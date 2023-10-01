46 Things That’ll Help You Prepare For Vacation, Even If You’re Lazy

1. A pack of LeakLocks Toiletry Skins you can slip onto the tops of your full-size toiletries because even though you're flying and it pains you to pay to check a bag, you don't wanna deal with decanting your toiletries or seeking out travel size versions.
Rinseroo is a small business specializing in problem-solving cleaning, pet, and travel products.
Promising review: "I used these on my travel toiletries on a month-long road trip. On several occasions, the toiletry lids opened, but none of the product leaked out of the toiletry skins. I was even able to pour the leaked shampoo back into the bottle. I rinsed out the skin and placed it back on for the next leg of my journey. These are my new travel must-haves." —Tyson Mohr
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $11.99 (also available in an eight-pack).
2. And a hanging toiletry bag that'll contain all of your beauty haul — so you won't have to worry about cutting out an overnight mask or that blue mascara that would seem like a fun thing to wear. Ya never know! AND it has a hook on top that means you can easily hang it up instead of finding a spot on the hotel bath's vanity counter.
Promising review: "I love how it kept all my toiletries organized and in plain sight when hanging. It's very sturdy and great quality. I ordered this before I went on a two-week trip to Europe and was so happy that I did. This travel bag exceeded my expectations!" —Jackie Cooney
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in nine colors).
3. A packing list pad so you can rest assure that you DID bring everything you intended, including which things you wanna include in your carry-on and which things you wanna check. No having to find a razor in that cute coastal town where your pals are getting married.
Promising review: "I hate packing — I mean, I really hate packing! I am always afraid I am going to forget something, and the entire ordeal is a stressful one for me. Since I have to travel a lot, this is a game changer. No more guessing if I forgot my underwear — everything I need is on this list. I am thinking of just keeping one bag totally packed, filled with the items on the list, and just add my suit in when I am ready to travel. :)" —Dr. Oceanfront
Get it from Amazon for $7.
4. A trifold travel wallet so all your important documents are in one place and you're not wearily holding up the line when it comes time to show the TSA agent your passport and boarding pass. Plus it comes in a bunch of colors so you can strategically shop for a color that'll jump out at you for even easier finding.
The wallet has a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, slim pocket, a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a coin zippered pocket, key holder, and pen holder.
Promising review: "Buy it now! I went to Europe and visited five countries, and was able to keep all my tickets/boarding passes here, along with all the important items such as passport, credit card, even phone! Loved it!!!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in 40 colors).
5. A compact eight-compartment pill organizer so you'll have space for all the stuff you take from all the delicious food that sometimes makes you feel bad on your travels — like the legendary hot dogs at the state fair. (Totally worth it.) I have one and just leave the meds in there for my next trip.
Plus! As one TikToker points out, you can use any empty compartments to store your earrings.
Promising review: "My husband and I travel a lot and take a number of prescription drugs. It was always a hassle accessing our medication when needed, so I purchased this organizer to make things easier. I used a label maker and labeled each little compartment and it has performed wonderfully. I highly recommend this organizer to anyone who travels and needs medications throughout the day." —Jacqueline
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $6.97.
6. A Nuuly month-long clothing subscription to put some fresh 'fits into your rotation without buying a whole bunch of stuff and doing the mental gymnastics figuring out if you'll wear the stuff again. It's also much easier to pack for vacation with this if you've had a weight fluctuation since the last time you wore your trip-appropriate clothes.
I rented from Nuuly for my weeks-long trip last summer, and scheduling those dresses out in time for delivery helped me figure out what was going to go in my suitcase before I even unzipped my (mostly) empty suitcase. And then I did the same for my March trip to Vietnam and Malaysia, where it was much warmer than the weather in NYC where I live.
Sign up for a Nuuly rental for $98 (six items for a month), where you can still snag this dress.
7. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount can help you watch what you want or take advantage of the movies available online for those budget airlines without TVs in the back of the seats. It'll work on the plane *or* while you wait to board.
Promising review: "Great idea, handy little gadget. A tiny bit bulkier than I wanted to pack, but so very glad I did! Took with me for a flight out of the country. Handy to be able to clamp or stand on tray table to watch films aired via in-flight Wi-Fi. Sturdy, versatile, appears well made, and durable. Used with Samsung Galaxy Note 10+." —KLMCats
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
8. An Airfly wireless transmitter that'll let you connect your AirPods or any wireless headphones to your airplane seat...even without Bluetooth!
It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual. My colleague Chelsea Stuart recently reviewed this wireless transmitter after using it on a trip where she hit up several European countries.
Twelve South is a small business that has been creating innovative tech accessories since 2009.
Promising review: "Just returned from a European vacation and this little device worked like a charm! The sound cancellation worked really well on that horribly long 14-hour flight and I could hear the movie perfectly. Just buy it, it's a must have (until airlines convert their stuff to Bluetooth, don't hold your breath)." —Just a Muggle Mom
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in three styles).
9. A pocket-sized, refillable travel perfume atomizer you simply pump on your normal size perfume bottle to keep you smelling like your signature scent while you're on the go. Yes, I paid all that dough for a Le Labo but no I won't pay more dough for their (still v pricey) travel bottles. If you like to bring along more than one scent, this is also a great buy!
^ That's me pumping my signature perfume into one of these travel atomizers I've been using for about a year. As the reviewer down below mentions, it's great to just throw in your purse on the reg for a fragrance re-up throughout the day. As you can see, it's about the size of my thumb and therefore takes up very little room. Plus! It's smaller than most rollerball travel fragrances you can pick up. This first one is working so well, that I just have the other three in storage. But if this one bites the dust this summer during travels, I'll be OK about digging into my stores to use one of the remaining three...especially at this price point.
Promising review: "Perfect scent options for a flight attendant! These are perfect for travel and putting in your purse. You can put different scents and the little bottles hold up well. You don’t need the tiny funnel. Just remember which scent you put where! Definitely recommend." —Britney
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $8.99.
10. A five-pack of packing cubes with mesh tops to help you separate everyone's clothes into different cubes while still making the most of your space.
Shacke is a small biz specializing in travel gear and accessories.
Promising review: "I hesitated to spend money on packing cubes but I'm so glad I purchased this product. I used them in a three week road trip and my luggage stayed organized and neat. I easily could find the clothing I needed and pack and unpack quickly. This product was a good investment for us!" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $19.79 (available in 10 colors).
11. A set of Sea Bands with a little nub that targets the acupuncture point on your wrists meant to help reduce nausea. This'll be great in case you get motion sick in a budget-friendlier car, bus, or ferry ride. Plus! It'll be super easy to take on a number of trips, unlike anti-motion sickness meds that expire.
Promising review: "These are amazing, as someone who has pretty severe motion sickness and carries Dramamine with me everywhere this is magnificent. I used these on an overnight cruise in Europe. The sea was particularly choppy that night and was miserable for me even with Dramamine and ginger. These did the trick! They were fairly tight on me (I am plus size) but the relief they gave me was immense." —Jena Freyermouth
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.53 (available in adult and children's sizes).
12. An Apple AirTag for each bag to give you peace of mind as you drop your luggage off at the hotel or bid adieu to your bag before airport security. I can speak from experience that these do a far better job of locating your bag than the airline by just checking out the Find My app on your phone.
Storytime: After traveling last summer carry-on only, and being a person who tries to carry on whenever possible, I finally bought a couple of Apple AirTags during Black Friday sales. And I am SO grateful I did. My normal carry-on bag was too big to fit the Lufthansa luggage requirements (and BOY, do they check that!) so I had to check my bags for a December 2022 trip to Vienna and back from Prague (with a layover in Frankfurt). My bag didn't make it onto the plane in Frankfurt, and once I landed in Newark, New Jersey, I pulled up the app on my phone and saw that yes, my backpack AirTag was indeed with me, but my suitcase AirTag was still in Germany. (The screen grab is from an Amazon review, but you get the gist.) The AirTag also helped me track FedEx's delivery of the suitcase to my parents' house, where I was spending the holidays immediately after my Europe trip ended. I was even able to see it on a highway less than an hour's drive from my parents' house. TL;DR: I think AirTags are very much a worthwhile investment if you travel a few times a year. And I'm not the only one who thinks so.
Promising review: "I bought a pair of these AirTags for a trip to France, and I’m so glad I did! First of all, the setup is super easy. I had zero problems, and both were done in, like, five minutes. I put one in my purse and one in my suitcase. On the way back home, the airline lost my luggage. Checked the Find My Friends app where the AirTag is tracked, and I could see that it never left the Charles de Gaulle airport. I felt more assurance being able to track my bag through the app as it made its way across the world back to me. 10/10 would recommend!" —Lindsay Kirby
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (also available in a four-pack for $84.99).
13. A portable door lock to attach to any regular old door for your hotel, vacation rental, room in a guest house, or, well, just any door. It's super easy to install and won't damage the door. It'll be a comfort for solo travelers, especially. Plus, you won't need to study how to use it. It's really simple!
Note: This can get flagged with going through security, so you may want to put it in an easily accessible place in your checked bag to be safe.
Promising review: "I went on a solo trip to Europe and Africa and used the door lock to boost security. The lock fits and secures the lock. It's very easy to use. I would just suggest you watch the video and practice at home before your holiday." —Jaye
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (also available in a two- and four-pack)