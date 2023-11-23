If You Want To Finish Some Holiday Shopping ASAP, Here Are 47 Gifts Under $10 That Won't Make You Seem Cheap

Promising review: "This was my first Christmas with my boyfriend, and I got this as a stocking stuffer. He ended up buying the 'What I Love About Us' version and we had so much fun looking through them and seeing our similar/different answers. The prompts are really cute and simple but allow for a lot of creativity, and you can set the mood with each page whether you want to be funny or sweet. This was one of our favorite gifts." —Kerry C.

Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in 13 versions).

Shipping info: Will arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).