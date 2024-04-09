45 Travel Products Reviewers Swear By For Staying Comfortable

1. Some anti-pickpocketing clips that'll easily attach two zippers and keep them unable to quickly zip open. This'll be a great way to make the bags and luggage you already own a little safer.
Promising review: "Prefect for international travel! Easy to use and protected against theft/pickpockets. Used it on my recent trip to Europe!" —Rachel Bristol
"These were very useful to have. After reading about pickpockets, it was a comfort to have them." —NOLA
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $12.99 (available in three color combos).
2. A memory foam seat cushion with an ergonomic design and gel layer for cradling your behind while you're in your car seat off to your next adventure. After all, you don't want a sore behind once you get to your destination.
Lots of reviewers who drive for a living rave about it.
Promising review: "I got this for a return flight because I was sitting on a metal bar in the seat for five hours. I had it shipped to my hotel. It made a huge difference in sitting in my seat on the way home. I was comfortable and not grumpy." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $36.76+ (available in three color combos).
3. An Apple AirTag for each bag to give you peace of mind even if you're driving to your destination and are just leaving your luggage at the hotel before check-in time!
Storytime: After traveling summer 2022 carry-on only, and being a person who tries to carry on whenever possible, I finally bought a couple of Apple AirTags during 2022 Black Friday sales. And I am SO grateful I did. My normal carry-on bag was too big to fit the Lufthansa luggage requirements (and BOY, do they check that!) so I had to check my bags for a December 2022 trip to Vienna and back from Prague (with a layover in Frankfurt). My bag didn't make it onto the plane in Frankfurt, and once I landed in Newark, New Jersey, I pulled up the app on my phone and saw that yes, my backpack AirTag was indeed with me, but my suitcase AirTag was still in Germany. (The screen grab is from an Amazon review, but you get the gist.) The AirTag also helped me track FedEx's delivery of the suitcase to my parents' house, where I was spending the holidays immediately after my Europe trip ended. I was even able to see it on a highway less than an hour's drive from my parents' house. TL;DR: I think AirTags are very much a worthwhile investment if you travel a few times a year. And I'm not the only one who thinks so.
Promising review: "This was my very first AirTag, but it will not be my last. I travel quite a bit, and it's comforting to be able to watch your luggage as it travels with you through the airport, into baggage claim, and back out. I've heard of a few success stories with lost luggage in which these things saved the day. Worth the price, and the setup is super easy with an iPhone. I appreciate that you can name them and assign your favorite emoji to the display. Will be purchasing more for myself and as gifts." —Malissa
Get it from Amazon for $24.
4. A flat RFID-blocking fanny pack that'll work underneath your clothes or as just a regular waist bag.
5. A trifold travel wallet so all your important documents are in one place and you're not wearily holding up the line when it comes time to show the TSA agent your passport and boarding pass.
The wallet has a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, slim pocket, a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a coin zippered pocket, key holder, and pen holder.
Promising review: "I went out of the country for the first time and am so glad I bought this wallet. It holds all my documents and IDs, and makes going through airports easy with everything right at hand. It's a good size and fit nicely in my cross-body travel bag. So, if you need a nice travel wallet, give this one a go. It's a good quality and price." —khaleesi
"I only use this thing for travel. It's compact and lightweight, very comfortable for traveling." —Carolina B.
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in 32 colors).
6. A portable door lock to attach to any regular old door for your budget-friendly hotel, vacation rental, room in a guest house, or, well, just any door. It's super easy to install and won't damage the door. It'll be a comfort for solo travelers, especially.
If you're flying with this in your carry-on just make sure that you put it in an easy-to-access pocket because I've had security look for it in my bag after going through the X-ray.
Promising review: "I'm getting ready to move, and the drive is going to take me a few days. I got this to feel more comfortable staying in hotels and motels. I feel really good about my security with this on the door. It was very easy to install, and it's super strong." —Victoria Ciavarelli
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
7. An anti-theft neck wallet that's also RFID-blocking to help you more easily navigate your cruise-ship excursions without having to keep your hands hovering over your pockets the entire time. Pickpockets exist, and you've gotta be aware of 'em, but let's focus on taking in the sights.
8. An Arden Cove anti-theft *and* waterproof vegan-leather purse that won't *look* like an anti-theft bag — in case that's the reason you don't already own one. Gotta love a bag that'll get you through sudden rain.
Arden Cove is a woman-owned brand founded by sisters Carmen and Karin Yuen after carrying disappointing bags and gear while globetrotting.
It has a waterproof body and zipper, slash-proof lining all around, locking zippers, RFID blocking material, a chain shoulder that strap attaches to a post or chair, built-in wallet, shoulder pad on strap for added comfort, bottom studs to protect it from wear and tear when setting the bag down, and an interior D-ring to attach a keychain.
Promising review: "I bought this bag before going on a trip to Barcelona. The anti-theft feature was a comfort, and very easy to use. It was larger than I expected and fit everything I needed for the day! Would highly recommend." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $139.99+ (available in six colors and three chain drop lengths).
9. A portable handheld fan for those moments when the breeze takes a break. Oh, and it's also a power bank *and* flashlight. So you'll be sure to find all sorts of other uses for it.
Check out a TikTok of the portable fan in action.
I own this and use it ALL the time. It comes in handy in a variety of situations at home *and* while traveling — especially when you're sitting in a stuffy plane in Miami in July with the doors open, waiting for the pilot to board and take off. I def got some jealous side-eyes from other passengers as I kept myself cool with this.
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in four colors).
10. A luggage-mounted cup caddy with a pocket for your bagel or croissant (look at you being fancy so early in the morning!) so you can steer your way to your airport gate with your caffeine in tow.
11. A set of storage scrunchies for helping you stash your lip balm, cash, keys, and more while you're out and about. After all, you don't want to spend precious vacation time on making your hair look like you got a $$$ blowout.
LOKI STASHED is a small biz specializing in these scrunchies. See them in action on TikTok here!
Promising review: "I use these every time I travel. Perfect for holding a key or some rolled-up bills for emergencies. Comfortable and reliable." —Poke-me-in-the-coconut
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in six color combinations).
12. Some reusable bottle bags to take up basically no space on your way to your destination because did you even go to the Champagne region if you didn't bring back some goodies? If your bottle breaks in this while in transit, the bag catches the spill!
JetBag is a small business specializing in creating bags to protect your wine and your stuff. It's designed with absorbent padding on the inside, so in the event that the bottle breaks, it won't get everywhere in your luggage.
Promising review: "I love these bags. I frequently travel overseas and always want to bring olive oil, wine, or the like back from somewhere. These bags are perfect for protecting my finds, and I am comfortable that they will absorb the liquid if they do get broken. My husband actually put a bottle of cracked open wine in the bag to test it, laid the bag on its side, and it absorbed the liquid!" —JHN
Get a set of three from Amazon for $13.50+ (available in four colors).