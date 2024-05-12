35 Travel-Related Beauty Items You’ll Wanna Make Sure You Pack In Your Suitcase

Cadence is an AAPI woman-owned small business that was founded by Steph Hon as a way to eliminate single-use travel-sized plastics. The containers are made from recycled ocean-bound plastic.

But I'm not the only fan on the BuzzFeed Shopping team. My coworker Abby Kass has these and loves them! Here's what she has to say about them: "I recently got a set of four of these, and, wow, I love them so much. I used them on a six-day trip recently, and they were perfect. I customized the label so I knew which one was my shampoo vs. conditioner and did a general label for any other things I wanted to bring along. They do hold a surprising amount. According to the brand, they hold approximately one to two weeks of skincare products, more than two weeks' worth of serum, two to three days' worth of haircare, and more than 15 tablets (for medicine and such). And while two to three days' worth of haircare might not seem like enough, I found it held more than that for me, but I also don't wash my hair every single day. They were small enough to slip right into my toiletries bag and go through TSA with no problem. The container was easy to open in the shower (even with wet hands), and I had no leakage from them (like I did from my face wash bottle that will not be making the trip with me next time, SMH). These are an incredibly useful tool anyone who travels will want in their luggage."

Promising review: "I absolutely love these! I ended up buying more of the labels and extra containers on the website. These are perfect for a first-time set and the perfect size for flying. 100% makes my packing lighter and more contained overall." —Sara

Get a set of three from Amazon for $42 (available in four colors and in a haircare and daily routine set).

