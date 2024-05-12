35 Travel-Related Beauty Items You’ll Wanna Make Sure You Pack In Your Suitcase

1. Patchology depuffing eye matches as a cool treat for your tired eyes. You should always ALWAYS have some eye patches in your suitcase. I was so grateful to have packed some of these for a 48-hour Vegas trip when I woke up to VERY puffy eyes the morning of an outdoor heavy-metal music festival.
The individual packaging for these patches also makes them super easy to slip into your bag or a random little pocket. I wore some when indulging in a bubble bath (yay, waking up at the crack of dawn in Vegas because you're still on East Coast time) before housing an obscene amount of casino buffet food and going to see some bands perform in the desert heat. This brand is consistently my fave eye-patch brand because I do notice a depuffing difference, and the thick gel makes the patches stick!
Promising review: "Cooling, restful, and easy to use. The sealed packet keeps the product moist until you're ready to apply it. Great for travel — refresh your eyes after a flight or before a big event, without worrying about TSA regulations or spills in your luggage." —Shaner
Get five pairs from Amazon for $15.
2. The SAEM Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick is a cooling eye stick made with *actual* Icelandic glacial water to depuff your tired under eyes. Oh, and it just feels really, really refreshing.
Promising review: "Love, love this product. I place it in the fridge. I travel a lot and I get jet lagged with under eye bags. As soon as I place this product on, my bags are gone. It’s a little miracle. Just ordered two more." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
3. Gentle 2-in-1 travel flossing toothbrushes fold up to half their size (every inch in your luggage counts!) and really get in there to give your mouth a super-clean feeling. Like, just-back-from-the-dentist cleaning. I always pack these for trips and their tiny flossing bristles make my travel nighttime routine a lot easier and efficient.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Promising review: "I love that this travel toothbrush has its own self closing cover. Makes it very handy for travel at half the size of a regular toothbrush when packed and full size brush when open. Also really love the bristles on this brush, they are soft but have enough stiffness to get between teeth when brushing." —Yvonne
Get it from Amazon for $5.99 (available in two colors).
4. LONDONTOWN Illuminating Nail Concealer gives you a no-mani mani that you can quickly brush on before vacation. And the smaller bottle size makes it easier to wedge into your toiletries bag for touchups.
Promising review: "As much as I would love to have nice, manicured nails, i don’t spend money on manicures. Gels are damaging and regular manicures last a couple of days before peeling. I get regular pedicures bc they last but my hands have looked pretty unkempt for much of my adult life. Until now.
I was definitely skeptical that this polish could be any different from one of the countless neutral Essie shades out there that I’ve tried since the '90s — Ballet Slippers, Light as Linen, etc., — but I decided to give the milky shade a try and I’m so glad I did!!! My nails look incredible. I’m not even sure how to describe why but they look very natural and clean. It’s been a week of wearing two coats and there isn’t one bubble or lift forming on the edges. One coat actually looks great also. I am sold on this stuff. Hopefully it will never be discontinued. So so happy." —Jann
Get it from Amazon for $14+ (available in four colors).
5. And Kiss Salon X-Tend LED Soft Gel System, an at-home salon-level manicure kit with a travel-size bottle of gel adhesive, compact LED lamp, and nail designs that stay PUT while you're galivanting around enjoying Lambrusco or treading in some far-flung sea.
The first time I tried this kit, I got all the deets from celeb manicurist Julie K. (She said that anytime you're using press-ons, be sure to trim any natural nail growth and then use an emery board to "remove the shine" from your nails so the gel will really adhere.) I've since used the kit four times with different nail designs and always get compliments on my nails. When I tell people that they're from a press-on kit I did myself, they're in awe! I packed the kit for a trip to Paris, Bologna, and Milan, and the light, gel adhesive, and extra nails took up very little room in my bag. If you can use regular nail glue and press ons, you can totally handle this!
Get them from Amazon: pink nails set for $10.99 and a full kit for $19.72 (available in many more sets).
6. Catrice "Instant Awake" Under Eye Brightener, a quick, easy fix for concealing and brightening your under-eye dark circles because you don't wanna have to do a full face for vacation. But a bright-eyed look will go a long way!
The color adaptive formula is designed so one of two shades will work on any skin tone.
Promising review: "Took years off my eyes! This product is so reasonably priced. I came across a TikTok promoting this and decided to take a chance since the price was super reasonable. My eyes looked brighter in a good way, and the concealer worked so well that I felt I looked younger. I got compliments from friends asking what I did differently with my makeup. I recommend it." —Monica T.
Get it from Amazon for $6 (available in two shades).
7. A pocket-sized, refillable travel perfume atomizer you simply pump on your normal-sized perfume bottle to keep you smelling like your signature scent while you're on the go. Yes, I paid all that dough for a Le Labo but no I won't pay more dough for their (still v pricey) travel bottles.
^ That's me pumping my signature perfume into one of these travel atomizers I've been using for about a year. As the reviewer down below mentions, it's great to just throw in your purse on the reg for a fragrance re-up throughout the day. As you can see, it's about the size of my thumb and therefore takes up very little room. Plus! It's smaller than most rollerball travel fragrances you can pick up. This first one is working so well, that I just have the other three in storage. But if this one bites the dust this summer during travels, I'll be OK about digging into my stores to use one of the remaining three...especially at this price point.
Promising review: "Perfect scent options for a flight attendant! These are perfect for travel and putting in your purse. You can put different scents and the little bottles hold up well. You don’t need the tiny funnel. Just remember which scent you put where! Definitely recommend." —Britney
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $7.19.
8. An I Dew Care "Tap Secret" mattifying powder shampoo to tackle greasy roots without the aerosol or benzene formula. This'll even be easy to take to the bathroom toward the end of a red-eye so you can deboard feeling a bit fresher.
Promising review: "I was looking for a dry shampoo that would be easy to use on the go for a trip I was taking. I had no issues taking this through TSA and it was so easy to use on the go. You literally just pat the poof on your scalp and then rub the powder in. I do have black hair so dry shampoo is usually very visible in my hair, but I didn't have any harder time than usual rubbing this powder in. It did a really good job of soaking up all the oil and giving my hair volume. I'm not a fan of the price for the amount that you get, but it is lasting longer than I thought it would. I would definitely recommend and will purchase again." —Teresa
Get it from Amazon for $16+ (available in five colors/styles).
9. A WEN blower brush styling tool one-ups whatever hotel or Airbnb hair dryer you may otherwise be working with. I recently packed this for a trip to Paris and Bologna, and was so glad I could give myself my go-to home blowout for all my vacation photos.
By now, I've tried nearly every kind of brush blow dryer on the market, and this is hands down my favorite. (Yep, I've even tried the Dyson Airwrap and think the WEN is superior, though the Dyson *is* very good!) I've been using it for a few months at home after grilling Chaz Dean about it IRL and asking about all the product attributes that set it apart from other tools. Suffice to say, I'm impressed! Here are some standouts that I haven't experienced in many other versions of brush dryer stylers: a cord that *actually* swivels; thick/plentiful brush bristles that keep your hair farther away from the hot metal parts of the brush; a removable vent cover on the bottom of the base so you can clean out lint; an anti-rolling heat-resistant mat; a tool for removing lint and hair; and a VERY GOOD locking mechanism for the attachments. (One dryer I've tried recently had a poor locking mechanism that made attachments fall off in mid-blow-dry...which can be dangerous!) For these recent travels, I packed the base and the smaller brush attachment, which sufficed for my hair looks!
Get it from WEN by Chaz Dean or QVC for $275.
10. A *solid* Neutrogena SPF 50 sunscreen that really sticks to your skin on your tropical (or just plain sweaty) vacation. Oh, and because it's a solid, it's carry-on–friendly!
I first bought this for a weeklong Croatian vacation in 2021 when I did carry-on, and as long as you are *thoroughly* reapplying, this stuff stays on pretty well. On a beach club afternoon, I did haphazardly reapply and missed a strip on one arm, but I tend to do that with spray-on or lotion sunscreen, too. Since then, I've packed this for any trip I've been on, including a two-day Disneyland trip where I toted this around in my bag and shared with friends. I sometimes carry it with me in my purse on my everyday adventures because I know it's so easy to apply. Also worth mentioning...I am about the palest lady you've ever seen and swear by daily application of sunscreen. But when on a beach trip, I'm constantly swimming in the water and sweating. So yeah, this stuff works.
And if you're a bit hesitant about jumping on the solid sunscreen bandwagon, you can pack a stick of this, knowing you have enough sun protection to get you through to finding some spray-on or lotion SPF at your destination.
Get it from Amazon for $9.88.
11. Kopari Sun Shield On-The-Glow Sheer Sunscreen Stick packs SPF 40 for a verrrrrrry glittery effect on your skin while keeping it from sizzling in the sun. I just used this at an outdoor music festival on the Vegas Strip, and got away (mostly) unscathed. (I got a little lazy at the end and missed a few little spots on one shoulder.)
Note that some reviewers gave it fewer than 5 stars bc it has a LOT of glitter in it, and they desired a mere shimmer. This thing will make you sparkle like a Twilight vampire. I kept this in my bag and reapplied it throughout the sunny day as needed. It went on smooth and cool, and didn't feel greasy despite my ~hourly application. It's pricier than my beloved Neutrogena solid SPF but it's extra fun for a music festival or sultry vacation.
Get it from Amazon for $29.
12. Plus a set of sunscreen reminder stickers pairs with your body sunscreen so there's someone besides you and your pal who're wading in the waves to remind you that, uh, yes, you do need to reapply! Oh and they last for 12 hours. Once a sticker turns colors, it's time to reapply. (Raise your hand if you've ever had a bad burn throw a wrench in your vacation plans.)
Check out a TikTok of the sunscreen stickers in action.
Promising review: "Just used this product on a recent trip to Florida. I made sure to wash my skin before application and it lasted about two days on my skin without coming off. When out of the sun or behind UV glass, like in a car, the spot turns clear. As soon as you step into the sun it turns purple. If you use a sunblock it starts to become clear or semi clear. After being on the beach and having gone into the water a few times the spot started seeing purple and I applied sunblock again. In a minute the spot was clear again. So this is very effective In alerting me when to reapply." —RGTorque
Get two 16-counts from Amazon for $25.99+ (also available as a 48-count).
13. A set of three Cadence containers that are magnetized and'll stick together in your toiletries bag AND on your metal cruise ship bathroom walls. They're super sturdy, leak-proof, and even work great for a few days' worth of vitamins or holding small jewelry. They've quickly become one of my packing go-tos.
Cadence is an AAPI woman-owned small business that was founded by Steph Hon as a way to eliminate single-use travel-sized plastics. The containers are made from recycled ocean-bound plastic.
But I'm not the only fan on the BuzzFeed Shopping team. My coworker Abby Kass has these and loves them! Here's what she has to say about them: "I recently got a set of four of these, and, wow, I love them so much. I used them on a six-day trip recently, and they were perfect. I customized the label so I knew which one was my shampoo vs. conditioner and did a general label for any other things I wanted to bring along. They do hold a surprising amount. According to the brand, they hold approximately one to two weeks of skincare products, more than two weeks' worth of serum, two to three days' worth of haircare, and more than 15 tablets (for medicine and such). And while two to three days' worth of haircare might not seem like enough, I found it held more than that for me, but I also don't wash my hair every single day. They were small enough to slip right into my toiletries bag and go through TSA with no problem. The container was easy to open in the shower (even with wet hands), and I had no leakage from them (like I did from my face wash bottle that will not be making the trip with me next time, SMH). These are an incredibly useful tool anyone who travels will want in their luggage."
Promising review: "I absolutely love these! I ended up buying more of the labels and extra containers on the website. These are perfect for a first-time set and the perfect size for flying. 100% makes my packing lighter and more contained overall." —Sara
Get a set of three from Amazon for $42 (available in four colors and in a haircare and daily routine set).
14. A set of DEET-free handy mosquito-repelling bracelets in case the thought of putting something else on your skin besides SPF (like smelly bug repellent) sounds like a total nightmare.
Cliganic is a small biz specializing in health and wellness products. Check out a TikTok of the mosquito-repelling bracelets in action.
Promising review: "I bought this to take on a cruise. Never had issues with bites. Once back home I put them on my son who is allergic to some bites and always itchy after time outdoors. Since he’s had these on outside it’s hardly an issue anymore. Very cool." —MardiGrasGirl
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $8.49.
15. A stick of Gold Bond Friction Defense will stop chafing caused by sweat before it even starts. It's sooo good and better than any other competitor in the thigh-saving category. Toss this in your bag and apply before you go on that long, lovely beach stroll.
My former colleague Ciera Velarde is a huge fan! (As am I!) Here's what she has to say:
"I've used it for about 12 years now and it's the only thing that I can trust to prevent that dreaded chafing after a sweaty day of walking around. It glides on perfectly, it's unscented, and it doesn't melt away when you start to sweat. If it's a particularly hot day out, it can start to fade after a few hours, so just make sure to bring it with you to reapply. In addition to preventing chafing between my thighs, I've also applied it on my arms where my sports bra rubs against them when I run and it works like a charm!"
Promising review: "Used this on our cruise, for all the walking in hot, humid places. Literally saved my thighs from 'chub rub.'" —Traci Carpenter
Get it from Amazon for $6.
16. A CurlCap backless adjustable cap with plenty of room for your natural hair or updos while giving your face some extra shade while you chill by the pool or hit the pavement to try and get to the chilly embrace of A/C in The Haunted Mansion.
CurlCap is a Black-owned apparel company founded by Britney Sade that specializes in caps designed for natural hair with an open back and flexible scrunchie design.
Promising review: "The hat is a great value and color. It runs a little large. I wish it were adjustable. I remedied that issue by using bobby pins in the back. This prevented the hat from flying away or moving. My hair hid the bobby pins. I used the hat at the beach and on a cruise without it flying away or slipping off. I will order other colors. It is great for natural hairstyles." —S
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in 11 styles).