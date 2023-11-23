If You Want To Finish Some Holiday Shopping ASAP, Here Are 47 Gifts Under $10 That Won't Make You Seem Cheap

1. A fill-in-the-blank journal as a better option than a handwritten poem that they know cost you $0.
Promising review: "This was my first Christmas with my boyfriend, and I got this as a stocking stuffer. He ended up buying the 'What I Love About Us' version and we had so much fun looking through them and seeing our similar/different answers. The prompts are really cute and simple but allow for a lot of creativity, and you can set the mood with each page whether you want to be funny or sweet. This was one of our favorite gifts." —Kerry C.
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in 13 versions).
2. A Taylor Swift Little Golden Book for Swifties of all ages — even if you don't *get* it, you can get them this! It's so cheap that you can just buy a STACK to have at the ready.
My colleague Heather Braga owns it and loves it: "I have this book (as pictured above) and by that I mean the second I saw it available for pre-order I added it to my cart faster than you could say "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together." As the parent of a 1-year-old, I have many Little Golden Books in my home. However, this one is just STUNNING. I'm a big fan of Taylor (obviously) but was really enamored by how beautiful the pages are. I was so excited to read this lil' biography with my son and teach him a little more about someone I adore. (Which it does a great job of doing in a pared-down way!) It's a short book, looks cute on my desk, and is a hit for bedtime story time. What more could you want???"
Get it from Amazon for $4.78.
3. Dangling pearl earrings that'll be a super glam accent when an outfit just needs a little something. Sometimes those plain pearl studs just won't do.
Promising review: "These earrings have given me so much life!!!! I wore these for my sister's wedding and I received so many compliments!!! I love the shape and how the size progresses and then gets smaller! My new favorite fashion piece." —caron reese
Get them from Amazon for $8.66.
4. A three-pack of collagen celestial under-eye masks to have them looking all starry-eyed while they pamper and help de-puff.
Promising review: "Only 15 minutes and the dark circles are diminished very noticeably." —dillyjake
Get them from Amazon for $5.99 (vegan).
5. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, a super-fun card game you can then play with them because that NSFW Cards Against Humanity deck is a bit tired by now. Well, with this, it's safe for *all* ages.
Recommended for ages 8+. As soon as there is a match between a card and a spoken word, race against each other to slap your hand on the central pile of cards. The last one to do so must take them all. Be quick to be the first to get rid of all your cards. But watch out! Your mind will play tricks on you. Dophin Hat Games is a small biz.
Promising review: "This game is more mind bending than you think. Don’t let the cuteness fool you. This game is by far the most competitive and fun party game to play with friends!! The special cards mess with your mind!
"Pros: hours of fun, cute drawing style, unique packaging, easy to play
"Cons: may result in red hands, strain of voice from intense playing" —Hani
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in a holiday version).
6. The Reverse Coloring Book if they're a coloring book person but are starting to get bored with it. As the name implies, the color's already there and they can draw in the lines that make each picture feel complete.
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add.
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
(Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for $9.99 on Amazon for a good doodling option!)
7. A gaggle of tiny strawberry candles if their weak spot is things shaped like food that *aren't* food. This is an extra adorable option.
Check out a TikTok of the strawberry candles in action.
Promising review: "These are just the cutest little candles and ever so summery! Their size, appearance and scent are just like real strawberries. Perfect as little take-home favors or decorations for a backyard picnic!" —M. Milton
Get a set of four from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in red and pink).
8. A handy jewelry holder that'll be a majorly dramatic storage focal point. Especially because they're a sucker for something that's straight-up glam AND useful.
Promising review: "Perfect for someone who has many rings. Nice way to store and display." —Anna
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in seven colors).
9. A copy of Burn After Writing, a guided journal they've probably eyed on TikTok. It urges journal owners to express and explore their feelings away from screen. And then, WELL, they can burn it after writing. Which is just fun.
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm
Get it from Amazon for $7.
10. Or Wreck This Journal for your seriously creative friend who could use some fun inspiration but hasn't been able to find that in regular old journals.
Promising review: "I’m 17 and I loved this. In the intro it says the page instructions are all up to interpretation, so if it says 'spill your drink' or something you can take that literally or choose to paint on it with something such as tea or coffee that’ll look like brown watercolor. I love that it’s full of bizarre prompts but that you have wiggle room if you don’t want to do anything too crazy. I would recommend this if you’re just looking for something fun or if you’re going through some challenges this is really helpful to distract/express/push yourself!" —Marlee
Get it from Amazon for $9.59.
