storming.
Promising review: "Our poor older pup started having some incontinence issues and had several accidents in the house. I was really frustrated until I found these. They work amazingly well. They're small, so if the area was larger I had to use two or three, but they pulled up stains and saved the house from being smelly. I even used one on an older stain (that I'm pretty sure wasn't pet related) and it came up after leaving it on for about 24 hours. I make sure to keep a supply of these in the house at all times now." —MC
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $24.99.
8. A drill brush cleaning kit that'll attach to your drill/driver for an informercial-like cleaning sesh that'll have you seeking out all the dirty surfaces you've been ignoring. This'll handle all the elbow grease.
Useful Products is a US-based small business established in 2007 by car wash owner, electrician, and former bodybuilder Anthony LaPolla that specializes in drill-cleaning brushes and attachments.
Each of the different brush colors indicates which tasks the brushes are meant for based on their bristle type, so be sure to check which one is best suited for whatever you need to for! Yellow is the “all-purpose” medium bristle, but some are softer and harder depending on what types of surfaces you’re cleaning. (But none of them will scratch!)
Promising review: "Makes quick work of messy carpets and interior. It's amazing. It pulls dirt out of the carpet as you use it. I thought my carpet was clean until I used the drill brush. They are on a whole other level." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in six colors and stiffness levels).
9. An enzyme-based stain spray that'll get out ALL sorts of stains...even breast milk and puke!
Puracy is a small, family-owned business dedicated to creating natural and organic formulas that are not only effective, but safe for kids and pets. Aside from food stains, this spray also does a number on all other miscellaneous spots in your life like wine, coffee, makeup, and period blood!
Promising review: "I don't usually write reviews, but this Puracy not only takes out clothing stains, but is amaaaazing on the carpet. My child had a stomach bug last night and did not make it to the bathroom in time and threw up all over the carpet. And after wiping it up and cleaning the area with Puracy, you would not know it ever happened. Took away the scent too. Highly recommend!" —ASM777
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four sizes) or Puracy for $3.39+ (originally $4.99+; available in four sizes).
10. A red wine stain remover you should keep on hand because, well, accidents happen! But you can be prepared for (at least some of) them!
Promising review: "This stuff is magic! Works in seconds! I highly, highly recommend." —Diane Harper
Get it from Amazon for $7.95.
11. Grandma's Secret, an under-the-radar solution with serious stain-removing prowess — like, cleaning tattoo ink from beige carpet prowess.
It can remove oil, grease, ink, grass, and blood stains for all my vampires out there. Psst, a few months ago I recommended this to a friend who fell in a puddle of motor oil on a sidewalk, then accidentally wiped it on her camel coat. It got the stains out!
Promising review: "I got a tattoo and I guess I stepped in some ink. I tracked ink all through my carpet. I reached out to the tattoo artist who recommended this product. I put drops on the spots and worked through the spots and did this twice. I then took a damp rag a scrubbed with detergent. I was shocked." —DaphneVibesLife
Get it from Amazon for $9.49.
12. An MVP-worthy pet urine stain–removing spray to help turn back the clock on that ancient stain in the hallway outside your bedroom.
Rocco & Roxie Supply Company is a family-owned small business established in 2013 that specializes in pet odor eliminators, pet toys, pet snacks, and pet accessories.
Promising review: "I don’t know how I ever survived without this. There’s tons of 'pet stain/odor remover' products out there, but this by far is the absolute best. I cringed paying the $20 for it when others are between $5–$10, but I have NO ISSUES paying now. I foster dogs, some puppies, some older, some not house broken and every room in my house is carpeted except the kitchen which means I have lots of accidents. I spray enough to saturate if it’s a lot of urine, let it soak for 10 minutes then wipe it up with a hand towel. Then I put a larger towel on top of it if it’s in a high-traffic area until it’s completely dry. It’s taken out every stain and more importantly the odor is gone! I will never stop buying this product. I recommend it to everyone who has dogs!" —Shelley
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
13. A scratchy lil' tool to FINALLY get all the pet hair off your fabric surfaces both inside your house and car. You'll wonder how you lived without it up until now.
14. A messy-eater stain treater that's geared toward parents, but this adult could probably really put to use. No more retiring a shirt thanks or moving an area rug thanks to spaghetti dinners. It's safe for kids and pets so everyone in the fam can reap the benefits.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! My daughter got permanent marker on her carpet that sat for 24 hours. This spray got it out easily! (The shadow is from my phone). Will definitely be keeping this on hand for laundry and carpet cleaning." —Skeptical1
Get two bottles from Amazon for $7.95.