46 Problem-Solving Products For Better Time Management If Time Just Seems To Run Away From You

1. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper will make onion tears and time-consuming food prep mess a thing of the past! This way you won't waste so much time energy on *evenly* spiralizing or chopping — or even time spent cleaning up the bits and pieces that went flying when you got a little too aggressive.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.98.
2. L’Oréal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water to summon up a major dose of moisture in — like the name suggests — a mere eight seconds! No need to kill time for an extra five minutes in the shower on a hair mask.
Promising review: "Bought this not expecting that it would work. I've been using products in and on my hair for years, both expensive and inexpensive. This is the best I've used, bar none! It smooths and takes away the tightness of the curls. Will buy it again and again!" —Judith Cohen
Get it from Amazon for $8.85.
3. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you simply throw in your sink (the whole packet!), turn on the water, and watch fizz up as it does the tough work below on all the gunk that OTHER PEOPLE have let build up in your disposal.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $6.99.
4. An enzyme-based stain spray to get out ALL sorts of stains...even breast milk! Turns out your shirt just belongs in the hamper, not the trash or repeat stain-lifting wash cycles.
Puracy is a small, family-owned business dedicated to creating natural and organic formulas that are not only effective, but safe for kids and pets. Aside from food stains, this spray also does a number on all other miscellaneous spots in your life like wine, coffee, makeup, and period blood!
Promising review: "Puracy is the best stain remover I've ever used! Grass stains? GONE. Blood? GONE. Baby poo on white clothes? Doesn't stand a chance! Seriously, Puracy got out stains from 6-year-old stored baby clothing!!! It's that good! Grease? Gone. Seriously this stuff is AMAZING! Buy it now!" —GrantedByTiffany
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes) or Puracy for $7.99+ (available in four sizes).
5. A bottle of nontoxic Folex Carpet Spot Remover can make all sorts of horrific stains disappear quickly. *And* there's no rinsing or vacuuming involved.
To use, apply to the stain, gently agitate with your fingers, and blot with an absorbent cloth. This is non-toxic and should be non-irritating on the skin!
Promising review: "I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car when I bought it. I tried other cleaners to get it out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out and they flat out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing! I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
6. A compact eight-compartment pill organizer so you'll have space for all the stuff you may need when you're on the go instead of looking for rattling pill bottles or a ziplock baggy of barely identifiable pills a la Lisa Rinna on RHOBH. (No shade, I too had one of those bags until I bought one of these myself!)
Promising review: "My husband and I travel a lot and take a number of prescription drugs. It was always a hassle accessing our medication when needed, so I purchased this organizer to make things easier. I used a label maker and labeled each little compartment and it has performed wonderfully. I highly recommend this organizer to anyone who travels and needs medications throughout the day." —Jacqueline
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $9.97.
7. OGX Locking + Coconut Curls Air Dry Cream for a great, affordable scrunch-and-go option with legions of fans to back up that claim. This'll provide more time for hammock reading than hair styling. Win-win.
Promising review: "I put some in my hair for the first time today and I'm impressed! I towel dried my hair and then put about a quarter size in my palm and spread throughout my hair, scrunched my hair, and then let it air dry. I think it did a good job at defining my waves and eliminating the serious frizz." —ninjamommy
Get it from Amazon for $6.97.
8. A pack of stain-removing, nontoxic cleaning cups to efficiently clean out your Keurig's innards once your coffee starts tasting a bit funny. No more asking everyone in the place to see if your coffee tastes funny and then googling how the heck you're supposed to clean a K-cup machine.
Promising review: "Okay, so these cleaner pods are awesome! I didn't know how gross our Keurig was until today. The big mason jar on the left is when I actually ran the cleaner through plus one rinse cycle. The middle one is another rinse cycle and the last one, on the right, is the last one I did. So yes, I would suggest running two or three rinse cycles instead of the recommended one. But it's still an awesome product for the price! I have a Keurig 2.0 and I had no issues." —Mads0421
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95.
9. Plus some Bottle Bright cleaning tablets will revive the look (and taste!) of the stainless-steel thermos you use every dang day (whether you're WFH or not) but aren't so great at washing like you should.
Promising review: "Finished using it five minutes ago and it’s the best! My husband uses a Stanley thermos daily to take coffee to work. He tries to remember to rinse it out every day, but that doesn’t always happen. I filled the thermos with water, dropped a tablet in, and let it sit. I promptly forgot about it for a few hours. Initially, I was disappointed when I dumped the water, as it was barely tinged brown. Then I put fresh water in, covered the top, shook it, and OMG. The crap that came out was disgusting, yet fascinating. I looked in the thermos and saw almost nothing but sparkly silver! There was a little crud left in the top third of the thermos, but it’s a really tall one, so I wasn’t surprised. Got the bottle brush, swished twice, and bam! All clean! No fumes, no smell, no nothing, just clean. I used to struggle cleaning it with baking soda, vinegar, the brush, soap, and elbow grease. Screw that. I will forever use only these tablets! Here’s to better tasting (and way less gross) coffee!" —BranchingOut
Get 36 tablets from Amazon for $24.
10. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can simply just spray on after you shower, wait 8–12 hours while it tackles mold and mildew stains, soap scum, and just about any gross grime without YOU having to scrub. Talk about practical to the max.
Promising review: "This stuff is a lifesaver. Life is tremendously busy with kids and cleaning the shower is at the bottom of the list. I bought this due to pure frustration and disgust of my shower and it has turned it around in a weekend. You literally spray it and forget it and just with that little effort, I have a clean shower!! Also great for glass doors. It cleaned everything! Love it!" —Amanda Nichols
Get it from Amazon for $19.74.
11. An I Dew Care "Tap Secret" mattifying powder shampoo will tackle greasy roots without the aerosol formula or a time-consuming wash. Plus! Because it's not aerosol, you can carry it on a plane!
Promising review: "I was looking for a dry shampoo that would be easy to use on the go for a trip I was taking. I had no issues taking this through TSA and it was so easy to use on the go. You literally just pat the poof on your scalp and then rub the powder in. I do have black hair so dry shampoo is usually very visible in my hair, but I didn't have any harder time than usual rubbing this powder in. It did a really good job of soaking up all the oil and giving my hair volume. I'm not a fan of the price for the amount that you get, but it is lasting longer than I thought it would. I would definitely recommend and will purchase again." —Teresa
Get it from Amazon for $16.
12. Elizabeth Mott's Thank Me Later Eye Primer can keep that complicated smoky eye look you copied from an MUA's TikTok intact long into the night. Because the last thing you want to do is touch up your makeup after you've had a few Proseccos.
Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high-end to low — MAC, Lorac, Urban Decay...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. I use this primer and my shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I'm lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you Elizabeth Mott for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.