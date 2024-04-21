These Travel 53 Essentials Will Help You Pack Efficiently

1. A packing list pad so you can rest assure that you DID bring everything you intended, including which things you wanna include in your carry-on and which things you wanna check.
Promising review: "I hate packing — I mean, I really hate packing! I am always afraid I am going to forget something, and the entire ordeal is a stressful one for me. Since I have to travel a lot, this is a game changer. No more guessing if I forgot my underwear — everything I need is on this list. I am thinking of just keeping one bag totally packed, filled with the items on the list, and just add my suit in when I am ready to travel. :)" —Dr. Oceanfront
Get it from Amazon for $12.03.
2. A set of compression bags if you're not beholden to carry-on weight limits. (V much more of a thing for European flying these days) and tend to overpack. Here's your sweet spot ;). And in the event that security has to go through your bag (it happens!) this'll make it a bit easier for them to sort through your stuff.
And they come with a hand pump for travel! Psst, get even more efficient and pack an empty one of these in your suitcase just in case.
Promising review: "This is a great product. I have a memory foam pillow that I try to take on trips, due to neck issues, so I purchased this product and put it to the test to see if it could flatten the pillow so I can also carry my clothes and the pillow in the same bag, carry-on size travel bag. The pillow's been sitting in the vacuum pack for the last three days now and hasn't let any air into the package at all. The pump removed so much air that the foam is as solid as a rock with less that an 1/8 of an inch of give when I press on it firmly with my thumb." —4-H Shooting Sports Instructor
Get a pack of five from Amazon for $25.99+ (also available in a ten-pack and in five bag sizes).
3. A collection of opaque compression packing cubes you can use over and over again without having to remember to pack a pump for sucking out the air.
Be sure to look up any weight restrictions on carry-on luggage. I recently ran into that problem myself, but the person at the airport check-in counter who gave me some trouble about my bag just seemed to care about my roller carry-on. So I'd suggest using these in a backpack or tote bag you plan to put under the seat.
I own/adore this set of packing cubes that I put to great use on a trip when I only used my beloved BEIS backpack (featured above) and BEIS carry-on for a looong trip. I spent eight nights in North Carolina with family over Christmas and then flew to Miami and then to Havana, Cuba, for a four-night New Year's FTLO trip. As you'd guess, the weather for my two legs of the trip was quite different. I packed nearly all my Cuba clothes (aside from underwear, PJs, and socks) in one cube and was able to easily get them all back in the cube at the end of my trip. Two of these cubes was perfect for me and fit in my carry-on suitcase.
Get two medium-size ones from Calpak for $48 (available in 19 colors/patterns and a variety of sizes).
4. A Beis backpack that zips open like a suitcase without *looking* like one of those backpacks that do that. I used this and a space vac bag to pack ALL my belongings for my Iceland trip instead of paying $100 to check a bag. (That's how the discount airlines get you!)
I snagged this backpack after hearing my colleague Chelsea Stuart sing its praises. I had a trusty (now discontinued) InCase backpack I used as a personal item and served me well on dozens of trips for about five years. But I wanted a bag for some upcoming travel (2.5 weeks in Europe with *just* carry-on for five flights) that opens up like a suitcase for easier packing. Since buying, I've taken it on two long weekend trips (Amtrak to Newport, Rhode Island, for a wedding and regional train to a Connecticut country lake house) with no complaints. In fact, for both of those trips I packed MORE than I needed.
Inside, you'll find a mesh zippered pocket and a plastic pocket perfect for your toiletries. I can fit enough wet toilet toiletries in the second pocket as I'd be allowed to carry-on for a plane. In the mesh pocket I put other necessities like cotton swabs, medicine, eye glasses, etc. The main compartment is deceptively deep so you can easily roll clothes and Lego-fit them in together without using packing cubes. In fact, I fit all of the stuff in the second picture in that section (a romper, PJs, a bikini, sunscreen, five pairs of undies, a pair of jean shorts, nap dress, three pairs of socks, two pairs of sandals, two T-shirts, a slip skirt, sleep mask, curling iron, mini flat iron, makeup bag, and tote bag). AND it has stretchy X-straps to keep it all secure like you'd see in a roller suitcase so when I unzip it, everything stays put. But before I forget, there's a separate cushioned laptop pocket close to the backpack straps that I found works well for books or a Kindle if your travel leaves you laptop-less.
I love that this backpack has DEEP side pockets so your umbrella or water bottle won't fall out. In fact, I stuck a flashlight and an umbrella in one side pocket. (You could always use a flashlight.) Plus! It has a generously sized pocket on the front of the backpack with easy access for sunglasses, snacks, writing pens...all sorts of those little extras you need to access quickly. To top it all off, the backpack straps and top handle are STURDY. I felt totally secure toting it around and slinging it into overhead storage compartments on the trains. I love the look and construction of it with faux leather and sturdy black canvas, and the trolley passthrough to easily fit on my roller suitcase I'm about to drag through a bunch of airports. At nearly $80, this isn't the cheapest backpack option but if you're a frequent traveler, you'll get so much mileage on it and seriously save on some baggage fees, making it well worth the cost. This backpack and I are going places, for sure.
Get it from Beis Travel for $88 (available in eight colors).
5. A wheeled carry-on bag small enough to qualify as a personal item on super stringent airlines. It can fit underneath an airplane seat! You can avoid checking a bag, glide through security, *and* don't have to hurt your shoulder by carrying a duffel bag that'd also fit strict bag measurement policies. Take that, Spirit Airlines.
Now you won't even have to pull your suitcase outta the overhead!
Promising review: "This works out so well for me. I’m a flight attendant, and I’ve had an infinite amount of day trips over the summer. I got tired of carrying around my regular TravelPro spinner, so I finally ordered this. SOOOOO MUCH BETTER FOR ME. It’s light, has enough pockets, and can easily fit under a seat if needed.
The ONLY picky thing I can think of is how loud it sounds going across rough concrete. The wheels aren’t as silent as others, but that won’t stop me from buying another." —Kayla T
Get it from Amazon for $52.74+ (available in four colors).
6. Or if you're flying an airline without Draconian luggage requirements, a hard-shell roller suitcase with a pocket on the front for your laptop to make getting through the TSA line much easier and then nap easily knowing that it's safe in the overhead.
Promising review: "This is my first time buying a 'fancier' suitcase, and I love it so far! I took it with me on a trip to NYC for work and used it as a carry-on. I was easily able to lift it up, and it fit very well in the overhead bins. A lot of people were asked to gate check, but as this bag met the requirements, I was able to bring it on all my American Airlines flights. I love the inside design with the different pockets and that my packing cubes easily fit. I had enough clothes and work items for four days and could easily have fit more, at least for a week! Also, it comes with a laundry bag, as I had forgotten mine. I highly recommend it. I think it will last me for a long time!" —Marie C.
Get it from Amazon for $135.97+ (available in three colors and more sizes).
7. A garment and travel bag set will cover you when you've gotta keep your outfit tidy and wrinkle-free, and you have trust issues with airline baggage checks. It'll easily fold and unfold as you need it.
Beauty Goodies is a small business that specializes in chic storage and travel accessories.
Promising review: "This garment bag is an exceptional value for the money. Well built, top quality materials, including 'beefy' zippers, should hold up well for airline travel. Minimal wrinkles if any in garments, and a cavernous bag for storing shoes and other items for a trip. Added bonus, it fits easily in the plane overhead storage, similar in size to a standard roller bag. I highly recommend this product." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $49.89 (available in two colors).
8. A compact eight-compartment pill organizer so you'll have space for all the stuff you take from all the delicious food that sometimes makes you feel bad on your travels. Plus! As one TikToker points out, you can use any empty compartments to store your earrings.
I own this organizer after putting it in stories like this one and never fill up all the compartments with just pills, so I've had success using the earring TikTok hack.
Promising review: "My husband and I travel a lot and take a number of prescription drugs. It was always a hassle accessing our medication when needed, so I purchased this organizer to make things easier. I used a label maker and labeled each little compartment and it has performed wonderfully. I highly recommend this organizer to anyone who travels and needs medications throughout the day." —Jacqueline
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $7.97+.
9. A pocket-size, refillable travel perfume atomizer you simply pump on your normal size perfume bottle to keep you smelling like your signature scent while you're on the go. Yes, I paid all that dough for a Le Labo but no I won't pay more dough for their (still v pricey) travel bottles. If you like to bring along more than one scent, this is also a great buy!
^ That's me pumping my signature perfume into one of these travel atomizers I've been using for about a year. As the reviewer down below mentions, it's great to just throw in your purse on the reg for a fragrance re-up throughout the day. As you can see, it's about the size of my thumb and therefore takes up very little room. Plus! It's smaller than most rollerball travel fragrances you can pick up. This first one is working so well, that I just have the other three in storage. But if this one bites the dust this summer during travels, I'll be OK about digging into my stores to use one of the remaining three...especially at this price point.
Promising review: "Perfect scent options for a flight attendant! These are perfect for travel and putting in your purse. You can put different scents and the little bottles hold up well. You don’t need the tiny funnel. Just remember which scent you put where! Definitely recommend." —Britney
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $7.99.
10. Gentle 2-in-1 travel flossing toothbrushes that'll fold up to half their size (every inch in your luggage counts!) and really get in there to give your mouth a super-clean feeling. Like, just-back-from-the-dentist cleaning. I always pack these for trips and their tiny flossing bristles make my travel nighttime routine a lot easier and efficient.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Promising review: "I love that this travel toothbrush has its own self closing cover. Makes it very handy for travel at half the size of a regular toothbrush when packed and full size brush when open. Also really love the bristles on this brush, they are soft but have enough stiffness to get between teeth when brushing." —Yvonne
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two colors).
11. A TSA-friendly shampoo and conditioner set so you don't have to rely on hotel (ick) or Airbnb (even worse!) hair products and can save more room in your toiletry bag for your multi-step skincare routine. FYI, bar versions of shampoo and conditioner will last you for many trips.
BRIXY is a small biz specializing in solid bar body care. They're vegan, plastic-free, and safe for color-treated hair.
Promising review: "I'm pleasantly surprised. The shampoo lathers easily. It doesn't take much. The conditioner works so well, too, and left my hair feeling soft and clean. I have long, curly hair, so I wondered how this would go. I'm so happy. I love it and will be using it all the time. The best part about a bar of shampoo and a bar of conditioner is they can be taken through airport luggage without dealing with the liquid limit. Sometimes, I travel for weeks at a time and need more than the small sizes of shampoo and conditioner. I don't want to check my luggage, and I want to conserve space. Here's my answer to all of that. These products are awesome in more than one way." —SJ
Get them from Amazon for $24.96 (available in three scents).
12. And for when you're trying to put off a (time-consuming) wash, a I Dew Care "Tap Secret" mattifying powder shampoo can tackle greasy roots without the aerosol formula. Cheers to skipping a morning wash for an early flight...and still being able to carry on some dry shampoo without making room for it in your toiletries bag. (I recently used this to great success on a sweaty trip to New Orleans.)
Promising review: "I was looking for a dry shampoo that would be easy to use on the go for a trip I was taking. I had no issues taking this through TSA and it was so easy to use on the go. You literally just pat the poof on your scalp and then rub the powder in. I do have black hair so dry shampoo is usually very visible in my hair, but I didn't have any harder time than usual rubbing this powder in. It did a really good job of soaking up all the oil and giving my hair volume. I'm not a fan of the price for the amount that you get, but it is lasting longer than I thought it would. I would definitely recommend and will purchase again." —Teresa
Get it from Amazon for $18.