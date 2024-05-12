69 Products That’ll Make You Feel Like You Have A PhD In Traveling

1. A Baggallini anti-theft travel backpack that'll make it harder for anyone who gets some (illegal) ideas while you're marveling at [insert picturesque view].
It has RFID-blocking technology; is made of slash-resistant, Securtex anti-theft fabric; and locking zippers that blend in with the backpack's design.
Promising review: "This has great security features. The compartment that holds cards has a locking zipper and sits securely against your back. Two side pockets for water bottle, umbrella, etc. Very roomy and lightweight. I used it this weekend at a tulip festival in Washington. It lightly rained the whole time I was outdoors, and nothing in my bag got wet. It wiped dry easily. A great daypack for adventures!" —pixie
Get it from Amazon for $108.59 (available in seven colors).
2. Kopari Sun Shield On-The-Glow Sheer Sunscreen Stick packs SPF 40 for a verrrrrrry glittery effect on your skin while keeping it from sizzling in the sun. I just used this at an outdoor music festival on the Vegas Strip, and got away (mostly) unscathed. (I got a little lazy at the end and missed a few little spots on one shoulder.)
Note that some reviewers gave it fewer than 5 stars bc it has a LOT of glitter in it, and they desired a mere shimmer. This thing will make you sparkle like a Twilight vampire. I kept this in my bag and reapplied it throughout the sunny day as needed. It went on smooth and cool, and didn't feel greasy despite my ~hourly application. It's pricier than my beloved Neutrogena solid SPF but it's extra fun for a music festival or sultry vacation.
Get it from Amazon for $29.
3. Plus a set of sunscreen reminder stickers pairs with your body sunscreen so there's someone besides you and your pal who're wading in the waves to remind you that, uh, yes, you do need to reapply! Oh and they last for 12 hours. Once a sticker turns colors, it's time to reapply. (Raise your hand if you've ever had a bad burn throw a wrench in your vacation plans.)
Check out a TikTok of the sunscreen stickers in action.
Promising review: "Just used this product on a recent trip to Florida. I made sure to wash my skin before application and it lasted about two days on my skin without coming off. When out of the sun or behind UV glass, like in a car, the spot turns clear. As soon as you step into the sun it turns purple. If you use a sunblock it starts to become clear or semi clear. After being on the beach and having gone into the water a few times the spot started seeing purple and I applied sunblock again. In a minute the spot was clear again. So this is very effective In alerting me when to reapply." —RGTorque
Get two 16-counts from Amazon for $25.99+ (also available as a 48-count).
4. A set of Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier packets, an electrolyte drink mix infused with potassium and vitamin C you can mix into a bottle of water to help speed up your hydration. After all, guzzling water on a flight and then having to spend half the flight in the bathroom line is never fun.
Psst — it's also gluten-free, soy-free, and dairy-free!
I always ALWAYS pack this stuff for trips. I recently visited Vegas for ~48 hours for an outdoor music festival. I drank one in the morning before boarding my flight, then once I got checked into my hotel, then the next morning before the music festival where I was outside and guzzling tall boys of beer. And I felt great when I woke up the next day! Drinking Liquid IV also meant I didn't have to guzzle plain water (and then stand in line for the bathroom a ton) to stay hydrated for the 12+-hour festival.
Promising review: "This stuff seriously works. Took on a five-day cruise when we had the unlimited drink package, and these Liquid I.V.s saved my life several times. Wouldn’t have made it to dinner/gotten off the ship the next morning without them." —Laura Bales
Get a pack of 16 from Amazon for $23.45 (also available in sugar-free flavors). I'm also quite partial to the newer grapefruit flavor.
5. Some vinyl picnic table and bench covers reviewers found extremely helpful for camping and park use.
6. A travel scarf with hidden storage in it that, yes, will help add that one last accessory your ensemble needs and *also* keep your neck toastier on your flight.
Waypoint Goods is a small biz that specializes in travel accessories.
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE my travel scarf. This piece is perfect for every occasion. Whether I am traveling on a plane or a road trip, at work, or trying to dress up an outfit to go out, it is perfect and functional. My phone, credit cards and keys fit seamlessly in the pocket without changing the look or fit of my scarf. At times I have put all of that plus a boarding pass and passport in the pocket!!" —Caroline
Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in 14 styles).
7. An airplane seat back organizer because those seat back pockets are NEVER as big as you need them to be. With this, you can actually store your snacks, water bottle, and so much more without having to get up and get stuff out of the overhead throughout your flight.
Check out a TikTok of the Airplane Pockets tray table cover in action.
Airplane Pockets is a small business that specializes in sanitary, portable travel organization products.
My colleague Emma Lord owns and loves this: "I used this on a roundtrip from NYC to Tokyo, both with connecting flights in Canada, and cannot sing its praises enough. It fit all four of the different tray tables I used it on and was so ridiculously handy for keeping track of all my littler odds and ends like AirPods, the plane's headphones, earplugs, a sleep mask, a book, gum, a scrunchie, and little snacks. The hanging end of it easily tucked into the built-in sleeve of the seat in front of me for takeoff and when other passengers needed to scoot past me in my aisle seat. Usually, I feel like a hot mess and get frustrated rooting around in the grimy sleeve for my stuff, and this was such a refreshing solution! Several flight attendants even asked where I got it to buy one for themselves!"
Promising review: "Very useful, especially when traveling with kids. Provided easy access and storage to things like water bottles, hand sanitizer, snacks, wipes, and headphones. I didn't have to access my carry-on." —JJ
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
8. A quick-drying microfiber beach towel built to shake off sand and pack small in your suitcase. No need to sneak out a hotel towel to the beach!
Promising review: "Love this! I am a flight attendant and keep it in my suitcase for various uses, but it's an outstanding for beach or picnic blanket. It weighs nothing, beautiful, and great quality! My new go-to gift item." —Laurance F. Haun
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in 26 patterns).
9. A packable pop-up tent that'll give baby (and adults) ALL the shade at the beach or park.
Promising review: "We loved having this tent on our beach trip with our baby. It was so easy and lightweight to carry with us and gave plenty of sun protection for our baby. We will be using this with each beach trip in the future!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in blue and green).
10. A digital luggage scale can make sure that you aren't slammed with an overweight luggage fee (ugh) or having to move stuff from your checked bag to your carry-on to avoid said fee (also, ugh).
You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements.
I tested this digital luggage scale out when packing for a trip to Iceland — check out my demo of how it works on TikTok!
Promising review: "We used this on a six-flight trip across Europe and it made it easy to know that we repacked our bags according to the various weight limits. Some bags had a 10-kg limit and some had a 50-lb limit so it was convenient to switch back and forth between units (even though dividing by 2.2 isn't exactly rocket science)." —Robert
Get it from Amazon for $9.39+ (available in five colors and a two-pack).
11. A garment and travel bag set will cover you when you've gotta keep your outfit for your college roommate's wedding festivities tidy and wrinkle-free, and you have trust issues with airline baggage checks. It'll easily fold and unfold as you need it.
Beauty Goodies is a small business that specializes in chic storage and travel accessories.
Promising review: "This garment bag is an exceptional value for the money. Well built, top quality materials, including 'beefy' zippers, should hold up well for airline travel. Minimal wrinkles if any in garments, and a cavernous bag for storing shoes and other items for a trip. Added bonus, it fits easily in the plane overhead storage, similar in size to a standard roller bag. I highly recommend this product." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $57.45 (available in three colors).
12. A flat RFID-blocking fanny pack can work underneath your clothes or as just a regular waist bag.
Promising review: "Discreet yet spacious. I purchased this for a recent trip. I was able to fit my phone, passport, credit cards, and cash in it easily and it wasn’t bulky or obvious under my clothing. It was comfortable to wear for extended periods of time." —KailensMom
Get it from Amazon for $12.76 (available in 18 styles and two sizes).