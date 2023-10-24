Just 39 Things You Just Plain Need (I Don't Make The Rules)

1. Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant has TONS of impressive before-and-after pics in the reviews that'll maybe give you a little hope for issues like rosacea, cystic acne, wrinkles, large pores, and about anything else.
Promising review: "I have every skin issue you can think of. Rosacea, acne (hormonal, cystic, whiteheads, blackheads), dehydration, excessive oiliness, redness, all of it. I’ve spent probably thousands on a multitude of different products, trying to find one that would at least make a dent. I’ve had many procedures, many trips to the dermatologist. Nothing I’ve ever used, nothing I’ve ever done, has made such a profound difference in the appearance of my skin. Having rosacea, my face often felt hot, bumpy, and burned. While my complexion is naturally fair and pink, this has seriously covered all my bases in a gentle and effective way. I’ve been trying to turn my skin around for YEARS!! This was the product that did it. If I could give it 100 stars I would. It has seriously changed my life!!! Also sorry for the nasty pictures haha." —hc
2. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a lightweight but SUPER hydrating face serum made to work on all skin types — yep, even sensitive skin. It addresses acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines. Plus! The snail mucin is harvested in an ethically and environmentally friendly way.
3. An oil stain remover capable of annihilating that grease stain that you thought made your garage or driveway a goner.
Promising review: "Changed the oil on my girlfriend's car and some oil spilled on my NEW driveway...which I didn't notice 'til four days later. Four spots all about the size of a dollar bill baking in the Arizona sun for four days. Put the stuff on (sits on the stain like pancake batter — don't be afraid to pour liberally) and let it sit from 6 p.m. 'til about 9 a.m. the next day. It dried and the instructions said to just sweep the stuff up (right, like I am not going to need a scraper and wire scrub pad for an hour. HA). Well it broke apart with the broom and the stains were gone, just swept up the powder pieces — took about a minute. I WAS SHOCKED! Something that actually works on oil and it's easy. Absolutely NO sign of anything that was there." —AmazonBob
4. An Angry Orange pet odor eliminator that'll erase all the visual (and smelly) evidence of pet accidents on flooring and furniture. You don't need a new chair. You just need this.
Promising review: "This product is amazing!!!! We have a Rottweiler pup and a bichon pup and our house was feeling the PAIN! I tried everything and use to tell my wife, 'with all the science and technology in the world we still can’t come up with something that gets rid of the dog mark smell!'
This product does everything and more. Just ordered another round. We were about to throw away some furniture due to the smell and now after use we can keep it. Saved me hundreds. Well worth the money." —clayton s tonkin
5. A box of slow cooker liners can make cleaning up after yourself (and delicious concoctions) criminally easy. Just toss the liner when you're finished!
I adore my slow cooker but hate cleaning up after using it. So I use these handy lil' bags. Read my full review of Reynolds Kitchens Premium Slow Cooker Liners.
6. A cute portable charger will fit in your pocket or bag. And you can also easily use your phone while it charges! I've taken this on two international trips since purchasing, including a day trip to Budapest where I only had my purse. And it's my favorite charger to date for capturing adorable Christmas markets in Prague to breathtaking cliff views in Iceland without completely draining my battery.
I bought this specifically for my weeklong trip to Europe in December when I knew I'd be taking a million videos of adorable Christmas markets. But! I keep it in my bag all the time, even when I'm not on vacation. I use Google Maps to get around NYC, and any New Yorker will tell you that when you leave your home on a quick errand at 10 a.m. on a Saturday, you may not get home until 3 a.m. because there's always something cool to do, and friends constantly reach out with impromptu plans. This little charger has saved me on several days while I'm out and about. No more need to bring your pal a phone charging cord when you're meeting for happy hour and searching the bar for stools near an outlet.
7. Suspenders for your sheets that are exactly how they sound so no matter how much you toss and turn, your fitted sheet won't pop you in the face in the middle of the night when it comes loose. It happens! I know!
8. A callus-removing gel for professional pedicure results at home if scrubbing, soaking, and filing have failed you.
Promising review: "Amazing. Now I know the first pic is gross but that just shows how bad my feet were, scrubbing, pedicures, soaking all just made it worse until I found this cream! I mean it seriously shows In the pics. The other big thing I noticed was how soft my feet were after using it! Too bad you can't tell that from the picture. Idk what makes this work so well but it's a miracle! And yes definitely wear gloves and you're good to go." —Amazon Customer
9. A carpet cleaning solution with results so impressive (just cast your eyes below this text!) that you may have to bleep out your own reaction. Get ready to break up with your carpet cleaner rental spot. Remember when your carpet was beige instead of greige?
It's from a family-run small business that specializes in cleaning products, especially ones for homes with pets!
Promising review: "After reading the reviews I thought I could at least try it, and holy smokes, this is a miracle cleaner!!! I think I have tried every cleaner on the market for pet stains and nothing ever really works on my carpets. Even if I get it off the top, it somehow comes back up. My crazy dogs hate the rain and they have one spot that they always go on when they decide they are not going outside. I have cleaned the spot probably 100 times. I cleaned this area one time with this cleaner and my spot steam cleaner and it is completely gone! The stain and smell are 100% gone, not just covered up like before, completely and absolutely gone. Miracle cleaner for sure!" —PLLane
10. A lid organizer with adjustable dividers that'll look simple but will work some magic in your kitchen drawers because you love food storage options nearly as much as you love snacking.
YouCopia is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions.
Promising review: "This product does exactly what it's supposed to and does it well. In under 15 minutes I took my nightmare lid drawer and turned it into a functional, convenient storage space. The dividers were simple to install and provided flexibility. Slowly but surely I am getting my tiny, chaotic kitchen under control, and this got me a huge leap closer." —S. Hawthorn
11. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you simply throw in your sink (the whole packet!), turn on the water, and watch fizz up as it does the tough work below on all the gunk that OTHER PEOPLE have let build up in your disposal.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
12. A pack of stain-removing, nontoxic cleaning cups to clean out your Keurig's innards once your coffee starts tasting a bit funny.
Promising review: "Okay, so these cleaner pods are awesome! I didn't know how gross our Keurig was until today. The big mason jar on the left is when I actually ran the cleaner through plus one rinse cycle. The middle one is another rinse cycle and the last one, on the right, is the last one I did. So yes, I would suggest running two or three rinse cycles instead of the recommended one. But it's still an awesome product for the price! I have a Keurig 2.0 and I had no issues." —Mads0421
13. A set of Sea Bands with a little nub that targets the acupuncture point on your wrists meant to help reduce nausea. This'll be great in case you get motion sick in a budget-friendlier plane, car, bus, or ferry ride.
Promising review: "These are amazing, as someone who has pretty severe motion sickness and carries Dramamine with me everywhere this is magnificent. I used these on an overnight cruise in Europe. The sea was particularly choppy that night and was miserable for me even with Dramamine and ginger. These did the trick! They were fairly tight on me (I am plus size) but the relief they gave me was immense." —Jena Freyermouth
